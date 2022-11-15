Kelly T. Ingenthron, age 64, of Tomah, WI, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor Bert Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday, November 21, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

TOMAH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO