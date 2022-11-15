Read full article on original website
Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
Carnival adding more cruises from Virginia in 2023
Carnival Cruise Lines is expanding its service for Norfolk starting in May 2023. It will then be six months of cruises. Then, it will be year-round starting in 2025.
Coast Guard rescues stranded crew sailing from Hampton to Antigua
They rescued them from a disabled sailboat Tuesday approximately 218 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
WAVY News 10
Passenger counts continue to take off at Norfolk International Airport
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport saw its highest passenger count for the month of October in its history, with more than 360,000 passengers coming through the airport, as the year’s total passenger count has increased more than 30% through last month. In October, the airport had...
Bright beams of dancing lights over Norfolk spark curiosity
Several viewers contacted WAVY-TV 10 with videos and questions about what they saw in the clouds Tuesday night.
Norfolk International Airport opens new cell phone waiting lot
Norfolk International Airport just opened a new cell phone waiting lot for passenger pickup.
WAVY News 10
Williamsburg named one of the top ‘digital cities’ in US
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg was named one of the nation’s top digital cities for 2022. This year’s Digital Cities Survey from the Center for Digital Government ranked Williamsburg at No. 3 for cities with populations of fewer than 75,000 residents. The study, now in its 22nd...
Hampton Roads Holiday Guide | 2022
If you are looking for some holiday cheer, take a look at the guide for what festive events are happening around the area.
Rising real estate costs force Norfolk restaurant to search for new location
Fine food without the fuss: "We spent a lot of time and effort making sure that anybody from all walks of life can come in here, not just the upper crust."
Virginia Business
Lottery Board approves license for Portsmouth casino
The Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth Wednesday. It was the second casino operator’s license issued in the state; the first was awarded in April to Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which opened a temporary casino in July. Two more proposed casinos are in the pipeline in Danville and Norfolk.
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
WAVY News 10
Reck on the Road: Williamsburg Courthouse goes green
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Veterans Day weekend, the James City County and Williamsburg Courthouse was bathed in green light. Find out the reason behind the greening in this week’s Reck on the Road.
peninsulachronicle.com
Grand Opening Set For Raising Cane’s In Hampton
HAMPTON-A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers new location in Hampton. Raising Cane’s announced earlier this year plans to open two new locations on the Peninsula. The Hampton restaurant is opening at 1044 West Mercury Blvd., in the space where Casual Male XL used to be located.
maceandcrown.com
Lavender Locals: Reintroducing Norfolk’s LGBTQIA+ Watering Holes & History
This article first appeared in the fall 2022 Mace & Crown magazine issue. Twinkling rainbow lights trace the bar’s silhouette at MJ’s Tavern, a legendary watering hole and queer safe haven just five minutes from Old Dominion University’s campus. It’s only been a decade since the doors...
WTKR
Update: Norfolk Police have located missing man
NORFOLK, Va. — Officers have found a missing 29-year-old man, Edward Wallace after conducting a search for about two days. Prior to locating Wallace, police said he was last seen on November 14. He rides Hampton Roads Transit and is usually known to be in the Military Highway, Newport...
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.
The store has not announced when it plans to reopen. Store damage is reported as extensive. Suffolk, VA Walmart Accident SceneSuffolk Department of Fire and Rescue (released to media)
peninsulachronicle.com
Office Building In Greater Williamsburg Sold For $2 Million
YORK-An office building in Greater Williamsburg near Water Country USA was recently sold. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced the sale of the property on November 15. The 10,206 square foot office building sits on more than nine acres and is occupied in part by Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Pingree 2000 Real Estate Holdings,...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
STIHL to Invest $49M to Expand Manufacturing Facility in Virginia Beach
The City of Virginia Beach is pleased to announce that STIHL plans to invest $49 million to expand its chain saw guide bar manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach. The expansion will add 26,000 square feet of space to an existing building, totaling 86,000 square feet upon completion. The project is also expected to create 15 new jobs with an average annual wage of $60,000 to $100,000.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kathleen “Kat” Gotthardt Berry
Southern Shores – Kathleen Gotthardt Berry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 5, 1947, and transitioned peacefully to Heaven in Chesapeake, Virginia on November 10, 2022. Kathleen “Kat” received her Bachelor of Education degree, Magna cum Laude in 1969. She wanted to see the world and took a...
