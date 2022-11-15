Illinois quick hits: Police seeking tips in gun theft case; Pritzker spent $152 million for reelection

Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Fatal mall shooting in Calumet City; plow driver shortage; guilty of smuggling catfish
A day of holiday shopping turned deadly in Calumet City after armed robbers shot and killed a security guard before making off with an unknown amount of merchandise. Police say the incident happened midday Wednesday at a jewelry store inside the River Oaks Mall near the Illinois-Indiana border. According to police, gunmen entered the jewelry store, smashed glass counters and opened fire. Witnesses said the gunmen struck the guard multiple times before fleeing the scene.
WIFR
Illinois State Police update language of FOID card clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police have updated language in an emergency rule pertaining to clear and present danger reporting and FOID cards. State lawmakers initially approved the rule in August addressing a loophole that came to light after the Highland Park mass shooting. ISP Director Brendan Kelly said...
Skokie woman killed in I-55 wrong way crash near Springfield; driver charged with 1st degree murder
Lauren Wegner of Skokie was killed in a wrong way crash on I-55 near Springfield on November 8; her parents said she was on her way to see friends.
Cook County judges are violating the SAFE-T Act’s electronic monitoring reforms
Every day, about 3,500 of our neighbors in Cook County are forced to live with a GPS monitor strapped to their ankle that tracks their every movement. They are forbidden by court order from stepping outside their home without permission. This kind of extreme surveillance and control is imposed by judges on people awaiting trial — who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
Mount Prospect police: Shots fired at homeowner after interrupting attempted car theft
Two suspects attempting to steal a vehicle fired shots at a homeowner Thursday morning Mount Prospect police said.
starvedrock.media
The goal for Illinois' new Senate GOP leader? 'Balance'
SPRINGFIELD — Senate Minority Leader-elect John Curran will take over a caucus that is more than doubled in size by the majority-party Democrats. His goal: “Bring balance to state government.”. “Because we're going to produce better results with that balance for working families throughout all Illinois communities,” Curran...
You Won’t Believe How These Illinois Thieves Broke Into Gun Store
These thieves in Illinois used a very unique method to break into a gun shop to steal weapons. Nearly two dozen guns were stolen from an Oak Forest gun shop. Oak Forest police released surveillance photos showing the suspects wearing stocking caps and masks. Illinois Thieves Use Unusual Method To...
starvedrock.media
Only ‘technical’ fixes to SAFE-T Act expected as Illinois lawmakers close first week of veto session
(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers left Springfield Wednesday without taking up changes to the no-cash bail provision of the SAFE-T Act that kicks in statewide Jan. 1. The measure includes the Pretrial Fairness Act, which ends cash bail statewide, making Illinois the first state to do so....
With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
Is Turning Your Car Around to Avoid a DUI Checkpoint Illegal in Illinois?
Thanksgiving, and more importantly, Black Wednesday, the biggest bar night of the year, are almost here and local enforcement will be hitting the streets soon to hunt for impaired drivers. I'm assuming most of us will be partaking in holiday spirits with family and friends over the next week and...
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park man who pled guilty in crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids to be sentenced in January
BEECHER, Ill. - An Orland Park man convicted in a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons in Beecher will be back in court in January to learn his sentence. A judge set the date Thursday when Sean Woulfe appeared in court. Woulfe pleaded guilty in...
starvedrock.media
Illinois state superintendent of schools to retire
(The Center Square) – The leadership of the Illinois State Board of Education is about to change. Illinois State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala is stepping down in January. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced her retirement for Jan. 31. “Not only did Dr. Ayala’s steadfast leadership guide our...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County teen charged in gun store burglary where 28 weapons were stolen
OAK FOREST, Ill. - A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged after a group of four suspects rammed a stolen vehicle into a suburban gun range to gain entry, and then proceeded to steal nearly 30 firearms from the business Monday morning. Around 3:08 a.m., Oak Forest police responded to...
WANE-TV
DNR: Indiana man illegally dumped more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into a lake in Plainfield, Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Michael Sullivan of Griffith entered a guilty plea in October to one count of importing...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois GOP vows big changes with new legislative leaders: ‘We certainly have a lot to rebuild’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Hoping to revive their party in Illinois after tough Election Night losses, Republicans on Tuesday met behind closed doors to select their new legislative leaders: state Sen. John Curran of Downers Grove and state Rep. Tony McCombie of Savanna. House Republicans voted 31-8 to select McCombie as...
Illinois State Police chase ends in Far South Side crash; trooper injured
Based on video from the scene, the crashes were violent, causing major damage to both cars.
WSPY NEWS
Sycamore state rep. praises new House Republican Leader
Republican Sycamore State Representative Jeff Keicher is praising the new House Republican Leader elect, Tony McCombie (MIC-cohm-bee) of Savanna, who will be the first woman to lead a caucus in the Illinois House of Representatives. Keicher says that McCombie acted as mentor for him when he was first elected and...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Cook County Board of Commissioners Passes Commissioner Donna Miller’s Justice40 Infrastructure Initiative
Cook County Board of Commissioners Passes Commissioner Donna Miller’s Justice40 Infrastructure Initiative (Cook County, IL) — On Thursday, the Cook County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution championed by Commissioner Donna Miller of the 6th District aimed at affirming Cook County’s commitment to furthering the principles of the federal Justice40 Initiative and seeking all available resources to do so. The resolution unanimously passed out of committee prior to passage by the full Board. Justice40 is a whole-of-government effort to ensure that federal agencies work with states and localities to deliver at least 40 percent of the overall benefits from federal investments in climate and clean energy to disadvantaged communities. The resolution directs Cook County to advance health equity and climate justice in alignment with Justice40 by applying for federal grants made available by recently passed federal legislation.
Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
