Columbia Missourian
Bands, candy, holiday-themed floats in the annual Jefferson City Christmas parade
Every year, Jefferson City holds the Jaycees Christmas Parade in the heart of downtown. This year, the 83rd annual parade will take place at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 with the theme “A Musical Christmas.”. For 83 years, this parade has kicked off the holiday season featuring dozens of floats...
Don’t Blame You If You Want To Eat Out This Thanksgiving. What’s Open?
Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri
It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boy was detained and later released after investigators determined he wasn't responsible for a threat written on a bathroom stall at Hickman High School on Wednesday, Columbia police say. The Columbia Police Department released more information about the threat Thursday on its social media accounts after CPS officials alerted families Wednesday. The post Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kcur.org
Communities resist Missouri Secretary of State's effort to ban 'obscene materials' in libraries
Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she found the novels “Parrot Fish” by Ellen Wittlinger […] The post Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
A popular anti-aging vitamin may lead to an increased risk of brain cancer, according to a new MU study.
kmmo.com
TWO INDIVIDUALS ROBBED ON EAST MORROW STREET IN MARSHALL
Two individuals were robbed on East Morrow Street near Wood and Huston Bank in Marshall on the evening of Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to the Marshall Police Department, an individual walked in to the Police Department and reported the crime. Marshall Police Officers were dispatched to the area and...
visitcolumbiamo.com
Thanksgiving 2022 – Restaurants Open in CoMo
11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. 1116 Business Loop 70 E., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.607.9523. 3421 Clark Ln., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.814.3305. 1101 Woodland Springs Ct., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.886.4700.
KMZU
Police ask for help locating missing Macon teen
MACON – The Macon Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Brittany Davis, 17, was reportedly last seen in Macon early Tuesday morning. According to the Facebook post from the police department, she is 5'7 and weighs 165 pounds. Anyone with information is...
Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover
A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
Boone Health hires on 200 employees in past year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) It's been a year since leaders at Boone Health decided to take it independent. The major hospital in Columbia is forging ahead without the backing of another health care company. Boone Health CEO Troy Greer says getting people to work, and keeping people there, will be the industry's next major challenge as The post Boone Health hires on 200 employees in past year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Proposed Columbia ordinance would repeal requirement for city logo trash bags
Columbia residents have an opportunity Thursday evening to testify about a proposed trash bag ordinance. The city’s Solid Waste Utility will host a 6 pm meeting on the proposed ordinance, which would no longer require the use of Columbia city logo bags. It would also repeal the provision that requires the city to supply trash bags to customers.
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills woman arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian near De Soto
A Park Hills woman was arrested after she was driving a car on Hwy. 67 north of Oakvale Road southeast of De Soto and allegedly struck a Columbia man who was pushing a stranded car toward the right shoulder. He was seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At...
Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday
Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County
A freight train hit a truck pulling an oversize load on a track in Paris, Missouri, on Thursday. The post Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Flu and other respiratory viruses continue to ramp up across Missouri
COLUMBIA - As temperatures drop, hospitals and clinics are starting to feel the impact of flu season. A notice was issued Tuesday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that respiratory viruses are on the rise throughout the state. DHSS said cases are occurring especially among children. MU...
Health officials warn public to take precautions against influenza, RSV and COVID-19
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Flu season has started, but the flu isn’t the only thing you could catch this year. Three respiratory illnesses are hitting Missouri and the rest of the nation: Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection and COVID-19. “This is, at the moment, a little bit of an unprecedented surge in RSV. The timing is a The post Health officials warn public to take precautions against influenza, RSV and COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
