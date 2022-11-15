ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Sooners vs. BYU Cougars: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Tuesday

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooner (2-0) play the BYU Cougars (0-2) on Tuesday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

After a tough shooting night in their season-opening win against Oral Roberts, the Oklahoma Sooners bounced back, hitting 60% of their shots from three. Madi Williams has been great to start the season for the Sooners, averaging 22 points per game and shooting 65% from the field and 75% from three-point range. She’s done that in just over 24 minutes per game.

Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk is going deep into the bench this season, playing as many as 11 players an average of 9.5 minutes per game.

Coming off of back-to-back 100-assist seasons, Neveah Tot’s filling up the box score and currently averaging career-best numbers across the board. Through two games, Tot’s at 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 steals per game for the 2-0 Oklahoma Sooners.

The Sooners will take on a BYU team that’s 0-2 but has four players averaging double-figures on the season. They don’t play a lot of players. They’ve got four players averaging 30 minutes or more per game and five at 25 minutes or more per game.

The Cougars have lost Colorado State by 20 and Montana State by nine to start the season and hope to rebound at home against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Oklahoma Sooners at BYU Cougars injury report:

None to report

Players to watch:

Oklahoma

Madi Williams, PF: 22 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists.

Skylar Vann, G: 15 points, 7.5 rebounds.

Neveah Tot, G: 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists.

Taylor Robertson, G: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists.

BYU

Nani Falatea, G: 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists.

Arielle Mackey-Williams, G: 12.5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist.

Lauren Gustin, F: 12 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists.

Kaylee Smiler, G: 12.5 points, 3 assists, 1 block.

