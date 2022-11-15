Read full article on original website
Ron
2d ago
I worked at the Buick plant in Flint Mi. We got all the quality awards and all the production numbers the company wanted and cost goals, but they shut it down anyway. The biggest complex GM had, and it is a brownfield now. Sad
Reply
12
NothingsFree
3d ago
Ironic that a company that was bailed out by the government, would be forced out of business by that same government's policies.
Reply(3)
22
House Of Cards
3d ago
Buick was always known as the doctors car.When GM went to platform sharing it. destroyed Pontiac and did Illreputable harm to the remaining brands.They geared up to sell in China and got shutout.
Reply(1)
12
