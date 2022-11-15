On Wednesday at approximately 7:30pm, an armed robbery occurred at the BP station at the corner of Highway 99 and the Nashville Highway in Chapel Hill. WJJM spoke with the Town Administrator for the Town of Chapel Hill, Mr. Danny Bingham. Mr. Bingham told us that a masked individual entered through the drive through window of the BP station and pulled a pistol on the clerk. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the individual exited through the drive through window. The clerk was not injured in the robbery. Mr. Bingham would like to thank the Chapel Hill Police Dept., The Marshall County Sheriff’s Dept., and the Henry Horton Park Rangers for their quick response. The investigation is underway to apprehend the person responsible for this crime.

CHAPEL HILL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO