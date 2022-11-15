Read full article on original website
Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear expressed confidence Thursday that he's on solid legal ground in allowing Kentuckians with debilitating conditions to legally possess medical marijuana, calling it a viable alternative to addictive medications in a state ravaged by the opioid crisis. The Democratic governor's comments followed a...
The AP Interview: Whitmer has 'no interest in going to DC'
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Fresh off a commanding reelection victory in one of the nation's premier swing states, Democratic Michigan Gov. https://apnews.com/hub/gretchen-whitmer">Gretchen Whitmer says she will remain focused on her post and not growing speculation she could mount a future presidential run. In an interview with The Associated Press...
Walker, Republicans look for party unity in Georgia runoff
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Republicans insist they're working together to help Herschel Walker unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Georgia runoff that offers the GOP a chance to finish a disappointing https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections">midterm election season with a victory. But https://apnews.com/article/georgia-senate-race-runoff-2022-midterms-b32e84784e9e644b3e3163b7ca9cc569">to win a 50th Senate seat on Dec. 6 and...
Ameren Illinois Announces Officer Changes
COLLINSVILLE – Today, Ameren Illinois announced the appointment of two new officers and the retirement of an officer. Patrick Smith, Sr. named Senior Vice President, Operations and Technical Services. Smith will lead electric and natural gas field operations; including subtransmission and distribution maintenance, engineering design, safety and training, reliability...
Ameren Illinois Launches Energy Care Plan to Help Customers Manage Winter Heating Bills
COLLINSVILLE – In response to continued high energy prices, Ameren Illinois is introducing a package of energy efficiency solutions, flexible payment programs, and financial options to help its customers manage their energy costs during the heating season. "Our customers count on us every day to deliver the electricity and...
