Read full article on original website
Related
ScienceBlog.com
Mars was covered by 300 meter deep oceans
Mars is called the red planet. But once, it was actually blue and covered in water, bringing us closer to finding out if Mars had ever harboured life. Most researchers agree that there has been water on Mars, but just how much water is still debated. Now a study from...
ScienceBlog.com
Earth can regulate its own temperature over millennia, new study finds
The Earth’s climate has undergone some big changes, from global volcanism to planet-cooling ice ages and dramatic shifts in solar radiation. And yet life, for the last 3.7 billion years, has kept on beating. Now, a study by MIT researchers in Science Advances confirms that the planet harbors a...
ScienceBlog.com
Tiniest ever ancient seawater pockets revealed
Trapped for millennia, the tiniest liquid remnants of an ancient inland sea have now been revealed. The surprising discovery of seawater sealed in what is now North America for 390 million years opens up a new avenue for understanding how oceans change and adapt with the changing climate. The method may also be useful in understanding how hydrogen can be safely stored underground and transported for use as a carbon-free fuel source.
Comments / 0