Carol Dawn (Keck) Motza, 83, was born on October 17, 1939 to August Benjamin and Thelma (Oram) Keck. She took after her Dad - growing tall, talkative, and with a ready smile, especially when her husband Joe was near. Raised in Dayton, Ohio, with her younger sister Carolyn (Ed) Takacs, Carol graduated from Wayne High School before going on to earn her Bachelors in Education from the University of Dayton, her Masters in Education and additional teaching credits from Miami University. Carol married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Charles Motza, on February 19, 1960. They were married for 62 years before Joe passed this past Friday, November 11, 2022. During their marriage, they welcomed two daughters, Amy Jo (Fred) Werring and Maribeth (Mitch) Long. Carol and Joe moved from Dayton to Adams County in the early 70s where she continued to teach third grade at North Adams. Her students were a constant delight to her through the years, often coming up to her many years after they went through her classroom to reminisce - and she always remembered them and asked after siblings, parents, and other family members. Carol was unsurprisingly active within the Adams County community. She served on the Board of Health for 25 years, the Chamber of Commerce, Adams County (and State of Ohio) Retired Teachers Association, various festival committees, and the trustee of her beloved one room Page School House outside West Union. Carol said it best about helping others, upon her retirement from the Board of Health in 2018: “If you want to do something to make a difference, then you have to know what’s going on. You can’t just sit back and wait, you have to know, or you can’t make a change.” Carol and Joe welcomed seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Chelse (Nick) Lykins, Devin (Rick) Birt, Jordan Werring, Corey (Emily) Long, Katy Werring, Jill Werring, Jake Werring, and Foster Birt, Reece Birt, Anderson Long, and Gentry Long. It was a great joy for Carol to have the kids always making some type of craft for the next holiday - and if they were not making them, she had Joe doing it. Each of the grandkids has memories of learning to read, drinking Cran-Grape juice, going shopping for birthdays, enjoying puzzles and games, and running away from Santa hat pictures, all of which are deeply cherished. Carol passed away just four days after her beloved Joe, on November 15, 2022. She endured Parkinson’s for several years, but it must have been the pain of a lost love that had her leave us in the end. She is survived by her mother, sister, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, and nieces and nephews, as well as many friends and students. Carol’s colorful, vibrant self will be missed the rest of our days, but we take peace knowing she is with Joe, and that she passed knowledge on to so many others. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.