Flu is surging and ’tis the season for the common cold. UAB eMedicine offers online urgent care options for fast results.

uab.edu
This holiday season, talk about family health history to determine your risk for heart disease
Written by: Tehreem Khan and UAB Medicine Marketing. The holiday season is a time when family and friends gather to share meals and enjoy time with each other. While many topics of conversation may come up at the dinner table, one conversation topic that experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine say could be fruitful is a conversation about family history.
uab.edu
Hear from UAB Medicine employees for “StoryPower: Here & Now” on Nov. 30
Hear how the medical world at UAB has influenced employees’ lives as they share their tales of heartbreak and loss, tenderness and pain, and hope and reconciliation. The fourth annual StoryPower is presented by UAB Arts in Medicine, a partnership with UAB Medicine that underscores UAB’s commitment to patient-centered care. The event will be held in the Margaret Cameron Spain Auditorium. Free boxed lunches will be provided for the first 100 attendees.
United Ability clinic expands, game changer for children and adults with disabilities
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s a game changer for children and adults with disabilities as a United Ability’s Ability Clinic expands, now providing primary care. Ability Clinic’s general pediatrician, Lynzee Head, tells CBS42 their focus used to be on rehabilitative medicine, but now with primary care added, they are able to incorporate all care in […]
wbrc.com
Brake Light Clinic to offer free light replacement, cover repair in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -For drivers around Birmingham needing their brake lights changed, Saturday, November 19 is the perfect chance to have that done for free. The Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) and Birmingham DSA AfroSocialists and Socialists of Color Section (AfroSOC) are hosting a Brake Light Clinic from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Birmingham Mutual Aid at 30 9th Court West.
uab.edu
Auburn University cheerleader tackles cancer with help from UAB
Cameron Monistere, a cheerleader at Auburn University, was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin's lymphoma before his senior year. Photography: Auburn University Photographic Services. The summer before Cameron Monistere started his senior year at Auburn University, he felt a lump in his throat. This was not the anxiety-induced, metaphorical...
University Medical Center relocates Northport clinic to better serve community
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The University Medical Center has relocated its Northport clinic to a new building on Jemison Lane, as they hope to expand medical services in Tuscaloosa County. Dr. Richard Friend is the Dean of the College of Community Health Sciences at the University of Alabama. He says the medical center offers several […]
Lakeshore offers free membership for military veterans
Lakeshore Foundation announced this week that U.S. military veterans qualify for free membership at its 45-acre campus in Homewood, thanks to new funding from the state. Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who is chairman of the Military and Stability Commission, said the state legislature provided a grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state’s general fund to underwrite military membership at Lakeshore.
wvtm13.com
Stores and churches lifting load for shoppers with rising inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving is exactly one week away and it's going to cost shoppers more to celebrate. According to Farm Bureau's annual survey, feeding 10 people will cost about $64—$10 more than last year. Stores in Central Alabama are trying to keep costs down for shoppers and...
Survey says Birmingham metro residents feel left behind in current economy
A survey released today by Alabama Arise and the Institute for Policy Studies shows that residents in the greater Birmingham metro area feel left behind in the current economy. ‘Alabama’s economy is growing, but ordinary people aren’t seeing the same changes to their bottom line,” said Marc Bayard, associate fellow...
Bham Now
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 18-20
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mike Wald at 205-541-0940 or...
Birmingham Water Works helps 41 customers in one night as it works to resolve billing issues
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson called last night’s townhall a “success” and said the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) was able to resolve billing issues for 41 customers who attended. Between 6-8 p.m....
wbrc.com
Alabama Community College System helps with bus driver shortage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As a school bus driver shortage continues to plague school systems, Shelby County Schools and the Alabama Community College System have a solution to help fill vacant positions. Anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver must obtain a class B CDL with a school bus and...
wvtm13.com
More cold weather before a Thanksgiving holiday warmup
Colder than average weather remains through the weekend with warmer temperatures next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. Temperatures started in the teens and low 20s across central Alabama Friday morning. Here's a roundup of some of those numbers:. Oneonta: 18. Gadsden: 19. Jasper: 21. Anniston: 22. Birmingham:...
uab.edu
UAB Online ranked No. 15 by Newsweek on ’23 list of America's Top Online Colleges
The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s online learning entity, UAB Online, is ranked by Newsweek as No. 15 on its list of America’s Top Online Colleges for 2023. This recognition puts UAB’s online courses among the top 7.5% of the best and most sought-after in the country, and UAB as the highest-ranked Alabama university on the list.
wbrc.com
On Your Side: MAX Transit delays, cancelations leave workers stranded, BJCTA responds
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side digging deeper into delays and cancelations with Birmingham’s MAX Transit buses. People who pay for the service every month tell us their buses show up late - or don’t show up at all - forcing them to be late to work, which puts their job and their paycheck at risk.
Northport Shoe Store Hosting Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Monday
The Athlete's Foot in Northport will host a turkey giveaway for those in need next week, a few days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to an event post on Facebook, the event will give out turkeys to the first 50 people in line in the store beginning at 5 p.m. The event notice states interested participants will have the opportunity to line up as early as they would like.
uab.edu
Feldman inducted into the American College of Medical Informatics
The honor is reserved for those who have made significant and sustained contributions to the field of informatics. She is only the second faculty member in the UAB School of Health Professions to become an ACMI Fellow. “Considering this award marks the highest recognition by my professional informatics peers —...
TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’
A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
Regions Bank Introduces Tuition-Free Education Benefits to All Associates through Guild
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Regions Bank associates can now earn a degree, tuition-free, through Guild. The education benefits are available to all full-time and part-time associates on their first day of employment, enabling associates to further their education while building their career. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005343/en/ “Already, Regions Bank is an employer of choice; now, given our work with Guild, we’re empowering associates with even more opportunities to define their future...” -Seanna McGough, head of Learning and Development, Regions Bank (Graphic: Business Wire)
Bham Now
10 spectacular events to look forward to this weekend—Nov. 18-20
It’s almost the weekend, y’all. Whether you’re looking to cherish the last moments of fall or counting down the days until Christmas, there is an abundance of fun events in The Magic City, November 18-20. It’s football time. When: Saturday, November 19 | 3PM. Where: Jordan-Hare...
