ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

MCPS: A Letter from the School System Medical Officer with Important Information for Thanksgiving Break

MCPD released the following community message on Friday, November 18:. Let me start by wishing all of you an enjoyable Thanksgiving! As we prepare to gather and celebrate the upcoming holidays, let’s think about how we can enjoy the time together, while keeping health in mind. Please review the holiday health reminders at the bottom of this message. The CDC also offers these holiday health strategies which include general wellness tips, and this guide to everyday actions to prevent the spread of flu-like illness, including flu and RSV.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Fairfax Times

FCPS under investigation for response to antisemitism

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) will investigate allegations of whether Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) inadequately responded to incidents of antisemitic harassment. The claims were brought against FCPS by United Against Antisemitism, a northern Virginia advocacy organization, who initiated the complaint filed last January...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Family of teen shot at Magruder High School sues Montgomery County Public Schools

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The family of a high school student shot inside his school bathroom in January is suing Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) for alleged negligence. DeAndre Thomas, now 16, was shot in a bathroom stall at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Rockville by his classmate Steven Alston on Jan. 21, while surrounded by a group of teenagers. He spent months recovering in the hospital, undergoing 10 surgeries, and only recently returned to school.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA

DC teachers walkout over contract, building standards

WASHINGTON — Teachers across the District walked out of their buildings Thursday to fight for a new contract. The Washington Teachers Union said it has been negotiating for a new contract the last three years with District of Columbia Public Schools. Some members say, during that time, prospective hires...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoya

Petition To Remove Tents on Campus Collects Over 280 Signatures

More than 280 students have signed a Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) petition urging the university to remove the large white tents on campus by the end of the Fall 2022 semester. The tents — which currently stand in Red Square, the Southwest Quadrangle, Dahlgren Quadrangle and the Leavey Esplanade...
Sentinel

Antisemitic Vandalism Blindsides WJ Community Again

On Nov. 14, the Bethesda community was yet again met with White Supremacist ‘Nazi’ vandalism. There were multiple locations of the vandalism, some depicted swastikas, some depicted hateful slogans and one depicted the hangings of Jewish people. The hateful messages call back to when the WJ building was vandalized with similar messages almost a year ago.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. weighs changes to high school grading policy

Virginia’s largest school system has started the process of reevaluating its high school grading policy, after principals reported variation in grading processes from school to school. Sloan Presidio, Fairfax County Public Schools chief academic officer, said during a work session Tuesday that the county hadn’t reviewed grading and reporting...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids

WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

No County Hospitals Earn ‘A’ Grades in Latest Safety Rankings

No hospitals in Montgomery County earned an “A” ranking in the fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade rankings. County hospitals were evenly divided between “B” and “C” rankings in the latest review. The Leapfrog report is developed across three categories of scoring. It measures each hospital’s process – how often a hospital provides patients a recommended treatment for a given condition – and structure, which is the general environment where patients receive care. The ranking also accounts for outcome measures – or what happens to a patient during and after receiving care.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
gmufourthestate.com

ALEXANDRIA ‘WEREWOLF KILLER’ IS MASON STUDENT

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story noted that John Hollis confirmed Bhasin was a Mason student. He confirmed that the information on People Finder was up-to-date and that is it updated weekly. On July 18, 2018, then 34-year-old, Pankaj Bhasin stabbed Brad Jackson more than 50 times...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
MARYLAND STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

District 9A House of Delegates race remains tight as Montgomery County continues ballot count

As the mail-in ballot count continues in Montgomery County, the race for two District 9A seats in the Maryland General Assembly House of Delegates remains extremely tight. Democrat Natalie Ziegler has a slight lead with 26.63% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections Friday. Democrat Chao Wu follows Ziegler closely with 26.35% of the vote. Republican Trent Kittleman is only 0.01% behind Wu with 26.34%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Dentist Sentenced to 30 Months for Defrauding Medicaid

Edward Buford III, a Silver Spring dentist, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Friday in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain Medicaid funds by recruiting Medicaid beneficiaries through a payment of kickback and bribes. Buford, 70, also was sentenced to three years of supervision following his release...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Historic African American Community ‘Gibson Grove: Gone But Not Forgotten’ Will Be Featured in Montgomery History Free Online Presentation That Will Be Available Starting Monday, Nov. 21

Per Montgomery County: The historic African American community of Gibson Grove no longer exists in Montgomery County, but its spirit lives on. The Montgomery History free online presentation, “Gibson Grove: Gone But Not Forgotten” will tell the story of the community and its people. The presentation will be available starting Monday, Nov. 21, and can be accessed for one week.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

In Montgomery County, Two New Councilmembers Look To Represent More Rural, Redder Areas ‘Upcounty’

Democrats dominating elections in Maryland as they did last week is not surprising; registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state two to one. The outcome is even less surprising in Montgomery County, where that margin grows to one Republican voter for every four Democrats. As expected, Democrats secured all four at-large county council seats as well as every district seat.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WHIO Dayton

Antisemitic graffiti in DC suburb seen as part of a trend

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The discovery this week of violently antisemitic graffiti along a popular Maryland walking trail is just the latest in a rising tide of anti-Jewish vandalism and activity dating back a decade, according to local Jewish leaders. On Monday, graffiti was found along the Bethesda...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Dating A Fed

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy