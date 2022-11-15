ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rolling Stone

Eminem, Dolly Parton, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie Party ‘All Night Long’ at Rock Hall Induction

When Dolly Parton learned she was going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, her first reaction was to tell her supporters not to vote for her since she saw herself as strictly a country artist. But when she walked onstage near the end of the induction ceremony Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, after witnessing an incredible evening of music by artists as diverse as Eminem, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie, and Duran Duran, a beaming Parton had a very different take on the situation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

From vinyl to streaming: music writers on the formats they love

I was brought up on 7in singles. My grandparents ran pubs and now and again they’d give my parents singles that had fallen out of the charts and were therefore no longer required by their jukebox. I can vividly remember our copy of You’re the One That I Want by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, which had a large hole punched through the middle, as jukeboxes had thicker spindles than regular record players.
Stereogum

Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”

Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. Featuring production...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Censored Rock Songs

Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
INDIANA STATE
Stereogum

Kelly Rowland Had A Big Week, Too: Watch Her Play Celebrity Pickleball & Descend A Scary VR Mine

Beyoncé made some headlines this week. On Monday, Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammys, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. That brings Beyoncé’s total number of career Grammy nominations to 88 — tying her husband Jay-Z for the highest number of Grammy noms for anyone, ever. But Beyoncé wasn’t the only former member of Destiny’s Child out here making moves this week! Did Beyoncé play in a televised celebrity pickleball tournament with Dierks Bentley and Luis Guzmán? Did she appear on the Instagram talk show where Marlon Wayans forces his guests to do scary VR-headset things? No. No, she didn’t. Instead, that was all Kelly Rowland.
Stereogum

Stream DIIV’s Acoustic Live At The Murmrr Theatre Album Featuring My Bloody Valentine & Alex G Covers

In the summer of 2017, DIIV played an acoustic show at the Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn. DIIV viewed it as a sort of reboot for the band, with frontman Z. Cole Smith a few months into his sobriety journey. The gig was filmed for a Tidal documentary released in early 2018, and now it has become a live album. Live At The Murmrr Theatre features 11 songs, including covers of Alex G’s “Hollow” and My Bloody Valentine’s “When You Sleep.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Stereogum

Animal Logic Share First New Music In 31 Years

Animal Logic — jazz bassist Stanley Clarke, ex-Police drummer Stewart Copeland, and singer-songwriter Deborah Holland — only ever released two albums after forming in 1987: 1989’s self-titled and 1991’s Animal Logic II. The trio kept in touch over the years, notably reuniting in 2013 when they performed as part of Copeland’s Sacred Grove YouTube series. In 2020, Holland confirmed that Animal Logic has been working on material for a new EP, saying: “We’re in the process of finishing up five songs though the bulk of the work is now on Stanley’s shoulders and he has a crazy schedule so it may take a while.”
Stereogum

Rosie Thomas – “We Should Be Together” (Feat. Sufjan Stevens)

Last we heard from Nashville’s Rosie Thomas, she was releasing the highly collaborative EP Lullabies For Parents, Vol 1, which came out in April and featured old pal Sufjan Stevens on a cover of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” The two artists go back a long way — in 2012, Thomas came with Stevens on his Surfjohn Stevens Christmas Sing-A-Long: Seasonal Affective Disorder Yuletide Disaster Pageant On Ice tour. Thomas also sang on Stevens’ second holiday box set, 2012’s Silver & Gold. Now, Thomas and Stevens have reunited for a new Christmas-themed single: the ghostly, gorgeously harmonized “We Should Be Together.” Listen below.

