Robertson County, TX

College Station, Texas, Breaks Ground on Texas Independence Ballpark

Midtown in College Station, Texas, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand and more. “This is one of those things that further puts College Station on the map for the sports world, particularly from just...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this two-story, four bedroom home located less than 2 miles away from Texas A&M University. This is a great home situated on an oversized lot with mature...
BRYAN, TX
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two College Station men are accused of stealing more than one thousand dollars worth of beer from a grocery store. According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and Bryce Otis, 19, took the alcohol on two separate occasions. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Big Chicken Inks Deal for Three Stores in Texas

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
KILLEEN, TX
ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE IN WASHINGTON COUNTY

The Washington County Engineering and Development – Road and Bridge Department has announced an upcoming road closure. The Road and Bridge Department will be closing a road for bridge construction starting on Monday. The bridge is located on Old Masonic Road at Big Sandy Creek, which is approximately 1200...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Texas Executed Barbee

Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
BRYAN, TX
Waco youth referee dies, remembered by community

WACO, Texas — Whether on the diamond, the hardwood or the gridiron, Darnell Lee Pollard Jr. could be found officiating a youth sports game in Texas. In Waco, the youth referee made his biggest impact. "Darnell was pretty much my mentor, my trainer coming in about 10 years ago,"...
WACO, TX
Toddler killed in ATV accident

PLANTERSVILLE A 4-wheeler accident claimed the life of a Grimes County toddler Sunday afternoon. Grimes County Sheriff Deputy Davis Use stated at approximately 3:45 p.m., Nov. 13, three siblings were riding a 4-wheeler at the 12000 block of Ironwood Drive in the Pinebrook Subdivision. Use stated the 12-year-old sister took the 4-wheeler without permission. Her 6-yearold brother was also on the 4-wheeler and she was holding the toddler with one arm.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Thanksgiving restaurants open in Waco

Thanksgiving Day finds many readers looking forward to holiday cooking as long as someone else is doing the cooking. For those looking for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends, or simply to provide a meal prepared outside the home, we found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.
WACO, TX
