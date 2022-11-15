Read full article on original website
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
Texas Man Dies After Dancing On Top Of Moving 18 Wheeler
A Tragic Story Of How Trying To Viral Can Go Terribly Wrong. We live in a time where those who do the craziest things, be the loudest and most wrong will actually get you MORE attention and fame. Its a sad state of affairs about the times we're living in where folks will do ANYTHING to be seen and noticed even if means potentially losing their life.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios
A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
Three of the Top 100 Cities in The World are Located in Texas
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport
Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
fox26houston.com
Body found during search for missing dad, Ridge Cole, Texas Equusearch confirms
HOUSTON - Authorities have confirmed in the search for a missing father in the Texas Medical Center, a body was found, but it's unclear if it is tied to them just yet. PREVIOUS: Missing Ridge Cole, 28, last seen in Houston near Brays Bayou, Texas Medical Center. Details are still...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Weekend Getaways From Houston
Are you looking for amazing weekend getaways from Houston, Texas? If yes, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be sharing some of the best places where you can take short trips from Houston. Houston is a popular place to visit in Texas with...
Report shows high rates of subsidence in Katy, city continues to sink two centimeters every year
The results show the Katy area has some of the most significant land displacement of all surrounding suburbs, sinking roughly 2 centimeters per year. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) A University of Houston geological study released in August tracked land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-21. The results show the...
Texas Lands Three Cities On The Top 5 Festive Cities In U.S. List
As Thanksgiving and Christmas approach, more and more East Texans are getting ready to celebrate the holidays. Just this past weekend my wife suggested we put up the Christmas tree, so being the husband I am I had the tree and decorations out of the attic within an hour and was ready for the transformation to begin! After a while of working on it with my wife, the inside of our house was transformed. The outside is a different story.
Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut. “Houston has been...
1 Person Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In New Waverly (New Waverly, TX)
According to the New Waverly Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in New Waverly on Tuesday. The crash happened on I-45 at around 2 a.m. involving two cars and an 18-wheeler.
Texas high school football playoffs: Houston-area games to watch this week
Several teams from the Houston area have the potential to make a state title run.
cw39.com
30 Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Click2Houston.com
11-year-old shot in leg while throwing out trash in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An 11-year-old was shot while taking out the trash in west Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units received reports about a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1919 S. Kirkland Rd. around 10:12 p.m. According to investigators, it was reported that...
Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair
A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Houston for 2022
It’s the season of thankfulness, and we at Houston Food Finder are thankful for the opportunity to ditch dry homemade turkeys, deep fryer mishaps and Grandma’s tuna aspic. We give thanks for a city abounding with dine-in options, from the untraditional to the ultra-luxe. If you find yourself in Houston and in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, look no further than any of the choices below for a meal worthy of praise and thanks.
cw39.com
Weather gets worse before it gets better | Why indoor plans are needed this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold stretch continues with rain joining the party on Saturday. This occurs ahead of an eventual warmup with temperatures in the 60s and 70s the week of Thanksgiving. Houston will be mostly cloudy the next few days with some isolated showers potentially popping up...
Click2Houston.com
Where to eat like the French without leaving Houston
HOUSTON – Houston is undoubtedly a food city -- and tomorrow night there is a special event where you can enjoy decadent dishes from some of Houston’s top French chefs. Jacques Fox, executive chef and owner of Artisans, and French wine expert Julien Nolan shared details on The French Food & Wine Festival happening in downtown Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Puerto Rican Chinese food In Katy
Katy – Houston is a diverse city, nearly nearly one in four Houstonians are not born here and this is reflected in our eclectic and delicious food scene. Houston’s restaurants are influenced by kitchens from across the world and in Katy restaurant, Michy’s Chino Boricua, one woman is bringing us the kind of Chinese food she grew up with in Puerto Rico.
Click2Houston.com
DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers for you - about water bill issues in Houston
From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service, and costly water meter issues.
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
Classic Rock 96.1
