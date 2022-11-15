Read full article on original website
Eminem, Dolly Parton, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie Party ‘All Night Long’ at Rock Hall Induction
When Dolly Parton learned she was going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, her first reaction was to tell her supporters not to vote for her since she saw herself as strictly a country artist. But when she walked onstage near the end of the induction ceremony Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, after witnessing an incredible evening of music by artists as diverse as Eminem, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie, and Duran Duran, a beaming Parton had a very different take on the situation.
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Yusuf / Cat Stevens Wrote for Other Artists
Yusuf / Cat Stevens, born Steven Demetre Georgiou, started playing in pubs and coffee houses in London, slowly establishing himself as an artist in his teens, releasing his debut single, “I Love My Dog,” in 1966, followed by his debut, Matthew and Son, in 1967, which hit the top 10 in the U.K.
2023 Grammy nominations: All the snubs and surprises
Mary J. Blige's 6 nominations are a pleasant surprise; Nicki Minaj's zero won't sit well with the Barbz.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’
Priscilla Renea Hairston, known professionally as Muni Long, may have just made it on your radar, but this Florida native has been making noise in the industry for over a decade, co-writing songs for mega music stars, including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Mary J Blige, and many more. After years of...
Elvis Presley’s Songwriters Wrote 1 of The Monkees’ Hits
Some of Elvis Presley's songs were written by the same songwriters who wrote a hit by The Monkees that charted in the United States and the United Kingdom.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
From vinyl to streaming: music writers on the formats they love
I was brought up on 7in singles. My grandparents ran pubs and now and again they’d give my parents singles that had fallen out of the charts and were therefore no longer required by their jukebox. I can vividly remember our copy of You’re the One That I Want by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, which had a large hole punched through the middle, as jukeboxes had thicker spindles than regular record players.
Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley
Shania Twain followed in the footsteps of legendary musicians like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. When she first started recording music, she expected the studio process to look more like Elvis and The Beatles' than anything else.
Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”
Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. Featuring production...
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs
Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
What are the 500 best albums? Rolling Stone has an answer
NEW YORK (AP) — Is Fleetwood Mac’s landmark album “Rumours” better than “To Pimp a Butterfly” by Kendrick Lamar? Should “Tapestry” by Carole King be ranked higher or lower than “Thriller” by Michael Jackson?. Rolling Stone magazine has some answers...
Yola: 5 Things To Know About The Country Soul Artist & ‘Elvis’ Star Performing At The 2022 AMAs
Yola (b. Yolanda Claire Quartey) is a British singer-songwriter, guitar god, and pure rockstar. Her music incorporates multiple sounds, from R&B to country soul to Britpop. She’s performing at the 2022 American Music Awards. One of the possible sleeper highlights of the 2022 American Music Awards is the performance...
Kelly Rowland Had A Big Week, Too: Watch Her Play Celebrity Pickleball & Descend A Scary VR Mine
Beyoncé made some headlines this week. On Monday, Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammys, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. That brings Beyoncé’s total number of career Grammy nominations to 88 — tying her husband Jay-Z for the highest number of Grammy noms for anyone, ever. But Beyoncé wasn’t the only former member of Destiny’s Child out here making moves this week! Did Beyoncé play in a televised celebrity pickleball tournament with Dierks Bentley and Luis Guzmán? Did she appear on the Instagram talk show where Marlon Wayans forces his guests to do scary VR-headset things? No. No, she didn’t. Instead, that was all Kelly Rowland.
Another win for the culture! Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022
Bad Bunny continues making Latinos proud! The Puerto Rican star and global recording artist has become Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. The streamer awarded the reggaeton sensation as an acknowledgment of his artistic excellence and influence on culture in 2022. According to Apple Music, although many...
Stream DIIV’s Acoustic Live At The Murmrr Theatre Album Featuring My Bloody Valentine & Alex G Covers
In the summer of 2017, DIIV played an acoustic show at the Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn. DIIV viewed it as a sort of reboot for the band, with frontman Z. Cole Smith a few months into his sobriety journey. The gig was filmed for a Tidal documentary released in early 2018, and now it has become a live album. Live At The Murmrr Theatre features 11 songs, including covers of Alex G’s “Hollow” and My Bloody Valentine’s “When You Sleep.”
On This Day in Music History: Milli Vanilli Confess to Lip-Syncing Their Music
German-French R&B duo Milli Vanilli were riding high on the cusp of the 1990s. Their 1989 North American debut album, Girl You Know It’s True, and hit single of the same name, had launched them to international acclaim. However, that success was short-lived and would all come crashing down on this day in 1990.
Animal Logic Share First New Music In 31 Years
Animal Logic — jazz bassist Stanley Clarke, ex-Police drummer Stewart Copeland, and singer-songwriter Deborah Holland — only ever released two albums after forming in 1987: 1989’s self-titled and 1991’s Animal Logic II. The trio kept in touch over the years, notably reuniting in 2013 when they performed as part of Copeland’s Sacred Grove YouTube series. In 2020, Holland confirmed that Animal Logic has been working on material for a new EP, saying: “We’re in the process of finishing up five songs though the bulk of the work is now on Stanley’s shoulders and he has a crazy schedule so it may take a while.”
Rosie Thomas – “We Should Be Together” (Feat. Sufjan Stevens)
Last we heard from Nashville’s Rosie Thomas, she was releasing the highly collaborative EP Lullabies For Parents, Vol 1, which came out in April and featured old pal Sufjan Stevens on a cover of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” The two artists go back a long way — in 2012, Thomas came with Stevens on his Surfjohn Stevens Christmas Sing-A-Long: Seasonal Affective Disorder Yuletide Disaster Pageant On Ice tour. Thomas also sang on Stevens’ second holiday box set, 2012’s Silver & Gold. Now, Thomas and Stevens have reunited for a new Christmas-themed single: the ghostly, gorgeously harmonized “We Should Be Together.” Listen below.
