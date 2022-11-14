Read full article on original website
Joe Theismann Weighs In On Commanders' Quarterback Decision
Former NFL MVP Joe Theismann knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the Nation's Capital. And after Monday night's upset of the undefeated Eagles, Theismann gave his two cents about who should be the quarterback of the Commanders. "They should stay with Taylor [Heinicke]," the ex-Super Bowl champ...
If you're in the red, you'll get Colts vs. Eagles on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) will look to stay undefeated under interim head coach Jeff Saturday as they host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 11. Those in the red region of the TV map will get the game on the local CBS channel, courtesy of 506 Sports.
Saints’ HC has a message that a lot of fans won’t like to hear
It feels like it is something aggravating popping up every single day with the New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen. Recently, it was his message to the team that may get on a lot of fans’ nerves. Let’s face it, the fans, among some national media, are already...
Why NFL officials' 'blatant' missed facemask penalty by Commanders against Eagles' Dallas Goedert left social media livid
Officials missed a game-changing facemask penalty in the late stages of the "Monday Night Football" game between the Eagles and Commanders. Jamin Davis was the would-be guilty party, clearly grabbing the facemask of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. The tight end fumbled the ball as he was getting tackled by Davis and John Ridgeway. The play as called on the field was a fumble recovery for a touchdown, though replay showed Davis was touched down by Goedert.
Falcons Coach Reveals Marcus Mariota's 'Elite' Trait
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has faced a ton of criticism following the team's 25-15 loss last week to the Carolina Panthers. But despite the noise, Mariota remains the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. There are a number of reasons that Mariota has struggled, but the...
The USFL and the New Orleans Breakers Will Be Back for a Second Season
Some football fans are so addicted to the gridiron that they are more than willing to watch football year-round. Alternative pro football leagues have come and gone, like the XFL, which is being revived in 2023, and the AAF. But the USFL, reviving last year after a nearly 40 year hiatus, has made it to a second season.
Poll: Will Jets or Patriots win more games in 2nd half of season?
The New England Patriots and the New York Jets are in very similar situations as the teams exit their respective bye weeks and prepare for the back-half of the 2022 NFL regular season. The Pats started 1-3 but have since won 4-of-5 to move into a playoff spot, the third...
Reminder: First Place Minnesota Vikings Play on Thanksgiving
Soon it will be Thanksgiving, and all around the United States families will be gathering for some turkey and some football. For Minnesota Vikings fans, this Thanksgiving will be a bit more special as their favorite team is not only in first place but also hosting a Thanksgiving Day game.
Win Vikings Tickets, Hotel Stay, Dining With The Northland Sports Page
The Northland FAN 106.5 FM & 560 AM has a really great prize package for a lucky Vikings fan! We've got a pair of tickets to giveaway to the Vikings VS. The Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving, November 24th. This team is red hot, coming off the game-of-the-year...
Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Colts
After suffering their first defeat of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles now head to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts. With that said, ahead of the Eagles-Colts game, we’ll be making our Eagles Week 11 predictions. Playing at home in Week 10, the Eagles were no match...
How To Watch the New Orleans Saints Games Live This Season (2022)
After Jameis Winston suffered a back injury, the tandem of Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill have stepped up to give
What happened with Urban Meyer and Josh Lambo? Ex-Jaguars kicker returns to NFL with lawsuit in limbo
Josh Lambo is set to kick in the NFL for the first time since missing two extra points for the Jaguars in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. And what better place to do it than at a stadium that shares his name?. Lambo will be getting a spot...
NFL world reacts to awesome Derrick Henry trick play
Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry has been known as undoubtedly one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the NFL. He showed that off in an extremely unconventional way with a great trick play on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. The play occurred in the third quarter on an impressive drive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awesome Derrick Henry trick play appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cedric Benson Statue at Astound Football Stadium in Midland on Hold
Cedric Benson helped lead the Midland Lee Rebels to three consecutive state championships back in the late 90s and early 2000s but the plan to put up a statue of the running back that still owns several football records for Legacy/Lee High School has been put on hold. According to...
Defending champion Rams, Saints in urgent need of a victory
NEW ORLEANS -- — The defending champion Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints have been on parallel paths this season. Both have been disappointments, are multiple games below .500 and urgently need a victory as they meet in the Superdome on Sunday. “We got a team that’s...
Atlanta Falcons: Three players who should be starting right now
Three players who should be starting for the Atlanta Falcons moving forward. There has been plenty wrong with this Atlanta Falcons team over the past two games. Certain players have just not been playing up to the standard that they should be, while others have shown that they deserve to be starting.
