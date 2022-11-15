ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13News Now

Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023

NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Passenger counts continue to take off at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport saw its highest passenger count for the month of October in its history, with more than 360,000 passengers coming through the airport, as the year's total passenger count has increased more than 30% through last month. In October, the airport had...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg named one of the top ‘digital cities’ in US

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg was named one of the nation's top digital cities for 2022. This year's Digital Cities Survey from the Center for Digital Government ranked Williamsburg at No. 3 for cities with populations of fewer than 75,000 residents. The study, now in its 22nd...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Virginia Business

Lottery Board approves license for Portsmouth casino

The Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth Wednesday. It was the second casino operator’s license issued in the state; the first was awarded in April to Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which opened a temporary casino in July. Two more proposed casinos are in the pipeline in Danville and Norfolk.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Grand Opening Set For Raising Cane’s In Hampton

HAMPTON-A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers new location in Hampton. Raising Cane’s announced earlier this year plans to open two new locations on the Peninsula. The Hampton restaurant is opening at 1044 West Mercury Blvd., in the space where Casual Male XL used to be located.
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Update: Norfolk Police have located missing man

NORFOLK, Va. — Officers have found a missing 29-year-old man, Edward Wallace after conducting a search for about two days. Prior to locating Wallace, police said he was last seen on November 14. He rides Hampton Roads Transit and is usually known to be in the Military Highway, Newport...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Office Building In Greater Williamsburg Sold For $2 Million

YORK-An office building in Greater Williamsburg near Water Country USA was recently sold. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced the sale of the property on November 15. The 10,206 square foot office building sits on more than nine acres and is occupied in part by Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Pingree 2000 Real Estate Holdings,...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

STIHL to Invest $49M to Expand Manufacturing Facility in Virginia Beach

The City of Virginia Beach is pleased to announce that STIHL plans to invest $49 million to expand its chain saw guide bar manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach. The expansion will add 26,000 square feet of space to an existing building, totaling 86,000 square feet upon completion. The project is also expected to create 15 new jobs with an average annual wage of $60,000 to $100,000.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kathleen “Kat” Gotthardt Berry

Southern Shores – Kathleen Gotthardt Berry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 5, 1947, and transitioned peacefully to Heaven in Chesapeake, Virginia on November 10, 2022. Kathleen “Kat” received her Bachelor of Education degree, Magna cum Laude in 1969. She wanted to see the world and took a...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

