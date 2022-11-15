Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Watch NYC Screamo Band Saetia Play Their First Show In 23 Years
The massively influential NYC screamo pioneers Saetia are back together this week for a brief run of benefit shows, their first performances in 23 years. As detailed in our recent feature on screamo reunions, they’re playing the gigs without guitarist Jamie Behar, who was accused of longstanding emotional abuse by his ex-partner. Saetia are doing three straight nights at St. Vitus in Brooklyn, as well as a Saturday matinee at Le Poisson Rouge in Manhattan, with all proceeds benefitting GATE (Global Action for Trans Equality). The first of those shows went down last night at St. Vitus; below, you can catch footage of the last two tunes of the night, “Venus And Bacchus” and “One Dying Wish.” Looks like it was an amazing time.
Stereogum
Fever Ray Announces 2023 Tour, First Shows In Five Years
Next year, Karin Dreijer, formerly of the Knife, will bring back their solo project Fever Ray. The new Fever Ray album Radical Romantics is coming in March, and it’ll feature contributions from people like Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, as well as Karin’s brother and former Knife bandmate Olof. We’ve already posted the early singles “What They Call Us” and “Carbon Dioxide.” Today, Fever Ray has also announced a 2023 tour of Europe and the US.
Stereogum
Chisel Announce More Reunion Shows
DC punk revivalist act Chisel — singer Ted Leo, bassist Chris Norborg, and drummer John Dugan — have announced a brief set of 2023 reunion dates. This comes after a flurry of reunion activity this past year (Chisel originally broke up in 1997), starting with the March re-release of the band’s entire discography, followed by the May release of an EP titled All My Kin and July’s Innocents Abroad EP. More recently, Chisel announced they’d perform at Numero Twenty, a festival taking place February 18-19 in LA celebrating 20 years of Numero Group, the archival record label.
Stereogum
Stream Daniel Bachman’s Fascinating, Inspiring, Unsettling New Album Almanac Behind
The prolific Virginian guitarist Daniel Bachman has explored many different styles as both a performer and a producer, but he’s never made an album like Almanac Behind. In a message to Bandcamp followers, Three Lobed Recordings calls the project “sort of audio diary recording and reflecting Bachman’s interactions with and thoughts on man-made climate change” but also “so much more.” They’re right that Almanac Behind both lives up to and transcends its core conceit. It’s one of the most stirring and singular albums I’ve heard this year, experimental yet approachable and brimming with quiet, churning tension.
Stereogum
Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”
Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. Featuring production...
Stereogum
The Smiths’ Johnny Marr & Andy Rourke Are On A New Song Together For The First Time In 35 Years
Do not hold your breath waiting for Johnny Marr and Morrissey to collaborate in any capacity again, but those holding out for some form of Smiths reunion can exhale. When Marr opened for the Killers at Madison Square Garden in September, Smiths bassist Andy Rourke joined him for a run through “How Soon Is Now?” and “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out.” Now Marr and Rourke have appeared on a song together for the first time in 35 years.
Stereogum
Stream DIIV’s Acoustic Live At The Murmrr Theatre Album Featuring My Bloody Valentine & Alex G Covers
In the summer of 2017, DIIV played an acoustic show at the Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn. DIIV viewed it as a sort of reboot for the band, with frontman Z. Cole Smith a few months into his sobriety journey. The gig was filmed for a Tidal documentary released in early 2018, and now it has become a live album. Live At The Murmrr Theatre features 11 songs, including covers of Alex G’s “Hollow” and My Bloody Valentine’s “When You Sleep.”
Stereogum
Animal Logic Share First New Music In 31 Years
Animal Logic — jazz bassist Stanley Clarke, ex-Police drummer Stewart Copeland, and singer-songwriter Deborah Holland — only ever released two albums after forming in 1987: 1989’s self-titled and 1991’s Animal Logic II. The trio kept in touch over the years, notably reuniting in 2013 when they performed as part of Copeland’s Sacred Grove YouTube series. In 2020, Holland confirmed that Animal Logic has been working on material for a new EP, saying: “We’re in the process of finishing up five songs though the bulk of the work is now on Stanley’s shoulders and he has a crazy schedule so it may take a while.”
Stereogum
Jane Remover – “Contingency Song”
Fresh off their inclusion on our Best New Bands list, Jane Remover is back today with another staggering standalone single. “Contingency Song” builds in beauty and intensity throughout most of its six and a half minutes without ever dropping a beat, then bottoms out into gorgeous near-silence again. It’s a phenomenal shoegaze ballad of sorts, and it inspired a Sigur Rós comparison from one member of our Discord server.
Stereogum
Kelly Rowland Had A Big Week, Too: Watch Her Play Celebrity Pickleball & Descend A Scary VR Mine
Beyoncé made some headlines this week. On Monday, Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammys, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. That brings Beyoncé’s total number of career Grammy nominations to 88 — tying her husband Jay-Z for the highest number of Grammy noms for anyone, ever. But Beyoncé wasn’t the only former member of Destiny’s Child out here making moves this week! Did Beyoncé play in a televised celebrity pickleball tournament with Dierks Bentley and Luis Guzmán? Did she appear on the Instagram talk show where Marlon Wayans forces his guests to do scary VR-headset things? No. No, she didn’t. Instead, that was all Kelly Rowland.
Stereogum
Rosie Thomas – “We Should Be Together” (Feat. Sufjan Stevens)
Last we heard from Nashville’s Rosie Thomas, she was releasing the highly collaborative EP Lullabies For Parents, Vol 1, which came out in April and featured old pal Sufjan Stevens on a cover of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” The two artists go back a long way — in 2012, Thomas came with Stevens on his Surfjohn Stevens Christmas Sing-A-Long: Seasonal Affective Disorder Yuletide Disaster Pageant On Ice tour. Thomas also sang on Stevens’ second holiday box set, 2012’s Silver & Gold. Now, Thomas and Stevens have reunited for a new Christmas-themed single: the ghostly, gorgeously harmonized “We Should Be Together.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Chance The Rapper – “YAH Know” (Feat. King Promise)
For a while, Chance The Rapper has been promising a new album called 2000, which was evidently delayed for sample-clearance issues. Chance’s next project is now called Star Line Gallery, and it’s not clear whether it’s the same project as 2000 or something else entirely. For a while, Chance has just been releasing new songs a track or two at a time. We last heard from Chance in June, when he got together with Joey Bada$$ to release the single “The Highs & The Lows.” Today, Chance has followed that one with another single, and his latest is a collaboration with the Ghanian singer King Promise.
Stereogum
Brockhampton’s “Final Album” The Family Is Out Now, And Another One Called TM Is Out Tonight
Brockhampton have been promoting The Family, out today, as their final album. That’s not entirely accurate. Brockhampton will follow The Family tonight at midnight with one more album called TM, billed as a “parting gift.”. To clarify, technically The Family is the last project Brockhampton recorded together. It’s...
Stereogum
LCD Soundsystem Brought “New Body Rhumba” To Colbert Ahead Of Their Brooklyn Steel Residency
The first new LCD Soundsystem song in five years, “New Body Rhumba,” came out at the end of September. (It’s in longtime James Murphy pal Noah Baumbach’s forthcoming film adaptation of Don DeLillo’s White Noise, reportedly soundtracking a full-cast song-and-dance number.) LCD are also launching another holiday-season concert residency at Brooklyn Steel this Friday. The band promoted both the new song and the residency last night on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Pavement Musical Slanted! Enchanted! Premiering In NYC
I promise this is real as far as I know. I just received a press release about it from Matador Records. There’s a link where you can buy tickets. It does not appear to be a practical joke. The songs of legendary (and recently reunited) indie rock band Pavement...
Stereogum
Black Belt Eagle Scout – “My Blood Runs Through This Land”
Last month, Katherine Paul, who performs as Black Belt Eagle Scout, released her first new song in three years, “Don’t Give Up.” Today, Black Belt Eagle Scout is announcing the follow-up to 2019’s At The Party With My Brown Friends. Her new LP (which includes “Don’t Give Up”) is called The Land, The Water, The Sky and will be out February 10 via Saddle Creek. Along with the album announcement, Black Belt Eagle Scout is sharing a new album track — a distortion-heavy single called “My Blood Runs Through This Land.” It comes with a music video directed by Evan Benally Atwood.
Stereogum
Yard Act Are Also Releasing A Dub Version Of Their Album
Look out, everyone; the indie rockers have discovered dub reggae again! Given the proliferation of high-potency weed, this was probably inevitable. Just a couple of weeks ago, Spoon got together with Adrian Sherwood to release Lucifer On The Moon (Spoon Vs. On-U Sound), a dub version of their album Lucifer On The Moon. Now, Leeds post-punk ranters Yard Act have done something similar, teaming with British dub legend Mad Professor for a new take on their debut LP The Overload.
Stereogum
Gladie’s Augusta Koch Got Sober And Made An Amazing Album About It
At a Philadelphia show last year, opening solo for Laura Jane Grace, Gladie frontwoman Augusta Koch played her first set since quitting alcohol. She debuted the at-the-time unreleased new song, “Born Yesterday,” an ode to the overwhelming, beautiful and terrifying waves of emotion that come with being sober; she was feeling them all up there onstage on her own. It’s now the second track on Gladie’s second album, Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out, dropping Friday. “The way I feel, I could fill the ocean on my own,” Koch sings.
Stereogum
Kendrick Lamar Releases Video For “Rich Spirit”
One day after being nominated for multiple 2023 Grammys for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, including Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album, Kendrick Lamar has shared a video for “Rich Spirit,” which he performed on Saturday Night Live last month. Directed by Calmatic, the “Rich Spirit” visuals follow videos for “The Heart Part 5,” “N95,” and “We Cry Together” and finds Lamar dancing alone, in a series of different outfits, in what looks to be a rather analog motel room. Watch below.
Stereogum
Phoebe Bridgers – “So Much Wine” (The Handsome Family Cover)
Christmas covers queen (and soon-to-be Sally in London’s Nightmare Before Christmas concerts) Phoebe Bridgers is sharing a new holiday reimagining, as has become her annual tradition. After recording covers of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow,” Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,”...
Comments / 0