Texas Reports Significant Increase in Stress as Inflation Reaches 40-Year High

(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality. One of the best bean yields we’ve had in the Upper Midwest in a long time,” Tuttle told The Center Square. ...

DEKALB COUNTY, IL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO