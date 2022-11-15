ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel Nebraska

Metal detectorist discovers medieval wedding ring worth an estimated $47,000

Every metal detectorist dreams of unearthing something valuable. For one man the English countryside yielded an incredible find when he stumbled upon a medieval diamond wedding ring in "almost perfect condition" near Thorncombe, in the South West of the country. Now the item is expected to fetch between £30,000 and...
News Channel Nebraska

Charlize Theron faces backlash after saying Afrikaans, her mother tongue, is dying out

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is facing fierce criticism in South Africa after saying her mother tongue, Afrikaans, is "a dying language." The "Monster" and "Tully" star made the comments on Monday's episode of the "Smartless" podcast, saying that the language that she grew up speaking was fading out. Theron, 47,...

