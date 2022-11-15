Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwisradio.com
Gordon Wesley Halverson
Gordon Wesley Halverson, 88, of Tomah, WI, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his three daughters. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 1:00 PM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 310 W. Elizabeth Street, Tomah. Pastor Scott Mann will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery (intersection of Hwy EE/Hwy HH, Mather) with military honors by the Grassmann-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201.
wwisradio.com
Kelly T. Ingenthron
Kelly T. Ingenthron, age 64, of Tomah, WI, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor Bert Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday, November 21, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
wwisradio.com
Wayne A. Treu II
Wayne A. Treu, II, 52 of Tomah, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. According to his wishes no formal services will be held. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made by visiting http://www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
wwisradio.com
Rose Anna Cecelia (Leis) Hundt
Rose Anna Cecelia (Leis) Hundt, age 86, of Cashton, WI passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, from natural causes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton, WI. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
wwisradio.com
Dr. K. Roger Gilbert
Dr. K. Roger Gilbert, age 85, of Blair, died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in the. Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Blair Lutheran. Church West with burial in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery both in Blair. Visitation...
wwisradio.com
Gary Obert Iverson
Began his next journey on November 14, 2022. Gary was born July 24, 1958 the oldest son of. Obert and Patty (Bailey) Iverson. Gary graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1976. After High School Gary worked at Nelson Mufflers and Arrowhead Lodge. In 1995 He began his. career...
wwisradio.com
Daniel Lee Zillmer
Daniel Lee Zillmer, a life-long resident of Jackson County, Wisconsin, and known to many as. Diddle, died unexpectedly on November 10, 2022, at the age of 72. He was born on June 27,. 1950, son of the late Everett and Genevieve (Peterson) Zillmer, in Shamrock, Wisconsin. After graduating from Black...
wwisradio.com
Daniel Wesley Troug
Daniel Wesley Truog, 77, of Independence, passed away at Gundersen-Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, WI on November 18, 2022. He was born on February 24, 1945, to Wesley and Theodosia (Sobota) Truog in Whitehall, WI. He graduated from Independence High School in 1963. He worked briefly with his father in the plumbing business. His primary employment was in the construction industry working primarily for Ebner Construction and Fowler and Hammer in La Crosse. Over the years he helped many people in Independence with cement projects. Dan served his country in the US Army from 1966-1968. He was stationed in Germany as an MP and was honorably discharged.
wwisradio.com
Local Covid 19 Vaccination Dates
The Monroe County Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 bi-valent booster vaccines at the following locations:. Monday November 28th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Norwalk Village Hall (208 Church St,. Norwalk, WI 54648) Available bivalent vaccines include Pfizer for ages 12 years plus and Moderna for ages 6 years. plus. To...
Comments / 0