Patrick Dempsey Responds to Rumors of a New Series With Ellen Pompeo
Rumors about a potential series in development starring former Grey’s Anatomy co-stars Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo have been put to bed — for now. With Pompeo stepping back this season on Grey’s, and their recent red carpet admission that they would both love to work together again, gossip around a potential new series grew. During his promotion of Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, Dempsey was asked about the rumor that the pair may be starring in something new together.
Vanessa Hudgens Shares Fashionable Snaps From Her Parisian Getaway
Vanessa Hudgens is exploring the City of Lights, and looking fashionable while doing it. The actress recently took a trip to Paris, sharing a few snaps from the glamorous excursion with her nearly 48 million Instagram followers. The social media gallery included a variety of different photos including famous Parisian...
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Baby News With Sweet Photos on Instagram
The 69-year-old Irish-American actor recently welcomed another grandchild into the world and shared the delightful news with a carousel of images on Instagram. "Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born 3:06pm 11/12/22… all good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome," the happy grandfather shared alongside two adorable snaps of the newborn.
Ellen Pompeo Shares Sentimental Note of Gratitude With Fans as Her Last Season of 'Grey’s Anatomy' Airs
Ellen Pompeo may be hanging up her stethoscope, but the Grey's Anatomy star wants her fans to know she'll "definitely be back to visit." In August, it was announced that Pompeo would take on a smaller role in the medical drama, appearing in just 8 episodes of the 19th season.
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde break up after nearly two years together: report
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, who met on the set of "Don't Worry Darling," have broken up, according to multiple reports. It is said to be an "amicable" split.
HBO Max's New Special Features a Really Unusual Musical Duo
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was started in 1983 by the legendary music executive Ahmet Ertegun, and people have been arguing about it ever since. When people complain about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which they do quite often, there’s two major points they tend to come back to.
See an Exclusive Sneak Peek of the "Fixer Upper: The Castle" Finale
Chip and Joanna Gaines' biggest fixer upper yet is ready to be revealed!. After renovating a castle home in Waco, Texas, the Magnolia founders are showing off the fruits of their labor in the sixth and final episode of Fixer Upper: The Castle. "This project was the fixer upper of...
B. Smyth, R&B singer, dead at 30
B. Smyth, an R&B artist who found success with his songs "Win Win" and "Twerkaholic," has died, his brother announced on the singer's Instagram page. In a post on Thursday, Smyth's older brother, Denzil, wrote the artist had "passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis."
'Disenchanted' turns the page on a storybook ending to what comes after
"Disenchanted" asks the existential question, "What comes after 'Happily Ever After?,'" which is, naturally, a sequel ... only (because it's 15 years later) for streaming. Amy Adams nimbly steps back into the role of an animated princess trying to adapt to the live-action world, in an epilogue to "Enchanted" that has moments of magic without completely delivering on the premise.
