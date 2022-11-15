ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
edglentoday.com

Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear expressed confidence Thursday that he's on solid legal ground in allowing Kentuckians with debilitating conditions to legally possess medical marijuana, calling it a viable alternative to addictive medications in a state ravaged by the opioid crisis. The Democratic governor's comments followed a...
KENTUCKY STATE
edglentoday.com

The AP Interview: Whitmer has 'no interest in going to DC'

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Fresh off a commanding reelection victory in one of the nation's premier swing states, Democratic Michigan Gov. https://apnews.com/hub/gretchen-whitmer">Gretchen Whitmer says she will remain focused on her post and not growing speculation she could mount a future presidential run. In an interview with The Associated Press...
MICHIGAN STATE
edglentoday.com

Walker, Republicans look for party unity in Georgia runoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Republicans insist they're working together to help Herschel Walker unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Georgia runoff that offers the GOP a chance to finish a disappointing https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections">midterm election season with a victory. But https://apnews.com/article/georgia-senate-race-runoff-2022-midterms-b32e84784e9e644b3e3163b7ca9cc569">to win a 50th Senate seat on Dec. 6 and...
GEORGIA STATE
edglentoday.com

Ameren Illinois Announces Officer Changes

COLLINSVILLE – Today, Ameren Illinois announced the appointment of two new officers and the retirement of an officer. Patrick Smith, Sr. named Senior Vice President, Operations and Technical Services. Smith will lead electric and natural gas field operations; including subtransmission and distribution maintenance, engineering design, safety and training, reliability...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy