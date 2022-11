On a cold and snowy night in DeKalb, the Northern Illinois Huskies got off to a great start over the Miami RedHawks, scoring ten points in the first ten minutes of the game. But the RedHawks (5-6, 3-4 MAC) would not be denied, as they scored 16 unanswered points and ended up on the right side of a 29-23 score, beating the Huskies who fell to 3-8 (2-5 MAC).

DEKALB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO