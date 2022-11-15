Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
HometownLife.com
NFL Week 11 parlay: Let's make some money
Welcome back to the weekly parlay play. Let us have some fun and win some money. With some strong teams coming off bye weeks. Some games stick out to me for a parlay this week. Other games, not so much. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 11 odds, here is...
HometownLife.com
Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins odds, picks and predictions
The Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3) and Boston Bruins (14-2-0) meet Thursday at TD Garden in Boston. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Flyers vs. Bruins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. After a surprising hot start, the...
HometownLife.com
Colorado Avalanche at Carolina Hurricanes odds, picks and predictions
The Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1) and Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1) meet Thursday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Avalanche vs. Hurricanes odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Avalanche are looking to...
HometownLife.com
Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and predictions
The Denver Nuggets (9-5) visit the American Airlines Center Friday to take on the Dallas Mavericks (8-6). Tip is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Nuggets vs. Mavericks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Nuggets are coming into this...
HometownLife.com
Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers odds, picks and predictions
The Brooklyn Nets (6-9) are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (10-4) Thursday at the Moda Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Nets vs. Trail Blazers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Nets were...
HometownLife.com
Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks odds, picks and predictions
The defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics (11-3) visit the new-look AtlantaHawks (9-5) Wednesday. Tipoff from State Farm Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Celtics vs. Hawks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Celtics come into...
HometownLife.com
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 11
In Week 10 last week, NFL underdogs had a pretty good run. Seven outright underdogs on the moneyline in 14 games, with big upsets like the Washington Commanders upending the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings knocking off the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers defeating the Dallas Cowboys. Eight underdogs beat the spread in Week 10.
HometownLife.com
Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks odds, tips and betting trends | November 18
Golden State -6 Moneyline: Golden State -240, New York +200. OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!. Knicks at Warriors odds, spread, & more.
NBA world reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo bizarre tantrum
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were defeated by the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Antetokounmpo had a bad night from the free-throw line, shooting 4-for-15. Well after the game, he wanted to work on his shot from the line. That led to an awkward exchange between the two-time MVP and employees at Philadelphia’s Wells Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo bizarre tantrum appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
You could make a nearly 80-foot-tall snowman with all the snow on the Buffalo Bills' football field
As a historic lake-effect snowstorm slams western New York, nearly 4 feet of snow (and counting) has already fallen as of midday Friday at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium -- what was supposed to be the site os Sunday's Bills home game against Cleveland.
