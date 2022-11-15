ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HometownLife.com

NFL Week 11 parlay: Let's make some money

Welcome back to the weekly parlay play. Let us have some fun and win some money. With some strong teams coming off bye weeks. Some games stick out to me for a parlay this week. Other games, not so much. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 11 odds, here is...
MINNESOTA STATE
HometownLife.com

Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins odds, picks and predictions

The Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3) and Boston Bruins (14-2-0) meet Thursday at TD Garden in Boston. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Flyers vs. Bruins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. After a surprising hot start, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HometownLife.com

Colorado Avalanche at Carolina Hurricanes odds, picks and predictions

The Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1) and Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1) meet Thursday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Avalanche vs. Hurricanes odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Avalanche are looking to...
DENVER, CO
HometownLife.com

Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and predictions

The Denver Nuggets (9-5) visit the American Airlines Center Friday to take on the Dallas Mavericks (8-6). Tip is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Nuggets vs. Mavericks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Nuggets are coming into this...
DENVER, CO
HometownLife.com

Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers odds, picks and predictions

The Brooklyn Nets (6-9) are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (10-4) Thursday at the Moda Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Nets vs. Trail Blazers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Nets were...
PORTLAND, OR
HometownLife.com

Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks odds, picks and predictions

The defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics (11-3) visit the new-look AtlantaHawks (9-5) Wednesday. Tipoff from State Farm Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Celtics vs. Hawks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Celtics come into...
ATLANTA, GA
HometownLife.com

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 11

In Week 10 last week, NFL underdogs had a pretty good run. Seven outright underdogs on the moneyline in 14 games, with big upsets like the Washington Commanders upending the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings knocking off the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers defeating the Dallas Cowboys. Eight underdogs beat the spread in Week 10.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo bizarre tantrum

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were defeated by the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Antetokounmpo had a bad night from the free-throw line, shooting 4-for-15. Well after the game, he wanted to work on his shot from the line. That led to an awkward exchange between the two-time MVP and employees at Philadelphia’s Wells Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo bizarre tantrum appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MILWAUKEE, WI

