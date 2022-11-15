The massively influential NYC screamo pioneers Saetia are back together this week for a brief run of benefit shows, their first performances in 23 years. As detailed in our recent feature on screamo reunions, they’re playing the gigs without guitarist Jamie Behar, who was accused of longstanding emotional abuse by his ex-partner. Saetia are doing three straight nights at St. Vitus in Brooklyn, as well as a Saturday matinee at Le Poisson Rouge in Manhattan, with all proceeds benefitting GATE (Global Action for Trans Equality). The first of those shows went down last night at St. Vitus; below, you can catch footage of the last two tunes of the night, “Venus And Bacchus” and “One Dying Wish.” Looks like it was an amazing time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO