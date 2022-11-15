ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Reports Significant Increase in Stress as Inflation Reaches 40-Year High

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
inforney.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest

(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality. One of the best bean yields we’ve had in the Upper Midwest in a long time,” Tuttle told The Center Square. ...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy