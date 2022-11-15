Read full article on original website
Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 8
On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 8, Det. Pryma asked him to help on a case involving explosives. Meanwhile, Gallo and Carver clashed after Gallo improvised on a call. How did the others inside Firehouse 51 feel about it?. Elsewhere, Violet encouraged Brett to start dating again. Use the video...
The Way Home: Hallmark Sets Premiere Date for Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh Drama
Hallmark will premiere its highly anticipated drama The Way Home early next year. The cable network revealed the Andie MacDowell-Chyler Leigh drama series will debut Sunday, January 15, at 9 p.m. ET. We also got our first glimpse at the series, and it looks like another winner for the network.
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Duck Hunting
If the happenings at Sunny Days were of interest to you, then Big Sky Season 3 Episode 8 was the hour for you!. Beau, Jenny, and Cassie descended upon Sunny Days as the bodies kept piling up and the suspect list grew larger and larger. You often watch crime dramas...
Days of Our Lives Review for the Week of 11-21-02: Revenge Plots and Questionable Situations
It was another week of revenge plots in Salem, but in real life, the world is a bit poorer because of the loss of a phenomenal actor. John Aniston's death will leave a gaping hole that can never be filled. On Days of Our Lives during the week of 11-14-22, Maggie and Victor's non-party was a plot point, but knowing it's the last one they'll ever have was painful.
Pennyworth's Simon Manyonda Breaks Down Penultimate Episode's Biggest Bombshells, Teases Season Finale
Simon Manyonda's Lucius Fox has his work cut out for him on Pennyworth Season 3 Episode 9, streaming now on HBO Max. It was the penultimate episode of the season, and Lucius tried to save as many PWEs as possible. Scroll down to read our interview with the actor. TV...
Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell Talk Three Wise Men and a Baby and You Won't Stop Laughing!
Yes, I'm talking about the first time three Hallmark Hunks, as they're called, take the screen together. In Three Wise Men and a Baby, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell give brotherhood a try, with a little adorable baby sprinkled on top. What's not to love?. If you read...
Neighbours Saved! Amazon Freevee Picks Up New Episodes of Iconic Australian Soap
Amazon Freevee made a stunning announcement about the future of the canceled Australian soap Neighbours on Thursday. The ad-supported streaming service picked up a new season of the beloved series months after a widely-publicized series finale. The show will be available on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the U.S.,...
Santa Bootcamp Sneak Peek: It's A Different Kind of Heat Rising in the Bootcamp Kitchen!
Is it hot in here, or is it just TV Fanatic's steamy exclusive clip?. They say, "If you can't stand the heat, then get out of the kitchen," and it's a lesson learned for Emily in Santa Bootcamp, another charming new film in the It's A Wonderful Lifetime's slate. Grab...
Candace Cameron Bure Responds to "Traditional Marriage" Backlash, Says There Are Attempts to “Assassinate My Character”
Former Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out following controversial comments that said Great American Family would favor "traditional marriage" over featuring LGBTQ love stories. "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people," Bure said in a statement.
Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 8
On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 8, the team tried to come to terms with the latest drama from the casino development. As her condition worsened, a devastating decision left everyone exposed. Elsewhere, Bell tried to keep rumors from swirling when an important decision had to be...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 6 Review: Dangerous Ground
Most of the time, Frank is a pillar of integrity. He makes decisions that aren't popular and that his staff doesn't understand, but they make sense because of his commitment to his cops and his family. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 6 was the exception to the rule. Frank declined...
Call Me Kat: FOX Schedules Leslie Jordan's Last Episode
Call Me Kat will say goodbye to Phil, played by Leslie Jordan, next month. FOX announced this week that the special episode will air Thursday, December 1 at 9:30/8:30c. Deadline revealed Thursday that Jordan's former Cool Kids castmate Vicki Lawrence will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil's mother, Lurlene Crumpler.
The Midseason Changes are In: What Shows are You Most Excited About?
The only constant is change. Some brilliant soul made that observation, but there's nothing TV Fanatics have ever disliked more than schedule changes, even if those changes bring about new shows for you to love or reunite you with favorites absent too long. Let's take a look at what changes...
The Walking Dead Showrunner Angela Kang to Lead Spider-Man Spinoff Series Silk
Angela Kang is plotting the next stage of her career following the conclusion of The Walking Dead. Kang has moved her overall deal from AMC to Amazon and has closed a deal to oversee Silk: Spider Society, a spin-off of Spider-Man. Angela is set as showrunner on the series that...
Lizzy Savetsky Exits Real Housewives of New York Reboot
Bravo's highly anticipated Real Housewives of New York reboot is losing one of its cast members. Lizzy Savetesky and Bravo revealed Wednesday that the new star has departed. "I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC," Savetsky said in a statement on Instagram. "As a proud orthodox...
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Like Old Times
Sometimes all you need to do to truly understand someone is to put yourself in their shoes. Or, remember all the great things you loved about them before the relationship turned sour. Jake and Bode have to put aside their issues on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 6 to work...
SEAL Team Season Finale Trailer: Bravo Team Says Goodbye to Clay
It's hard to believe it, but the season finale of SEAL Team is almost here. Yes, SEAL Team Season 6 has been the shortest season to date, but it's been one of the most dramatic. Paramount+ has shared an official teaser for SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 10, which looks...
Margaret Colin Talks Her Hallmark Debut, Shares Memories of Edge of Night, Independence Day
Margaret Colin has hit the Hallmark jackpot with her first movie for the network, Three Wise Men and a Baby. If you're a fan, you know she starred as Tom Selleck's girlfriend in Three Men and a Baby, so it's a super fun callback, and her Three Wise Men and a Baby role as the mother to three of Hallmark's top actors, is really fun, too.
