Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
houstoncitybook.com
B'Way Star Celebrates Houston Homecoming with Holiday Cabaret Show at Stages
OVER THE COURSE of her career, Houston-born actress, singer, and dancer DeQuina Moore has starred in roles ranging from iconic jazz singer Billie Holiday, to disco diva Donna Sumner, to Elle Woods’ sorority sister Pilar in the original Broadway cast of Legally Blonde: The Musical. Beginning Friday at Stages, Moore takes on what might be her most challenging role yet.
houstoncitybook.com
Museum Supporters Live La Vida Loca at Fab Four Seasons Gala
NEVER BEFORE HAS the importance of experienced, compassionate healthcare professionals been so pronounced as the last three years. Houston is lucky to be home to some of the world's best, several of whom were honored at The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science's annual fundraiser. Chaired by...
houstoncitybook.com
Local Literacy Nonprofit — and the Astros! —Turns the Page at Record-Breaking Bash
LITERACY NOW, A Houston nonprofit dedicated to empowering children through reading, hosted its most successful fundraiser ever at the St. Regis Hotel. Its 14th annual “Magnums Make a Difference” gala, which included a four-course meal along with silent and live auctions, brought in more than half a million dollars, which will go directly to helping students in HISD and Aldine ISD, where thousands of K-2nd grade students currently need reading intervention that the districts cannot provide.
houstoncitybook.com
Here's the Dish: Five Exciting Restaurant Openings to Jumpstart Your Holidays
HUNGRY FOR KOREAN, Italian, sushi, Tex-Mex, or maybe just not sure? H-Town restaurants are on a roll, so read up on the newbies to whet your appetite!. TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar just swung open its doors in the 200 Park Place building in River Oaks. The Southern California hotspot from Daily Dose Hospitality Group — the team behind Bosscat Kitchen & Libations — is serving up a sophisticated full-service sushi bar, signature black-rice rolls, wok specialties and an elevated cocktail program. The sexy, 2,800-square-foot space, with a patio overlooking Mid Lane, is a collaboration between co-owner and chief designer Leslie Nguyen; Josh Weisman, owner of the Houston-based builder Construction Concepts; and California artist Jason Roose. This second location for TEN weaves unique Houston-inspired imagery into its Southern California design. "TEN will be a great complement to the River Oaks food scene,” Nguyen said in a release. “We bring a lot of energy and stunning views throughout the restaurant, and we can’t wait to show Houston what we’re all about.”
houstoncitybook.com
After Tragic Loss of Pre-School Daughter, Eastburns Dedicate Lives to Child Safety
“EVEN ONE CHILD is too many to die from a household hazard,” says Jeremy Eastburn of his 4-year-old daughter, Presley, who died in 2017 while playing with corded window blinds. Today window blinds with pull cords are almost extinct.Since the tragedy, Eastburn and his wife, Carolyn, have lobbied in Washington to help ban corded products. His wife went to a conference last year to advocate for changes in safety standards like the drop side cribs, dresser drawers and other products in homes that kill children. “Kids die from hazards in homes every day,” says Eastburn.
Comments / 0