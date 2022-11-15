Read full article on original website
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
Kalamazoo diner offers workers a ‘second chance’
Kalamazoo's newest restaurant is serving more than just a wholesome breakfast or lunch.
2022 Holidays in the City underway in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A holiday tradition returns to downtown Muskegon this week!. Holidays in the City will be held every week from now through New Year’s Eve, city officials say. We’re told the annual event series begins Friday with the first performance of Inspecting Carol by the Muskegon...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
Red Glasses Movement seeks in-kind donations as part of 4th Annual Big Bold Love Day
The Red Glasses Movement is hosting another Big Bold Love Day to help pay it forward to those in need in West Michigan on December 1. The organization is seeking donations to help pregnant mothers and newborn babies in West Michigan:. · Diapers Size: newborn, 5 & 6 diapers.
New affordable housing complex for seniors opens in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - A new senior affordable housing development in downtown Muskegon has officially opened, guaranteeing expanded living opportunities in the city. The property is a Low Income Housing Tax Credit project with an investment from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), Cinnaire, Huntington Bank, Mercantile Bank and a $460,000 grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis.
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
See photos of winter storm blasting West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Heavy snow, icy roads and low temperatures have made life miserable Friday for many in West Michigan, navigating hazardous driving conditions from a major lake-effect snow storm. Dozens of crashes and slide-offs have been reported in the region and Michigan State Police are urging drivers to slow...
Cannabis companies collecting cans for Thanksgiving
Some Michigan cannabis companies are collaborating for a good cause this Thanksgiving.
Maple Hill Holiday Parade returns to downtown Kalamazoo for 60th anniversary
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo was hit with a lot of snow, but Maple Hill Holiday Parade organizers are optimistic for Saturday's celebration. The organizers met with emergency weather services and public safety and were given the O.K. to continue with the parade. The event will kick off in downtown...
Morning Buzz: November 16
1. Lots of companies in West Michigan looking to hire right now. Helping those companies out is Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids. They're hosting a hiring event through November 18. Interviews can be done by phone or just by walking in. Jobs include manufacturing, skilled trades, industrial management, and...
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals in West Michigan 2022
Some local organizations and nonprofits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals this year for people in need.
City of Kentwood announces 2022 holiday light display contest
The City of Kentwood has announced the return of its holiday light display contest for 2022. Photos of displays can be submitted December 1-14.
Meijer offering free home delivery to customers receiving food assistance benefits
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer is offering free home delivery through Dec. 31 to customers who pay for their groceries using a federal food assistance program for low-income families. The Walker-based retailer said in a statement the move is part of an effort to “increase access to healthy and...
Roof Sit 2022 Check-in Day 4: Snow is pouring down, $36K raised so far
Roof Sit 2022 continues at Exodus Place in Grand Rapids. A Michigan man named Chip is camping out on top of the Exodus Place building, and he is not leaving until he raises $50,000 for the organization. Chip has been on the roof since November 1, and since that date,...
Why districts called the first snow a day early
Many local school districts notified families Thursday of their kids' first snow day as a wintery storm continued to blanket West Michigan with inches of snow.
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Winter Storm Warning extended for longer time, more counties, additional snow amounts increased
We are only halfway through the lake-effect snowstorm. With this realization at the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings are being extended in time, counties are being added and additional snow amount forecasts are being increased. First off I want to say the National Weather Service offices do a great...
