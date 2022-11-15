Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Riot disables Harbor in Valorant due to game-breaking lag spikes
Riot Games has rushed to disable new Agent Harbor from competitive Valorant queues in light of an “unintentional” lag spike issue stemming from his Reckoning ultimate. Having only just joined Valorant in Episode 5 Act 3, Harbor is the newest addition to the game’s Agent lineup as character number 20. Though despite the recency of his release, having debuted just one month prior, the new arrival has swiftly been disabled.
dexerto.com
JGOD explains why Warzone 2 plays ‘more like Apex Legends’ than CoD
Warzone YouTuber JGOD explained why Warzone 2 needed more time and how it strays away from the traditional CoD Formula. JGOD began his YouTube career in 2017, and his popularity skyrocketed during Warzone’s heyday. The Warzone guru established himself as a go-to source for loadout guides and tip videos. He is passionate about CoD and unafraid to share his opinion on the negative aspects of the series.
dexerto.com
Rell rework in League of Legends Season 13 leans into “mounted fantasy”
Rell’s long-awaited mid-scope update is finally arriving in League of Legends Season 13. The support’s rework will lean heavily into her “mounted fantasy”, with a leaked kit potentially indicating a shapeshifter-style swap like Jayce, Nidalee, and Elise. Rell has sat in an awkward spot in League...
dexerto.com
Aydan claims Warzone 2 has no skill gap because of TTK: “The easiest game”
Warzone 2’s TTK is incredibly quick which doesn’t leave much margin for error, making it extremely unforgiving for both pro and casual players – an area that Aydan has concerns over. Warzone 2 is finally out and players have been getting to grips with all the new...
dexerto.com
HusKerrs says Warzone 2 is “chalked” for mouse & keyboard players
HusKerrs claims Warzone 2 is completely chalked for mouse and keyboard players after a few days of in-game experience. HusKerrs is one of the most accomplished Call of Duty players in the world. A veteran of the Search & Destroy tournament scene before leaving to take on the entire battle royale genre, he has truly seen everything there is to see in terms of competitive FPS gameplay.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 streamers unleash first-ever nuke on Al Mazrah
Call of Duty streamers Marked and Wagnificent are the first to unleash a nuke on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2. Marked and Wagnificent’s Warzone 2 squad is the very first team to figure out the nuke feature in all of the game, and it was an absolute sight to behold.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players furious over “garbage” PUBG-style looting system
The new Warzone 2 looting system is already causing a lot of problems within the Call of Duty community, with many of the playerbase calling for changes. Being able to loot quickly and efficiently in Warzone 2 can give you a huge advantage in any battle royale game, especially when hot dropping into highly contested areas. However, one of the biggest changes in the game is the way players pick up loot in Warzone 2.
dexerto.com
Simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes games run infinitely better
A simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes the Nintendo Switch game run infinitely better, amid reports of post-launch issues. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally dropped and Switch fans across the world are diving into Game Freak’s latest installment in the immensely popular franchise. The first Pokemon games...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect discovers “atrocious” problem with Warzone 2 on launch day
Dr Disrespect is already on fire with opinions about Warzone 2, slamming the game’s looting issues. The former level designer for Call of Duty games turned world-famous streamer, Doc has no shortage of opinions on the series’ battle royale game Warzone. He was incredibly outspoken during the first...
dexerto.com
League of Legends players are already finding ways to use new pings for toxicity
League of Legends Patch 12.22 ushered in most of the preseason 13 changes, complete with a brand new ping system. But some LoL players are using one of the new pings to be toxic to their teammates. League of Legends’ ping system before Patch 12.22 was fairly basic. There were...
dexerto.com
Swagg unveils “overpowered” M13B Warzone 2.0 loadout to rule Al-Mazrah
FaZe Clan star Swagg has unveiled his “overpowered” M13B Warzone 2.0 loadout that’ll absolutely dominate the Al-Mazrah lobbies. Warzone 2 was one of the most anticipated games of the year, and it’s finally here in all of its glory. From a revamped gulag to AI-controlled Strongholds and Black Sites, there’s a lot to explore and do in Al-Mazrah.
dexerto.com
Hidden Overwatch 2 Tracer buff makes her a top-tier hero
A Tracer buff that never appeared in the patch notes has allowed her to start dominating games, and she’s been taken from a niche pick to one of Overwatch 2’s strongest DPS heroes. Tracer is arguably Overwatch’s most iconic character. She was the poster girl for the original...
dexerto.com
How to get Tactical Nuke in Warzone 2: Champions Quest explained
It is possible to get a nuke in Warzone 2, but the process is very different from multiplayer. Here’s everything you need to know about completing the Champions Quest. Warzone 2 massively overhauled features from the original battle royale experience. A new Gulag, backpack system, and proximity chat breathed fresh life into an already extremely popular game. Activision threw the kitchen sink, adding unconventional twists to the traditional battle royale formula.
dexerto.com
Viral TikTok reveals easiest way to get M13B in Warzone 2 DMZ
The M13B is the crown jewel of DMZ and this viral TikTok showcases the easiest way to add it to your Warzone 2 collection. Call of Duty’s brand-new DMZ mode brings a touch of extraction-type shooters like Escape From Tarkov to the world’s biggest FPS franchise. There are...
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer perfectly captures Pokemon Scarlet & Violet performance issues
A Twitch streamer managed to capture the perfect clip showing off the massive performance issues plaguing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has officially launched, and players are already knee-deep in their journey into the new Paldea region. Sadly for many trainers, performance issues on the Nintendo Switch...
dexerto.com
Who is Cassiopeia in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Mysterious character behind Operation Star Street revealed
At the start of the journey in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players will meet a mysterious figure named Cassiopeia, and this guide will peel back their secret identity. *SPOILER ALERT* This article contains spoilers regarding key moments in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet storyline. If you wish to stay unspoiled, turn back now!
dexerto.com
TimTheTatman finds Warzone 2 Gulag trick to get out easily – with a catch
TimTheTatman has discovered the perfect trick to get out of the Gulag, but it can require a lot of bargaining and trust. One of the biggest changes to come to Warzone 2 is the new Gulag system. Unlike the original game, Warzone 2 now pits players against one another in 2v2 battles. This obviously shakes the dynamic up completely, with both duos having to work together in order to have a chance of surviving.
dexerto.com
Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Evolution method
Sneasel is a fan-favorite Pokemon that’s returning in Scarlet & Violet, so we’ve put together a handy guide to help you find it on the Paldea map and evolve it into Weavile. Ever since it debuted all the way back in Gold & Silver, Sneasel and its evolution...
dexerto.com
How to check your KD and stats in Warzone 2
With Warzone 2 finally here and players dropping in to Al Mazrah en masse, you’ll be figuring out the meta, the best way to play and the most efficient ways to earn kills and wins. But how can you actually check your stats?. The Call of Duty battle royale...
dexerto.com
The future of Warzone esports: Baka Bros & CDL GM explain Warzone 2 ambitions
Warzone 2 launced on November 16 and, with it, a new chapter in Call of Duty esports. After the original title totaled $10-plus million in prizing, we asked CoD Esports general manager Daniel Tsay and the Baka Bros’ Repullze and LuckyChamu about the potential for the new game’s esports scene.
Comments / 0