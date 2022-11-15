ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 8

On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 8, Det. Pryma asked him to help on a case involving explosives. Meanwhile, Gallo and Carver clashed after Gallo improvised on a call. How did the others inside Firehouse 51 feel about it?. Elsewhere, Violet encouraged Brett to start dating again. Use the video...
TV Fanatic

The Way Home: Hallmark Sets Premiere Date for Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh Drama

Hallmark will premiere its highly anticipated drama The Way Home early next year. The cable network revealed the Andie MacDowell-Chyler Leigh drama series will debut Sunday, January 15, at 9 p.m. ET. We also got our first glimpse at the series, and it looks like another winner for the network.
TV Fanatic

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Duck Hunting

If the happenings at Sunny Days were of interest to you, then Big Sky Season 3 Episode 8 was the hour for you!. Beau, Jenny, and Cassie descended upon Sunny Days as the bodies kept piling up and the suspect list grew larger and larger. You often watch crime dramas...
TV Fanatic

Days of Our Lives Review for the Week of 11-21-02: Revenge Plots and Questionable Situations

It was another week of revenge plots in Salem, but in real life, the world is a bit poorer because of the loss of a phenomenal actor. John Aniston's death will leave a gaping hole that can never be filled. On Days of Our Lives during the week of 11-14-22, Maggie and Victor's non-party was a plot point, but knowing it's the last one they'll ever have was painful.
TV Fanatic

Neighbours Saved! Amazon Freevee Picks Up New Episodes of Iconic Australian Soap

Amazon Freevee made a stunning announcement about the future of the canceled Australian soap Neighbours on Thursday. The ad-supported streaming service picked up a new season of the beloved series months after a widely-publicized series finale. The show will be available on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the U.S.,...
TV Fanatic

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 8

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 8, the team tried to come to terms with the latest drama from the casino development. As her condition worsened, a devastating decision left everyone exposed. Elsewhere, Bell tried to keep rumors from swirling when an important decision had to be...
TV Fanatic

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 6 Review: Dangerous Ground

Most of the time, Frank is a pillar of integrity. He makes decisions that aren't popular and that his staff doesn't understand, but they make sense because of his commitment to his cops and his family. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 6 was the exception to the rule. Frank declined...
TV Fanatic

Call Me Kat: FOX Schedules Leslie Jordan's Last Episode

Call Me Kat will say goodbye to Phil, played by Leslie Jordan, next month. FOX announced this week that the special episode will air Thursday, December 1 at 9:30/8:30c. Deadline revealed Thursday that Jordan's former Cool Kids castmate Vicki Lawrence will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil's mother, Lurlene Crumpler.
TV Fanatic

The Midseason Changes are In: What Shows are You Most Excited About?

The only constant is change. Some brilliant soul made that observation, but there's nothing TV Fanatics have ever disliked more than schedule changes, even if those changes bring about new shows for you to love or reunite you with favorites absent too long. Let's take a look at what changes...
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead Showrunner Angela Kang to Lead Spider-Man Spinoff Series Silk

Angela Kang is plotting the next stage of her career following the conclusion of The Walking Dead. Kang has moved her overall deal from AMC to Amazon and has closed a deal to oversee Silk: Spider Society, a spin-off of Spider-Man. Angela is set as showrunner on the series that...
TV Fanatic

Lizzy Savetsky Exits Real Housewives of New York Reboot

Bravo's highly anticipated Real Housewives of New York reboot is losing one of its cast members. Lizzy Savetesky and Bravo revealed Wednesday that the new star has departed. "I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC," Savetsky said in a statement on Instagram. "As a proud orthodox...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TV Fanatic

Fire Country Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Like Old Times

Sometimes all you need to do to truly understand someone is to put yourself in their shoes. Or, remember all the great things you loved about them before the relationship turned sour. Jake and Bode have to put aside their issues on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 6 to work...
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Season Finale Trailer: Bravo Team Says Goodbye to Clay

It's hard to believe it, but the season finale of SEAL Team is almost here. Yes, SEAL Team Season 6 has been the shortest season to date, but it's been one of the most dramatic. Paramount+ has shared an official teaser for SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 10, which looks...
TV Fanatic

Margaret Colin Talks Her Hallmark Debut, Shares Memories of Edge of Night, Independence Day

Margaret Colin has hit the Hallmark jackpot with her first movie for the network, Three Wise Men and a Baby. If you're a fan, you know she starred as Tom Selleck's girlfriend in Three Men and a Baby, so it's a super fun callback, and her Three Wise Men and a Baby role as the mother to three of Hallmark's top actors, is really fun, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy