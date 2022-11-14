ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Joe Theismann Weighs In On Commanders' Quarterback Decision

Former NFL MVP Joe Theismann knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the Nation's Capital. And after Monday night's upset of the undefeated Eagles, Theismann gave his two cents about who should be the quarterback of the Commanders. "They should stay with Taylor [Heinicke]," the ex-Super Bowl champ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Sporting News

Why NFL officials' 'blatant' missed facemask penalty by Commanders against Eagles' Dallas Goedert left social media livid

Officials missed a game-changing facemask penalty in the late stages of the "Monday Night Football" game between the Eagles and Commanders. Jamin Davis was the would-be guilty party, clearly grabbing the facemask of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. The tight end fumbled the ball as he was getting tackled by Davis and John Ridgeway. The play as called on the field was a fumble recovery for a touchdown, though replay showed Davis was touched down by Goedert.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Falcons Coach Reveals Marcus Mariota's 'Elite' Trait

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has faced a ton of criticism following the team's 25-15 loss last week to the Carolina Panthers. But despite the noise, Mariota remains the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. There are a number of reasons that Mariota has struggled, but the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to awesome Derrick Henry trick play

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry has been known as undoubtedly one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the NFL. He showed that off in an extremely unconventional way with a great trick play on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. The play occurred in the third quarter on an impressive drive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awesome Derrick Henry trick play appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Defending champion Rams, Saints in urgent need of a victory

NEW ORLEANS -- — The defending champion Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints have been on parallel paths this season. Both have been disappointments, are multiple games below .500 and urgently need a victory as they meet in the Superdome on Sunday. “We got a team that’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy