It was another week of revenge plots in Salem, but in real life, the world is a bit poorer because of the loss of a phenomenal actor. John Aniston's death will leave a gaping hole that can never be filled. On Days of Our Lives during the week of 11-14-22, Maggie and Victor's non-party was a plot point, but knowing it's the last one they'll ever have was painful.

