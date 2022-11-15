Read full article on original website
Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears
A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
intheknow.com
Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings
This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
Inside £4.5m mansion where Queen Mother lived – including seven bedrooms, a lift and its own tower
THE sprawling £4.5m mansion where Queen Mother once lived includes seven bedrooms, a lift and its own tower. A long tree-lined approach and beautiful landscaped gardens and ground welcomes visitors to Saltcote Place, East Sussex. The home has three floors and comes with its own lift to help get...
Princess Anne’s hilarious elevator anecdote proves things don’t always go ‘quite according to plan’ for Royal Family
Princess Anne’s hilarious elevator anecdote proved things don’t always go ‘quite according to plan’ for the Royal Family. The Princess Royal got candid about how she learnt by experience during an interview in a documentary to mark her 70th birthday in 2020. Princess Anne shared a...
TODAY.com
As an adoptee, I never looked like my family. Then I had a daughter
Whenever I look at my adoptive family, I see my dad’s full head of hair in my oldest brother. I see my mom’s rounded nose in my other brother, and they all share blue eyes. When I look at my reflection, I’m proud of my dark, almond-shaped Korean...
BBC
Baby elephant interrupts Kenyan TV report
Kenyan journalist Alvin Kaunda was filming a piece to camera from a baby elephant orphanage in the capital Nairobi when he felt an inquisitive tap on his shoulder. Mr Kaunda was reporting on the way baby elephants at the orphanage were being looked after during a drought for Kenya's Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).
Phys.org
'Lost' pigeon found after more than a century
A September expedition to Papua New Guinea confirmed via video the existence of the black-naped pheasant pigeon, a critically endangered species that has not been reported for 140 years. "For much of the trip, it seemed like we had no chance of finding this bird," said Jordan Boersma, co-leader of...
Woman Transforms Old Soda Bottle Into a Gorgeous Planter
Finally, something you can do with all those old bottles!
"I’ve Seen Europeans Be A Bit Confused On That One": People Are Sharing "Unspoken Rules" Of American Life And Culture, And I Honestly Didn't Know Of Some Of These
"In other countries, this is a complete violation."
marthastewart.com
Growing a Tapestry Lawn Will Transform Your Turf Into a Living Masterpiece—No Fertilizer, Aeration, or Water Needed
A tapestry lawn is just one term for this natural landscape trend: Sometimes called a matrix garden, meadow lawn, prairie lawn, or patchwork lawn, this turf technique involves removing traditional grass and replacing it with a mix of native plants and flowers of varying heights, sizes, and textures for both aesthetic and ecological benefits.
Tracking CO2 emissions from space could help support climate agreements
The central objective of the Paris Agreement is to limit Earth’s warming to well below 2 C above pre-industrial levels, but preferably 1.5 C. This challenging task will require policies and tools to enable every sector of society to drastically reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to eventually reach net-zero. Enacting the most effective and efficient strategies to reduce emissions starts with knowing in detail where, when and how much of these greenhouse gases we are emitting, followed by implementing emission reduction policies and tracking our progress. Is it possible to track carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and emission reductions from space?...
Woman Shopping For a New Couch Drops Little Known Thing About What to Look For
Never, ever would have looked into this...
EMILY PRESCOTT: The poignant photo with Mummy that King Charles had to restore following a chance encounter with an old soldier outside Buckingham Palace
It was a poignant scene as King Charles wandered around outside Buckingham Palace in the depth of his grief, talking to members of the public also saddened by the death of his mother. But one of those brief meetings would lead to the creation of a joyful new picture of...
Fluffy Cat Moving In With Owner at College Delights Viewers: 'New Aunties'
A U.K. PhD student's cat has gone viral on TikTok after moving in with her and her five roommates. TikTok user Megs, known online as @neurology_nerd, posted the video, which has over 500,000 views, with the caption: "6 new aunties now." In the video, Megs posted a screenshot of a...
Atlas Obscura
The Untold Story of Henrietta Maria, England’s Warrior Queen
In Atlas Obscura’s Q&A series She Was There, we talk to female scholars who are writing long-forgotten women back into history. Around midday on July 4, 1643, in the countryside just north of Birmingham, Queen Henrietta Maria was in her battle tent. Outside, shells exploded. Bullets zoomed past. Anxiously, the Queen of England waited. Taking Burton-Upon-Trent, a strategic town with a river crossing connecting northern and southern England, was her army’s first real challenge. Defeat was not an option. But the fighting had already raged for five hours—how much longer would it take to deliver a victory? Three hours later, the queen got her answer. Her royalist army had finally broken through the town’s defenses. Victory was secured.
Researchers found a way to boost human hearing without hearing aids
A group of researchers recently published an article in the Journal of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology looking into the ability to boost hearing in humans without having to rely on hearing aids. The study, which focused on improving hearing within noisy areas, presents a new training technique that you can use to help boost your listening ability.
ScienceBlog.com
Down syndrome, like Alzheimer’s, is a double-prion disorder
The brains of people with Down syndrome develop the same neurodegenerative tangles and plaques associated with Alzheimer’s disease and frequently demonstrate signs of the neurodegenerative disorder in their forties or fifties. A new study from researchers at UC San Francisco shows that these tangles and plaques are driven by the same amyloid beta (Aß) and tau prions that they showed are behind Alzheimer’s disease in 2019.
pethelpful.com
Video of Rhino Sweetly Introducing Her Baby Makes Us So Happy
Baby animals are sure to put a smile on our faces, whether they're covered in fur, feathers, scales, or skin. Mimi the rhinoceros is no exception! The curious girl may only be a few weeks old, but she's one of the biggest babies we've ever seen. It's even more special...
pethelpful.com
Video of Bird Giving 'Kisses' to a Parrot on TV Is Going Viral
Affection is a love language that many species understand--including parrots. This sweet bird named Beaker took a break from bugging his mate, Tinkerbell, to attempt to woo a parrot on TV, and TikTok is simply loving it. His account, @beakerbeak, is abuzz with all of his new fans!. It won't...
