Broome & Tioga Back on High COVID Transmission Risk List
Just what no one wanted to hear just before the start of the holiday season: The Centers for Disease Control and prevention county-by-county tracking of community transmission of COVID-19 is showing parts of the Twin Tier are back at high transmission levels. Areas like Broome County where there are a...
The public health trifecta: RSV, COVID-19, and the flu in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — RSV cases are rising across Tompkins County, as flu season continues and COVID-19 remains present. Doctor William Klepack is the county’s medical director. He says it’s a triple threat. For doctors, Klepack adds it’s challenging. Klepack strongly advises getting all your shots...
Mayor Steve outlines Cortland’s 2023 budget
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s budget season is winding down. Mayor Scott Steve says the 2023 budget is bigger than 2022. A public hearing on Cortland’s budget proposal will be held at the next Common Council meeting on December 6th at six o’clock. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor...
Missing vulnerable adult alert cancelled in Elmira
9:00 PM UPDATE: The NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office have cancelled the missing person alert for Kuhn. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are looking for a missing and vulnerable 82-year-old man from Elmira. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert that James […]
Tioga County sees gap in 2023 budget proposal
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey is proposing a solution to a projected budget deficit. In her 2023 budget presentation Tuesday, Sauerbrey suggested using $8.5 million from the fund balance and $4.8 million from the American Rescue Plan to fill a $13 million gap. Overall,...
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season
(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
Part of Hudson Street will close Thursday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road closure on tap Thursday in Ithaca. The 200 block of Hudson Street will close between Pleasant and Prospect Streets to install water and sewer service to an apartment building. Pleasant and Prospect Streets will remain open. There will be no water service interruption during the work. It happens from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. tomorrow.
Owego Police respond to gunshot victim Tuesday night
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Tioga County. Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim. Emergency Services stabilized the 29-year-old, and he was transported to a hospital. He was treated and later released. Officials determined the injury was an accidental discharge. Officials recovered the firearm used in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
4 bear cubs killed in New Jersey, Chemung Co. Sheriff: 'It's illegal in NYS'
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A community in New Jersey is outraged over the recent killing of 4 bear cubs. The cubs and their mother were at a state park in New Jersey when this happened. I spoke to Sheriff Bill Schrom to find out if this is illegal in New York state and what charges could an individual face.
Byrne Dairy Opens in Endwell, Town of Chenango Store Receives OK
Broome County's second Byrne Dairy & Deli store has opened as the Syracuse-based company continues its aggressive expansion plan in the Binghamton area. The new store at 3100 Watson Boulevard in Endwell started operations at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The site was acquired for the Byrne Dairy store from Thomas Mazzanoble...
Lawrenceville residents react to federal and state investigations
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – The drama out of the small town of Lawrenceville, Pa., continues. The borough now facing even more scrutiny from the state and federal levels, while the council president still won’t address the ongoing issues. The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is demanding answers to 36 different questions about the town’s water […]
Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
Tompkins, Cortland counties prepare budget votes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County legislators will vote on the 2023 budget proposal tomorrow. It includes about $208 million in spending. Money for highway equipment would be slashed by nearly 97 percent. Funding for Medicaid would also go down. County officials meet at 5:30 PM tomorrow to vote.
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
Traffic delays Tuesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – More traffic delays in the City of Ithaca. Crews will fix a leaking water main at the intersection of North Meadow Street (Route 13) and West Buffalo Street. The two center lanes of Route 13 will close from West Seneca Street to just beyond West Buffalo Street. Expect traffic delays. West bound traffic on West Buffalo Street will not be able to cross Meadow Street, though access to the Milkstand will remain. The 500 block of West Buffalo Street will experience water service interruption at times and will be notified in person tomorrow morning. Additionally, eastbound tractor trailers will not be able to turn left onto Meadow Street from West Buffalo. It happens tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Burglary at Cornell dorm during fire alarm
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A burglary at Cascadilla Hall. Cornell University Police received a report of a burglary just before 2 p.m Tuesday. The caller reported their laptop and iPad were stolen from their unlocked dorm room sometime between 1:29 p.m. and 1:47 p.m., while everyone was evacuated from the building for a fire alarm. Anyone with any information is asked to contact CUPD by calling Public Safety Communications at (607) 255-1111.
Elmira man indicted for May burglary; auto part theft
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted following an incident in May of 2022 where police say he burglarized a Southside auto shop and stole catalytic converters. According to the indictment, Jeremy R. Cornell is facing three charges against him for an act that took place on May 17, 2022. The counts […]
Southern Tier gets $5M for infrastructure, housing rehabilitation
(WETM) – Several Southern Tier counties and towns are getting a combined $5 million to improve infrastructure and housing rehabilitation projects, Governor Hochul’s office announced. The money is part of a total $33 million in Community Development Block Grant funding. The money is designed to “help communities provide decent affordable housing and safe living environments […]
Owego man injured by accidental gun shot
Yesterday, at around 7:50 p.m., the Owego Police Department responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street to attend to a gun shot victim.
Tioga County Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Enticement of Minor
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A Tioga County (NY) man pled guilty to charges of sexually explicit acts with a minor that took place late last year. According to a U.S. Attorney, 33 year old Joseph Swansborough of Willseyville pled guilty to attempted enticement and coercion of a minor. In his...
