HUNGRY FOR KOREAN, Italian, sushi, Tex-Mex, or maybe just not sure? H-Town restaurants are on a roll, so read up on the newbies to whet your appetite!. TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar just swung open its doors in the 200 Park Place building in River Oaks. The Southern California hotspot from Daily Dose Hospitality Group — the team behind Bosscat Kitchen & Libations — is serving up a sophisticated full-service sushi bar, signature black-rice rolls, wok specialties and an elevated cocktail program. The sexy, 2,800-square-foot space, with a patio overlooking Mid Lane, is a collaboration between co-owner and chief designer Leslie Nguyen; Josh Weisman, owner of the Houston-based builder Construction Concepts; and California artist Jason Roose. This second location for TEN weaves unique Houston-inspired imagery into its Southern California design. "TEN will be a great complement to the River Oaks food scene,” Nguyen said in a release. “We bring a lot of energy and stunning views throughout the restaurant, and we can’t wait to show Houston what we’re all about.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO