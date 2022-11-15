ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bicmagazine.com

DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

TVA aims to build 100 MW solar installation on retired coal site in Kentucky

TVA is a federally owned electric utility that serves nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. Earlier this year the utility released its sustainability goals of targeting up to 10 GW of solar by 2035, and more than 200,000 EVs on TVA roadways by 2028. TVA recently approved a $216 million project to put a 100MW solar plant on top of a capped coal-ash storage site in Kentucky–part of its plan to have about 2.8 GW of solar in TVA operation by 2024.
KENTUCKY STATE
Phys.org

Study shows full decarbonization of US aviation sector is within grasp

Everyday, 45,000 planes fly across the United States, carrying some 1.7 million passengers. Aviation dominates a frequent traveler's individual contribution to climate change, and yet is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize. The United States is the largest contributor to aviation carbon dioxide emissions in the world, and...
pv-magazine-usa.com

As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete

Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
TEXAS STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

People on the Move: Clean Energy Associates, Stracker, EDP Renewables, and more

Bradd Forstein started a new position as Managing Director-Origination & Development at Argo Energy. Dave Bernier started a took on a new role as Senior Vice President – Strategic Growth, Energy & Resources at Stantec. Jenn Rist started a new position as Vice President, Operations at Core Development Group.
The Independent

World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle

An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
Reuters

India seeks COP27 deal to 'phase down' all fossil fuels - sources

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - India wants countries to agree to phase down all fossil fuels at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, rather than a narrower deal to phase down coal as was agreed last year, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Saturday.
The Independent

Wind and solar farms to pay nearly half of windfall profits to Treasury

Wind and solar farms across the UK will have to hand over close to half of their excess profits, the Government has announced, in a plan that the industry said could deter much-needed investment.The windfall tax on renewables, biomass and nuclear power generators will be set at 45%, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced on Thursday. But gas and coal generators will be exempt.Meanwhile the Government also upped the windfall tax on oil giants such as Shell and BP who drill in the North Sea from 25% to 35%.This windfall tax on low carbon power risks deterring investment, at a time when...
globalspec.com

Diesel engines modified to accept hydrogen

The dual-fuel system features independent control of hydrogen direct injection timing, as well as diesel injection timing, enabling full control of combustion modes. Source: Sanghoon Kook et al. Diesel engines deployed in trucks and power equipment in the transportation, agriculture and mining sectors can be retrofitted to hydrogen-diesel hybrid engines...
PV Tech

Carlyle launches European solar development platform

Investment firm Carlyle has launched a new solar-focused renewable energy platform, Telis Energy, aimed at developing projects in key European markets. The company will be headquartered in London and led by CEO Adrien Pinsard. Telis Energy will aim to have a project pipeline of over 10GW by 2030, focused on solar PV in the UK, France, Spain and Germany.
myscience.org

COP must reverse rising pessimism over building sector decarbonisation, new study argues

Social media engagement with climate policy events is vital to reducing building emissions and ensuring environmental justice, research led by Cambridge suggests. To build for tomorrow fairly, global climate action has to incorporate and empower diverse public voices. Ramit Debnath. Negativity on Twitter about decarbonising the built environment has increased...
US News and World Report

Italy's Enel to Build Solar PV Cell & Panel Factory in U.S

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian utility Enel said on Thursday it would build a solar photovoltaic (PV) cell and panel manufacturing facility in the United States in an effort to support the creation of a North-American supply chain. The factory is expected to initially produce at least 3 gigawatt (GW) and scale...

