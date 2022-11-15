ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FOX43.com

'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'A Christmas Story' House jokes about already finding a buyer for iconic Cleveland property: See their post

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published when the house first went up for sale on Nov. 14, 2022. As a blizzard of buzz has been swirling around the house from "A Christmas Story" going up for sale in Cleveland, the owner has jumped into the social media conversation with a joke about finding a buyer for the iconic property.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Crumbl opens Detroit Avenue location in Lakewood: Photos

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Temptation will be running high for those Orangetheory folks who now when leaving the popular fitness gym will have to walk past a pizza joint and brand-new cookie bakery. The latter is Crumbl, which opens today (Nov. 18) offering hot and fresh cookies made from scratch. “We’re...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

What’s the best grocery store in Akron?

I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Akron? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
CLEVELAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

19.09 Acres, horse barn, residence, and misc.

19.09 Acres |97’x 100’ Horse Barn with 4/BR Residence. Content Auction | tools & ladders |Kubota tractor | Yamaha Grizzly 600. From New London head east on OH-162 for 2.8 miles, continue straight onto New London East Rd for 1.2 miles, turn left onto Gore Orphanage Rd. 0.3 miles to location on left.
NEW LONDON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

St. Jude Dream Home winner revealed, plus other prizes

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- For the tenth year in a row, a lucky Northeast Ohio resident has won a new home while helping children battling cancer. Congratulations to Kevin Hopson, of Akron, who was selected as our 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner. Hopson purchased the ticket back in February as part of our telethon. […]
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Starbucks workers strike at stores in Cleveland Heights and Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Starbucks baristas in Westlake and Cleveland Heights joined a nationwide strike Thursday, just in time the chain’s “Red Cup Day.”. The strike by workers at stores on Main Street in Westlake’s Crocker Park and on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights led to both stores closing. Workers said they were striking because Starbucks was refusing to bargain with them.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
bwexponent.com

Regal Cinemas’ closure in Middleburg Towne Square plaza leaves vacuum of accessible movie theaters near campus

On Sept. 14, the Regal Cinemas location on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights permanently closed its doors as its parent company, Cineworld, remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The closure has come as disappointing news for some students and alumni of Baldwin Wallace University, who are left with fond memories of the location and a newfound lack of access to nearby movie theaters.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH

