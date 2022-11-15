ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Forest, IL

Illinois quick hits: Police seeking tips in gun theft case; Pritzker spent $152 million for reelection

By The Center Square
starvedrock.media
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
I am not
3d ago

152 million for a job that pays what, a couple hundred thousand? Pretty much tells you all you need to know.

starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Fatal mall shooting in Calumet City; plow driver shortage; guilty of smuggling catfish

A day of holiday shopping turned deadly in Calumet City after armed robbers shot and killed a security guard before making off with an unknown amount of merchandise. Police say the incident happened midday Wednesday at a jewelry store inside the River Oaks Mall near the Illinois-Indiana border. According to police, gunmen entered the jewelry store, smashed glass counters and opened fire. Witnesses said the gunmen struck the guard multiple times before fleeing the scene.
CALUMET CITY, IL
Injustice Watch

Cook County judges are violating the SAFE-T Act’s electronic monitoring reforms

Every day, about 3,500 of our neighbors in Cook County are forced to live with a GPS monitor strapped to their ankle that tracks their every movement. They are forbidden by court order from stepping outside their home without permission. This kind of extreme surveillance and control is imposed by judges on people awaiting trial — who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage

An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

The goal for Illinois' new Senate GOP leader? 'Balance'

SPRINGFIELD — Senate Minority Leader-elect John Curran will take over a caucus that is more than doubled in size by the majority-party Democrats. His goal: “Bring balance to state government.”. “Because we're going to produce better results with that balance for working families throughout all Illinois communities,” Curran...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois state superintendent of schools to retire

(The Center Square) – The leadership of the Illinois State Board of Education is about to change. Illinois State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala is stepping down in January. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced her retirement for Jan. 31. “Not only did Dr. Ayala’s steadfast leadership guide our...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Sycamore state rep. praises new House Republican Leader

Republican Sycamore State Representative Jeff Keicher is praising the new House Republican Leader elect, Tony McCombie (MIC-cohm-bee) of Savanna, who will be the first woman to lead a caucus in the Illinois House of Representatives. Keicher says that McCombie acted as mentor for him when he was first elected and...
ILLINOIS STATE
thesouthlandjournal.com

Cook County Board of Commissioners Passes Commissioner Donna Miller’s Justice40 Infrastructure Initiative

Cook County Board of Commissioners Passes Commissioner Donna Miller’s Justice40 Infrastructure Initiative (Cook County, IL) — On Thursday, the Cook County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution championed by Commissioner Donna Miller of the 6th District aimed at affirming Cook County’s commitment to furthering the principles of the federal Justice40 Initiative and seeking all available resources to do so. The resolution unanimously passed out of committee prior to passage by the full Board. Justice40 is a whole-of-government effort to ensure that federal agencies work with states and localities to deliver at least 40 percent of the overall benefits from federal investments in climate and clean energy to disadvantaged communities. The resolution directs Cook County to advance health equity and climate justice in alignment with Justice40 by applying for federal grants made available by recently passed federal legislation.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy