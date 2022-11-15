Read full article on original website
First, the good news. Gas prices have been going down after last month’s price spike, which was due, in part, to last month’s refinery shutdowns in Indiana and Ohio.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Soon, many Americans will be hitting the road to visit family and friends for Thanksgiving, and according to GasBuddy, they’ll be facing the highest “Turkey Day” gas prices ever. Come Thanksgiving, GasBuddy projects the average national price of gasoline will be $3.68...
Though still high, gasoline prices should trend lower as winter nears. No relief for diesel or heating oil consumers, though, and beware a natural gas spike.
Most states including Oregon are seeing prices at the pumps decline as travelers get ready for Thanksgiving travel next week. U.S. demand for gas has increased but fluctuating crude oil prices have helped keep pump prices in check. For the week, the national average for regular dips four cents to $3.76 a gallon. The Oregon average drops six cents to $4.77. This is the 10th-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation.
Gas prices that dropped in recent weeks have jumped an average of 22 cents in the past week on the Seacoast, but it's only a temporary situation. The average price of regular in New Hampshire was $3.72 Wednesday, according to AAA Northern New England's survey of gas prices, compared to $3.50 a week ago and $3.39 a month ago. It's a similar situation in Maine, where the average price is $3.89 versus $3.65 a week ago and $3.52 a month ago.
Motor club AAA listed a national average retail price for a gallon of gasoline that was more or less unchanged from week-ago levels.
Fuel costs continue to fluctuate, and while the average price for a gallon of gas is down from its all-time high in June, the price of diesel fuel has recently shot up.
Inflation appears to be making restaurant customers a little less generous. Fewer diners are tipping 20% now than they were at this time last year, according to a survey by technology supplier Popmenu. But the holidays could bring some relief for restaurant staff. According to the survey of 1,000 U.S....
