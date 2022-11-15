ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

pryorinfopub.com

Peace Pipe Cannabis Company Grand Opening

PRYOR, Oklahoma ~ On Saturday Peace Pipe Cannabis Company held its grand opening and red ribbon cutting. They are located at 202 S. Adair St, and are open Monday - Thursday 10 am to 8 pm and Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm. Peace Pipe Cannabis Company...
PRYOR, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Eight Oklahoma counties likely part of the massive opioid settlements

Eight Oklahoma counties are likely part of the massive settlements being paid out by CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. Seven County Commission Boards including Craig, Creek, Mayes, Nowata, Okmulgee, Rogers and Washington County are suing Walmart, CVS and Walgreens according to court documents from the Northern District Court of Oklahoma. Payne...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

SpiritChurch Offers Free Groceries Today

SpiritChurch has reached out to Bartlesville Radio to announce they are having a grocery giveaway in their parking lot today (November 16, 2022) beginning at 4:30 pm. Anyone in need is welcome to drive through the line and pick up some love, joy and peace of Jesus along with their groceries.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Broken Arrow launches new app

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow has launched a new app for smartphones and tablets. The My Broken Arrow Action Center app allows users to see upcoming events in Broken Arrow, make utility payments, apply for permits, report non-emergency issues and more. “Our focus was to...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Trash Routes Modified for Thanksgiving

The City of Bartlesville has announced that most city offices will be closed for the celebration of Thanksgiving from Thursday, November 24 through Friday, November 25. The exception is emergency services such as the police and fire departments, which will NOT close and will continue to operate as normal. Included...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Man robbed by 5 people at gun point in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was robbed at gun point in east Tulsa on Thursday night. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the victim was held at gun point as five people stole his wallet, phone and vehicle. According to TPD, the victim had been hanging out with...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

3 People Safe After Fire At Tulsa Home

Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out at a home near West 46th Street North and North Boulder Avenue at around 6:10. According to officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of the...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15

It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

