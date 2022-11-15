Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Metal detectorist discovers medieval wedding ring worth an estimated $47,000
Every metal detectorist dreams of unearthing something valuable. For one man the English countryside yielded an incredible find when he stumbled upon a medieval diamond wedding ring in "almost perfect condition" near Thorncombe, in the South West of the country. Now the item is expected to fetch between £30,000 and...
News Channel Nebraska
US and Irish embassy officials met with wrongfully detained American Paul Whelan at penal colony in Russia
US and Irish Embassy officials were able to visit with Paul Whelan at his remote penal colony in Russia on Wednesday, his brother said in an email. His last in-person visit was in June. A State Department official confirmed the visit. Whelan has US, Canadian, British, and Irish citizenships. Discussions...
News Channel Nebraska
Charlize Theron faces backlash after saying Afrikaans, her mother tongue, is dying out
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is facing fierce criticism in South Africa after saying her mother tongue, Afrikaans, is "a dying language." The "Monster" and "Tully" star made the comments on Monday's episode of the "Smartless" podcast, saying that the language that she grew up speaking was fading out. Theron, 47,...
Russia receptive to US prisoner swap for weapons trader
Convicted weapons trader Viktor Bout has been known as 'the merchant of death' and 'sanctions buster,' and was a world's most wanted man before 2008 arrest.
Comments / 0