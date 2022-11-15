TimTheTatman has discovered the perfect trick to get out of the Gulag, but it can require a lot of bargaining and trust. One of the biggest changes to come to Warzone 2 is the new Gulag system. Unlike the original game, Warzone 2 now pits players against one another in 2v2 battles. This obviously shakes the dynamic up completely, with both duos having to work together in order to have a chance of surviving.

1 DAY AGO