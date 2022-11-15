ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Flu is surging and ’tis the season for the common cold. UAB eMedicine offers online urgent care options for fast results.

By Bob Shepard
uab.edu
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uab.edu

This holiday season, talk about family health history to determine your risk for heart disease

Written by: Tehreem Khan and UAB Medicine Marketing. The holiday season is a time when family and friends gather to share meals and enjoy time with each other. While many topics of conversation may come up at the dinner table, one conversation topic that experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine say could be fruitful is a conversation about family history.
uab.edu

Hear from UAB Medicine employees for “StoryPower: Here & Now” on Nov. 30

Hear how the medical world at UAB has influenced employees’ lives as they share their tales of heartbreak and loss, tenderness and pain, and hope and reconciliation. The fourth annual StoryPower is presented by UAB Arts in Medicine, a partnership with UAB Medicine that underscores UAB’s commitment to patient-centered care. The event will be held in the Margaret Cameron Spain Auditorium. Free boxed lunches will be provided for the first 100 attendees.
wbrc.com

Brake Light Clinic to offer free light replacement, cover repair in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -For drivers around Birmingham needing their brake lights changed, Saturday, November 19 is the perfect chance to have that done for free. The Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) and Birmingham DSA AfroSocialists and Socialists of Color Section (AfroSOC) are hosting a Brake Light Clinic from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Birmingham Mutual Aid at 30 9th Court West.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Auburn University cheerleader tackles cancer with help from UAB

Cameron Monistere, a cheerleader at Auburn University, was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin's lymphoma before his senior year. Photography: Auburn University Photographic Services. The summer before Cameron Monistere started his senior year at Auburn University, he felt a lump in his throat. This was not the anxiety-induced, metaphorical...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Lakeshore offers free membership for military veterans

Lakeshore Foundation announced this week that U.S. military veterans qualify for free membership at its 45-acre campus in Homewood, thanks to new funding from the state. Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who is chairman of the Military and Stability Commission, said the state legislature provided a grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state’s general fund to underwrite military membership at Lakeshore.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wvtm13.com

Stores and churches lifting load for shoppers with rising inflation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving is exactly one week away and it's going to cost shoppers more to celebrate. According to Farm Bureau's annual survey, feeding 10 people will cost about $64—$10 more than last year. Stores in Central Alabama are trying to keep costs down for shoppers and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 18-20

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mike Wald at 205-541-0940 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama Community College System helps with bus driver shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As a school bus driver shortage continues to plague school systems, Shelby County Schools and the Alabama Community College System have a solution to help fill vacant positions. Anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver must obtain a class B CDL with a school bus and...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

More cold weather before a Thanksgiving holiday warmup

Colder than average weather remains through the weekend with warmer temperatures next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. Temperatures started in the teens and low 20s across central Alabama Friday morning. Here's a roundup of some of those numbers:. Oneonta: 18. Gadsden: 19. Jasper: 21. Anniston: 22. Birmingham:...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Northport Shoe Store Hosting Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Monday

The Athlete's Foot in Northport will host a turkey giveaway for those in need next week, a few days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to an event post on Facebook, the event will give out turkeys to the first 50 people in line in the store beginning at 5 p.m. The event notice states interested participants will have the opportunity to line up as early as they would like.
NORTHPORT, AL
uab.edu

Feldman inducted into the American College of Medical Informatics

The honor is reserved for those who have made significant and sustained contributions to the field of informatics. She is only the second faculty member in the UAB School of Health Professions to become an ACMI Fellow. “Considering this award marks the highest recognition by my professional informatics peers —...
AL.com

TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’

A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Associated Press

Regions Bank Introduces Tuition-Free Education Benefits to All Associates through Guild

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Regions Bank associates can now earn a degree, tuition-free, through Guild. The education benefits are available to all full-time and part-time associates on their first day of employment, enabling associates to further their education while building their career. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005343/en/ “Already, Regions Bank is an employer of choice; now, given our work with Guild, we’re empowering associates with even more opportunities to define their future...” -Seanna McGough, head of Learning and Development, Regions Bank (Graphic: Business Wire)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

10 spectacular events to look forward to this weekend—Nov. 18-20

It’s almost the weekend, y’all. Whether you’re looking to cherish the last moments of fall or counting down the days until Christmas, there is an abundance of fun events in The Magic City, November 18-20. It’s football time. When: Saturday, November 19 | 3PM. Where: Jordan-Hare...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy