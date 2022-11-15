ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears

A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
intheknow.com

Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings

This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
TODAY.com

As an adoptee, I never looked like my family. Then I had a daughter

Whenever I look at my adoptive family, I see my dad’s full head of hair in my oldest brother. I see my mom’s rounded nose in my other brother, and they all share blue eyes. When I look at my reflection, I’m proud of my dark, almond-shaped Korean...
BBC

Baby elephant interrupts Kenyan TV report

Kenyan journalist Alvin Kaunda was filming a piece to camera from a baby elephant orphanage in the capital Nairobi when he felt an inquisitive tap on his shoulder. Mr Kaunda was reporting on the way baby elephants at the orphanage were being looked after during a drought for Kenya's Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).
Phys.org

'Lost' pigeon found after more than a century

A September expedition to Papua New Guinea confirmed via video the existence of the black-naped pheasant pigeon, a critically endangered species that has not been reported for 140 years. "For much of the trip, it seemed like we had no chance of finding this bird," said Jordan Boersma, co-leader of...
TheConversationCanada

Tracking CO2 emissions from space could help support climate agreements

The central objective of the Paris Agreement is to limit Earth’s warming to well below 2 C above pre-industrial levels, but preferably 1.5 C. This challenging task will require policies and tools to enable every sector of society to drastically reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to eventually reach net-zero. Enacting the most effective and efficient strategies to reduce emissions starts with knowing in detail where, when and how much of these greenhouse gases we are emitting, followed by implementing emission reduction policies and tracking our progress. Is it possible to track carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and emission reductions from space?...
Atlas Obscura

The Untold Story of Henrietta Maria, England’s Warrior Queen

In Atlas Obscura’s Q&A series She Was There, we talk to female scholars who are writing long-forgotten women back into history. Around midday on July 4, 1643, in the countryside just north of Birmingham, Queen Henrietta Maria was in her battle tent. Outside, shells exploded. Bullets zoomed past. Anxiously, the Queen of England waited. Taking Burton-Upon-Trent, a strategic town with a river crossing connecting northern and southern England, was her army’s first real challenge. Defeat was not an option. But the fighting had already raged for five hours—how much longer would it take to deliver a victory? Three hours later, the queen got her answer. Her royalist army had finally broken through the town’s defenses. Victory was secured.
BGR.com

Researchers found a way to boost human hearing without hearing aids

A group of researchers recently published an article in the Journal of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology looking into the ability to boost hearing in humans without having to rely on hearing aids. The study, which focused on improving hearing within noisy areas, presents a new training technique that you can use to help boost your listening ability.
ScienceBlog.com

Down syndrome, like Alzheimer’s, is a double-prion disorder

The brains of people with Down syndrome develop the same neurodegenerative tangles and plaques associated with Alzheimer’s disease and frequently demonstrate signs of the neurodegenerative disorder in their forties or fifties. A new study from researchers at UC San Francisco shows that these tangles and plaques are driven by the same amyloid beta (Aß) and tau prions that they showed are behind Alzheimer’s disease in 2019.
pethelpful.com

Video of Rhino Sweetly Introducing Her Baby Makes Us So Happy

Baby animals are sure to put a smile on our faces, whether they're covered in fur, feathers, scales, or skin. Mimi the rhinoceros is no exception! The curious girl may only be a few weeks old, but she's one of the biggest babies we've ever seen. It's even more special...
pethelpful.com

Video of Bird Giving 'Kisses' to a Parrot on TV Is Going Viral

Affection is a love language that many species understand--including parrots. This sweet bird named Beaker took a break from bugging his mate, Tinkerbell, to attempt to woo a parrot on TV, and TikTok is simply loving it. His account, @beakerbeak, is abuzz with all of his new fans!. It won't...

