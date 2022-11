GILMER — The body of an East Texas missing man was found on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office says William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City, was located in the Latch Community in Upshur County in a pasture creek bed close to North Live Oak Road. He was found about half a mile from where he was last spotted on Nov. 5. Martin was last seen running into a 500-acre wooded area. His body was located by property owners who were helping in the search. An autopsy has been ordered. Officials are still investigating the situation.

ORE CITY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO