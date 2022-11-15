Police respond to a shooting at the Sonic in Pittsburg. Last night at around 9:40pm, Pittsburg Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West 23rd Street for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old male, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was uncooperative with officers, was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim remains in stable condition at this time.

PITTSBURG, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO