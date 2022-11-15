Read full article on original website
blackIrish68
1d ago
so what exactly is the whole story. we are only getting fed specific information so that we can become upset about a two black men being shot and one dying which is sad. however, what were the two black men doing that brought the security guard to the point of shooting them. what does the video show.
4
Shana LD
2d ago
This case appears to be blatant proof of the DA office's bias. This needs to be investigated!
6
candycane
2d ago
Brotha Ross pulled a gun on the security guard and got shot. What an outrage. da brotha was just playing and don't mean nothing. Shot for no reason by the racist security guard
3
Wednesday in Portland: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
Portland shootout survivor calls for hate crime charges against Mary’s Club bouncer who opened fire
Lawyers for a Portland man who was wounded during a shootout that left another man dead are pressing the district attorney to file hate crime charges against the strip club bouncer who shot both men. A Multnomah County grand jury in August found no criminal wrongdoing after security guard Jascha...
Andy Ngo phone dispute ends in not guilty verdict for self-styled ‘citizen journalist’ John Hacker
A Multnomah County Circuit judge on Tuesday ruled that left-wing “citizen journalist” John Hacker was not guilty of third-degree robbery in a May 2019 altercation with right-wing author Andy Ngo. The dispute took place in a Northeast Portland gym where both men were members, and Ngo accused Hacker,...
Woman Charged With Bias Crime in Alleged Bus Employee Attack
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman has been charged with bias crimes after allegedly spitting on and punching a TriMet transit employee in Portland, Oregon. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney, Nicole Hileman is accused of starting an argument Wednesday on a MAX light rail train, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Officials: Suspect dies after double-homicide in Washington County
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the suspect accused of killing two people Wednesday night died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
KATU.com
Portland sees 100 shootings through October, still outpacing record gun violence of 2021
Portland saw 100 shootings throughout October, continuing a trend of slight decreases month-to-month in gun violence across the city. Despite the decrease, Portland Police Bureau records show the city is still outpacing last year’s record gun violence numbers. From January to October, there have been 1,100 shootings reported in Portland, compared to 1,094 reported in the same timeframe in 2021.
Crime Briefs - Gresham officer kicked in groin during arrest
MAX Station altercation leads to painful moment for officer; woman sparks arson fire in motel room- A man allegedly assaulted a TriMet employee and kicked an arresting Gresham officer in the groin during an altercation Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station. A person awaiting a train physically assaulted a TriMet supervisor, leading to several employees holding the man down while calling police. The incident had escalated to the suspect biting a TriMet employee, and when police took him into custody a struggle led to an officer being kicked. He allegedly also started a fight with Multnomah...
Ex-boyfriend gets 20-year prison sentence for killing Parkrose High grad: ‘My baby isn’t ever coming back’
In an intense and emotional hearing Tuesday, the 21-year-old ex-boyfriend of Shai’India Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting and killing Harris in Southeast Portland in 2020. Kceon Colbert pleaded guilty earlier to first-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon nearly two years after Colbert...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Dump Truck & Concrete Company Owner Pleads Guilty, Nov. 16
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—The former owner and general manager of dump truck hauling and concrete companies based in Damascus, Oregon pleaded guilty today to willfully failing to pay employment taxes despite withholding them from employee paychecks. Rebekah Joy Williams, 44, a resident of Damascus, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to pay over employment taxes. According to court documents, until the third and fourth quarters of 2017, Williams owned and operated Anbasa Transport LLC and Kelaye Conrete LLC, commercial dump truck hauling and concrete companies registered in Oregon that formerly operated in both Oregon and Washington State. As the sole owner and general manager of both companies, Williams was responsible for collecting, accounting for, and paying federal income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes (also known as FICA taxes) on behalf of her employees. Over at least a three-year period, from 2015-2017, Williams withheld these taxes from her employees’ paychecks and provided them with paystubs reflecting the withholdings. Despite doing so, IRS records showed that Williams made no payroll tax payments on behalf of either company from the third quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2017. In total, Williams failed to pay approximately $112,257 in employment taxes to the IRS. On October 19, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a 19-count indictment charging Williams with willfully failing to collect or pay over employment taxes. Williams faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or twice her gross gains resulting from the offense, and three years of supervised release. She will be sentenced on February 14, 2023, by U.S. District Court Judge Karin J. Immergut. As part of her plea agreement, Williams has agreed to pay $725,492 in restitution to the IRS. This case was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation. It was prosecuted by Claire M. Fay, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
Man attacked DoorDash driver with lit blowtorch, prosecutors say
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man was sentenced to spend more than six years in jail after prosecutors said he tried to steal a car using a lit blowtorch. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a news release that Michael Scott Walton was sentenced to 80 months in prison for attempted robbery and attempted assault.
KATU.com
Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
WWEEK
Three Prosecutions From the 2020 Protests Hinge on the Debatable Charge of “Riot.”
Multnomah County prosecutors have made good use of Oregon’s riot statute in recent years. Nearly 100 people were charged with it in 2020 alone. But as cases stemming from that summer’s protests wind their way through the courts, Portland criminal defense lawyers are questioning whether it’s constitutional.
Portland police: Accused arsonist wanted on felony warrant
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are searching for an accused arson suspect who they say failed to turn himself in and now has a felony warrant. Jarrid Bailey Huber, 23, was on pretrial release in the case of a first-degree arson stemming from a May 25, 2021 declared riot, according to court documents. According […]
Deputies in Clark County seeing uptick in number of drivers refusing to pull over for traffic stops
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Deputies in Clark County are seeing a rise in people who flee from traffic stops after getting pulled over. Since March, 364 drivers have fled from traffic stops, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Deputies started tracking vehicle pursuits in March after they started seeing this happen more often.
Tina Kotek, Oregon’s governor-elect, vows state help to address homelessness, public safety during Portland City Hall visit
Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek swung through Portland City Hall on Wednesday, where she doubled down on her pledge to help the city tackle its most pressing problems and promised to meet regularly with its elected leaders. Kotek, a Democrat, spent an hour with Mayor Ted Wheeler and his staff discussing...
Suspicious death on Warm Springs Reservation prompts FBI investigation
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Warm Springs Tribal Police, are investigating a suspicious death on the Warm Springs Reservation, authorities announced.
Search suspended for ‘armed, dangerous’ felon near Rainier
A manhunt for "a wanted felon" was suspended after about 7 hours in an area west of Rainier the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
Bullets hit McMinnville High School in early morning shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning.
kptv.com
Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
Drive-by shooting wounds Jefferson HS student
A drive-by shooting wounded a Jefferson High School student Monday afternoon in North Portland, police said.
kptv.com
City of Portland struggling with rampant property crime
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. According to statistics from the Portland Police Bureau, burglaries, car thefts and thefts of personal property, which are described as “larceny,” have increased each of the last three years. In 2021, PPB’s Property Crimes Unit reviewed more than 5,000 reports of property crime, but only assigned 141 cases, and made only 36 arrests.
