Alki Point Healthy Street online open house, Admiral Neighborhood Association, ‘1946’ screening/discussion, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: Art, theater, donuts, and more
(Photo by Kevin Stock, who “caught this heron sipping a drink of water from our neighbor’s bird bath on this cold November morning”) Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. DONUT FUNDRAISER: Last day to...
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle man’s gift of life to be celebrated during America’s most famous parade
That’s a “floragraph” of longtime West Seattleite Kevin Johnston, destined to be part of a float at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on January 2. It was completed today at Forest Lawn in West Seattle, where Mr. Johnston was laid to rest earlier this year at age 59. The floragraph will be part of a parade float promoting life-saving organ donations; Mr. Johnston’s skin, tendons, tissue, and corneas were donated when he died last May. The floragraph is made of flowers and other natural materials. Those there for its completion today included Mr. Johnston’s mother Carol Johnston:
westseattleblog.com
Talking traffic, crime, leadership @ Admiral Neighborhood Association
The meeting was facilitated by ANA vice president Joanie Jacobs (who’s rising to president as a result of tonight’s elections – more on that later) at Admiral UCC Church. SOUTHWEST PRECINCT POLICE: Lt. Mike Watson opened by asking if anyone had any questions. Jacobs said she knew...
westseattleblog.com
Log House Museum marks a milestone and launches merch in time for holiday gift-giving
One of West Seattle’s official landmarks, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum, celebrated a milestone this week – its 25th anniversary. And that coincides with the launch of potential holiday gift-giving options – here’s the announcement:. For 25 years, the Log House Museum...
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle Holiday Guide 2022 is launched!
Every year we put together – and frequently update – a mega-list of local holiday events and info, the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. We’ve just published the first 2022 version, featuring everything we’ve received (or found) info about, so far. The Holiday Guide covers pre-Thanksgiving through New Year’s and breaks down the contents into lists including Thanksgiving (starting with holiday-food ordering deadlines), holiday bazaars/sales/business open houses, concerts, other performances, Santa photo ops, Christmas Ship visits, Christmas tree sales, donation drives/fundraisers, holiday decorations, public Hanukkah celebrations, local shopping spotlights, more … We also spotlight practical information as each holiday gets closer – which grocery stores, restaurants, and coffee shops are open, for example.
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY HELP: Winter-clothing donation drive @ Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency
If you are able to give during this holiday season, the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide includes a list of donation drives. The newest addition is this year’s drive at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (longtime WSB sponsor), collecting items to help people stay warm. Here’s the announcement:
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Hello, Wednesday
Even more sunshine today, with a high around 50. (Tuesday’s high was 54, two degrees above normal for that date.) –Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is running its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Kia; car prowl; meeting reminder
It was stolen over the weekend (likely on Saturday) from the corner of 14th Avenue SW and Kenyon Street. The stolen car resembles this stock photo. CAR PROWL: Texter reports their Jeep Cherokee was broken into overnight Monday/Tuesday. It happened on 63rd SW in the Alki area. MEETING REMINDER: Another...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SHORES: First fall/winter ‘king tides’ soon
(January 2022 photo by Holli Margell) The so-called “king tides” of fall/winter make their first appearance starting on Thanksgiving Day. The morning high tide hits 12 feet at 5:36 am that day, and keeps climbing from there – 12.4 feet at 6:26 am Friday, November 25 and peaking at 12.6 feet at 7:17 am Saturday, November 26, with the highest high tide staying at 12 feet or above for the rest of the month and on to December 3rd. High tides reach 12 feet and over again December 8-12, with the highest tides of December peaking during Christmas/Hanukkah, 13 feet on December 25-26. Winter’s highest high tides are about a month after that, 13.1 feet on January 24-25. The high tides themselves aren’t always problematic unless weather conditions compound them, as was the case in early January this year (photo above).
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: Drive-up turkeys Saturday; totals from last weekend’s Beer Church Turkey Bowl; how you can help, pre-Thanksgiving
(WSB photo from 2021 WSFB turkey distribution at SSC) DRIVE-UP TURKEYS: This Saturday (November 19th), you have two options for a free turkey if you need one. In addition to the Eastridge Church giveaway, the WSFB is distributing 500 turkeys and grocery boxes with fresh produce – while they last – at a drive-up/ride-up event in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), 10 am-1 pm. Available to all, not just current WSFB clients. If you need a turkey but can’t go there on Saturday, they’ll also be available at WSFB HQ noon-7 pm next Monday (November 21) and 10 am-2 pm next Tuesday and Wednesday (November 22-23).
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Tuesday
More sunshine today, with a high around 50. (Monday’s high was 52, matching what’s normal for that date.) -SW Roxbury work continues in Holy Family-to-Safeway vicinity for RapidRide H Line. -The east end of Sylvan Way just west of the Home Depot entrance remains closed for drainage work.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Xtracycle cargo bicycle (update: found)
ORIGINAL MONDAY NIGHT REPORT: In the photo are Brad and kids on the cargo bike that he reports was stolen from the Water Taxi pier:. Black Xtracycle long tail/cargo bike. Lots of Seahawks stickers and had a Seattle Mariners flag sticking out the back. Had brand-new hydraulic brakes and grips put on. Rode it for the last 10 years in the Admiral area and Junction, many times with little ones on the back.
westseattleblog.com
PUMP-STATION PROJECT: Alki lane closure ahead
(Seattle Public Utilities photo) Four months into the waterfront Alki Pump Station 38 project in the 1400 block of Alki Avenue SW, Seattle Public Utilities has provided a progress report. So far its contractor has:. -Completed the demolition of old equipment and structural elements inside of the pump station. -Began...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 83-year-old carjacked; armed hit-and-run suspect; precinct meeting reminder
First, two West Seattle incidents, from Sunday police reports:. CARJACKING: Police say this happened in the parking lot at the Arrowhead Gardens senior-living complex just after 10:30 Sunday morning. They report that an 83-year-old woman told them she was on her way to her car when a man asked her for a cigarette. She replied that she doesn’t smoke, and got into her car, with her key “on her pinky finger.” Police day the man reached into her car and tried to rip the key away from her finger, then grabbed her and threw her to the ground before stealing her car. She had to be taken to a hospital for evaluation of injuries including “a deep laceration to her arm.” The full police report says the carjacker was described only as “short”; the stolen car is a silver Hyundai sedan. SPD incident number is 2022-305063.
westseattleblog.com
CONGRATULATIONS! 3 West Seattle High School athletes sign with colleges
Congratulations to three student athletes from West Seattle High School who are signing with colleges. At the ceremony just before the Veterans’ Day weekend were, from left, Miles Gosztola, who’ll play baseball at Gonzaga University, major not decided yet; Jake Lockwood, who’ll play baseball at Everett Community College, major not decided yet; and Lina Delgado, who’ll play softball at Missouri Western State University, where she intends to major in criminal justice. Both the WSHS baseball and softball programs excelled in their most-recent seasons last spring – the baseball team finished #4 in the state, and the softball team made it to the district playoffs.
