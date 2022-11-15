Read full article on original website
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
FOX43.com
'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
'A Christmas Story' House jokes about already finding a buyer for iconic Cleveland property: See their post
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published when the house first went up for sale on Nov. 14, 2022. As a blizzard of buzz has been swirling around the house from "A Christmas Story" going up for sale in Cleveland, the owner has jumped into the social media conversation with a joke about finding a buyer for the iconic property.
How Castle Noel transformed Medina into one of Ohio’s top holiday destinations
MEDINA, Ohio – More than a decade ago, Mark Klaus started scouting locations for what he promised would become the largest year-round indoor Christmas attraction in the country. He considered communities from to Utah to New York, including the well-established tourist towns of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri.
Crumbl opens Detroit Avenue location in Lakewood: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Temptation will be running high for those Orangetheory folks who now when leaving the popular fitness gym will have to walk past a pizza joint and brand-new cookie bakery. The latter is Crumbl, which opens today (Nov. 18) offering hot and fresh cookies made from scratch. “We’re...
The home from 'A Christmas Story' just hit the market with no minimum asking price. The owner says it's not just about the money.
The home in the 1983 holiday classic is on sale and the 1.3-acre property includes a museum, gift shop, rental property, and a parking lot.
Farm and Dairy
36 acre farm with large old 4 bedroom farm house. Bank barn with office, several sheds. Offered in 6 parcels and in combination.
Will sell the following real estate at absolute auction on location at 2508 and 2570 Millersburg Road, Wooster, Ohio. Located approximately ½ mile South of Wooster on State Route 83. REAL ESTATE TO SELL TO THE HIGH BIDDER AT 12:00 NOON. This could be the one. 36 acre farm...
Thrift stores offer high-end holiday decor at bargain prices
MEDINA, Ohio -- For those who want to set a vintage holiday table this year, there are places to find elegance that isn’t expensive. Two Northeast Ohio shops also allow customers to practice another time-honored holiday tradition -- giving to others. “The great thing is that all the money...
The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
mymix1041.com
Two restaurants nearly fail inspection after bugs were found in one, and dirty surfaces in another
From Local 3 News: Restaurants in the Tennessee Valley had a great week, there are no failing scores to report. However, two restaurants did nearly fail their inspections. Tacos El Cunao Mobile Unit in Cleveland and Innside Restaurant on Chestnut Street in Chattanooga both scored a 73. At Tacos El...
What’s the best grocery store in Akron?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Akron? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
Farm and Dairy
19.09 Acres, horse barn, residence, and misc.
19.09 Acres |97’x 100’ Horse Barn with 4/BR Residence. Content Auction | tools & ladders |Kubota tractor | Yamaha Grizzly 600. From New London head east on OH-162 for 2.8 miles, continue straight onto New London East Rd for 1.2 miles, turn left onto Gore Orphanage Rd. 0.3 miles to location on left.
Her landlord was supposed to make repairs. Instead, he evicted her.
Federal housing authorities withhold rent to force landlords to make repairs. It doesn't always work out for tenants.
Speeding motorists on Clarence Avenue in Lakewood are in for quite a surprise
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Speeding on residential Lakewood side streets has long been a concern for homeowners and city officials. That’s why the city created its new Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program, which resulted in recently installed speed tables aimed at slowing down Clarence Avenue motorists between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Boulevard.
St. Jude Dream Home winner revealed, plus other prizes
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- For the tenth year in a row, a lucky Northeast Ohio resident has won a new home while helping children battling cancer. Congratulations to Kevin Hopson, of Akron, who was selected as our 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner. Hopson purchased the ticket back in February as part of our telethon. […]
Starbucks workers strike at stores in Cleveland Heights and Westlake
WESTLAKE, Ohio — Starbucks baristas in Westlake and Cleveland Heights joined a nationwide strike Thursday, just in time the chain’s “Red Cup Day.”. The strike by workers at stores on Main Street in Westlake’s Crocker Park and on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights led to both stores closing. Workers said they were striking because Starbucks was refusing to bargain with them.
Farm and Dairy
Centuries in the making: A bicentennial farm’s ‘tree-mendous’ treasure
The smell of coffee from his morning thermos was strong and satisfying, filling the cab with promise as we headed deep into the heart of the Haskins Farm. Passing the large barn, farmhouse, paddocks and bordering pastures, we headed through the fields in a big truck until we could not drive any farther.
bwexponent.com
Regal Cinemas’ closure in Middleburg Towne Square plaza leaves vacuum of accessible movie theaters near campus
On Sept. 14, the Regal Cinemas location on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights permanently closed its doors as its parent company, Cineworld, remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The closure has come as disappointing news for some students and alumni of Baldwin Wallace University, who are left with fond memories of the location and a newfound lack of access to nearby movie theaters.
Sally Beauty Supply closing 350 stores nationwide this December
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing 350 stores nationwide in December.
The biggest blessing: Akron man wins St. Jude Dream Home
One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
