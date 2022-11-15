Read full article on original website
kjrh.com
Tulsa mother-daughter duo adds extra sparkle to holidays with Christmas store
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is getting some extra sparkle and shine for Christmas this year. "We're Tulsa's only Christmas store," said Jere and Amber Welch in unison, the mother and daughter pair behind Amber Marie and Company. This season the two businesswomen have done something they've never done before:...
pryorinfopub.com
Peace Pipe Cannabis Company Grand Opening
PRYOR, Oklahoma ~ On Saturday Peace Pipe Cannabis Company held its grand opening and red ribbon cutting. They are located at 202 S. Adair St, and are open Monday - Thursday 10 am to 8 pm and Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm. Peace Pipe Cannabis Company...
KOKI FOX 23
Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
familytravelgo.com
Holiday Fun at the Rose District in Broken Arrow – Everything you need to know
Broken Arrow really steps up the Christmas fun in the Rose District every Holiday Season. We love visiting BA’s Main Street and seeing the fun events, restaurants and shops in the town. Everything you need to know about Broken Arrow Christmas events, activities and lights!. In this article we...
Claremore woman says highway project left her fish dead, home cold and property a mess
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A woman who lives along the route for a planned highway realignment says the construction has forever damaged her property. FOX23 reported Tuesday the Oklahoma Department of Transportation would be rerouting Oklahoma State Highway 20 south of Claremore, where it will meet up with the Will Rogers Turnpike at a new interchange.
Eight Oklahoma counties likely part of the massive opioid settlements
Eight Oklahoma counties are likely part of the massive settlements being paid out by CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. Seven County Commission Boards including Craig, Creek, Mayes, Nowata, Okmulgee, Rogers and Washington County are suing Walmart, CVS and Walgreens according to court documents from the Northern District Court of Oklahoma. Payne...
Watch Midwest Donkey Named Leo Knock on the Door for Attention
Knock, knock. Who's there? It's Leo a Midwestern donkey who keeps knocking on his owner's door when he feels that he's not getting enough attention. This fun video was just shared out of Mounds, Oklahoma. It features a mini-donkey named Leo. His owner explained what happened in their video share:
bartlesvilleradio.com
SpiritChurch Offers Free Groceries Today
SpiritChurch has reached out to Bartlesville Radio to announce they are having a grocery giveaway in their parking lot today (November 16, 2022) beginning at 4:30 pm. Anyone in need is welcome to drive through the line and pick up some love, joy and peace of Jesus along with their groceries.
City of Broken Arrow launches new app
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow has launched a new app for smartphones and tablets. The My Broken Arrow Action Center app allows users to see upcoming events in Broken Arrow, make utility payments, apply for permits, report non-emergency issues and more. “Our focus was to...
moreclaremore.com
KOKI FOX 23
Bixby man gets five years in prison for trying to steal secrets from Oil and Gas Company
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A Bixby man was sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for a conspiracy to steal trade Secrets from an Oklahoma City Oil and Gas Company this week. Joshua Decker, 37, of Bixby, Oklahoma, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Trash Routes Modified for Thanksgiving
The City of Bartlesville has announced that most city offices will be closed for the celebration of Thanksgiving from Thursday, November 24 through Friday, November 25. The exception is emergency services such as the police and fire departments, which will NOT close and will continue to operate as normal. Included...
Man robbed by 5 people at gun point in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was robbed at gun point in east Tulsa on Thursday night. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the victim was held at gun point as five people stole his wallet, phone and vehicle. According to TPD, the victim had been hanging out with...
News On 6
3 People Safe After Fire At Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out at a home near West 46th Street North and North Boulder Avenue at around 6:10. According to officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of the...
ODOT: More Construction Coming To US-169 Between Owasso, Collinsville
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants to clear up some confusion about construction on US-169 between Owasso and Collinsville. A contractor is working on a pavement rehabilitation project in the northbound lanes from 106th street north to 146th street north. It is the same project that ODOT completed a few years ago on the southbound lanes of US-169.
Tulsa to get tiny home community for former homeless population
Tulsa will soon have its first permanent housing community for people that previously experienced homelessness called City Lights Village.
bartlesvilleradio.com
City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15
It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
Family of local veteran relieved his grave will not be exhumed
The National Cemetery Association considered exhuming his grave at Fort Gibson National Cemetery nearly a month after his burial.
sapulpatimes.com
Contractor cuts road prior to obtaining necessary permit, Commissioners upset: “we worked so hard to build nice roads out there”
A local construction company drew the ire of Board of County Commissioners Chair Newt Stephens on the morning of Monday, November 7th for requesting a permit for a project he had already started. Schrum Excavating Company, Inc. requested a utility permit to lay a water line under South 176th West...
KOCO
Woman on billboard in Stillwater hopes to raise awareness for victimized children
STILLWATER, Okla. — A woman on a billboard in Stillwater overnight hopes to raise awareness for a child advocacy center. Sharyl Pickens will be 40 feet up until 7 p.m. Thursday night. For 36 hours in total, she will be up on that billboard raising awareness for victimized children.
