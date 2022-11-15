Read full article on original website
Tommy (Tom) Dale Jones
Tommy (Tom) Dale Jones peacefully moved on to his heavenly home on November 16, 2022 and decided to “call it a day” after a long battle with illness. Tom was born on February 1, 1966, in Coffeyville, Kansas to Arthur (Art) Jones and Mae Wieland. Tom was the youngest of five children. Philip Jones (Patti) of Bartlesville, OK, Bruce Jones of Vinita, OK, Laurie Jones of Coffeyville and Steven (Steve) Jones of Coffeyville, Kansas.
Match Day Today!
Coffeyville’s The annual Match Day is taking place today. The annual fund raiser organized by the Coffeyville Area Community Foundation IS raising funds today for 25 area non-profit organizations. Along with the help of the Pratt Family Charitable Fund, Bernard and Effie Jo Wade Family Foundation, David and Lynn...
Four Cherokee County Deputies Honored
Four Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are named Kansas Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Chief Deputy Nate Jones, Deputy Logan Grant, Deputy Derrek Mitchell and Sergeant Noble Dobkins received their awards at the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association Fall Conference in Mulvane earlier this week. The four were recognized during a dinner banquet alongside nearly 300 other law enforcement leaders and special guests from across the state. The award is voted on by Kansas sheriffs.
Red Ravens experience success in first year under Kelley
The inaugural season of the Deardin Kelley era at Coffeyville Community College came to an end with a final record of 26-10. Kelley mentioned that although her first full season as a head coach came with plenty of ups and downs, her support staff made life drastically easier as she learned the ropes and experienced the process.
Match Day Numbers Nearing $200k
With just under seven hours left to donate, Match Day numbers already exceed last year's total. There have been 365 gifts totaling $182,258.96 beating last year's total of $124,194.29 on 364 donations. Coffeyville Area Community Foundation's Janie DeVore Gillis says they are excited to see how much support they've gotten this year.
Red Raven Holiday is Tomorrow
Red Raven Holiday returns to the campus of Coffeyville Community College tomorrow night. Senior Director of College Relations, Marketing and Recruitment Yvonne Hull says the community is welcome to attend a variety of events on campus. The evening will begin with three performances of “A Christmas Carol” in the Spencer/Rounds...
Latest Drought map shows Extreme Drought in SE Kansas
Montgomery County and the entire region of Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma remain in the extreme drought category, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map. A majority of the region varies between the extreme drought tier and the exceptional drought tier, which are the two most severe tiers...
Schibi is Prepared to Replace Commissioner Addis
The Labette County District One commissioner is ready for the shoes he has to fill of former Commissioner Lonie Addis. Commissioner-Elect Vince Schibi says Commissioner Addis will be hard to replace. Schibi was one of six candidates in the primary before facing Democrat Mel Hass in the general election. Once...
Wilson County Canvass General Election
The Wilson County Commissioners officially canvassed the results of the General Election. County Commissioners Casey Lair, Andrew Miller, and Jerry Scott signed off on the final tally on Wednesday at the county commission meeting. It was announced last week that Wilson County had an outstanding turnout at the polls, with a near 59% voter turnout.
Shooting Victim Uncooperative with Police
Police respond to a shooting at the Sonic in Pittsburg. Last night at around 9:40pm, Pittsburg Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West 23rd Street for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old male, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was uncooperative with officers, was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim remains in stable condition at this time.
City of Independence Issues Winter Weather Homeowner Tips
With Kansas’ fluctuating winter weather conditions, water can seep into foundation cracks in your home and freeze. The City of Independence offers some timely tips to assist homeowners in preventing winter flooding:. You will want to protect your home by draining away water from the foundations, clear the roof...
New, Cutting Edge Technique Gives Options For Hysterectomy Patients
A new minimally invasive option for hysterectomy procedures is now available to CRMC Medical Group Women’s Health patients. Female patients who choose this advanced technique called vNotes will have a shorter hospital stay, less postoperative pain, no visible scars, and a faster recovery time. Dr. Perry Lin of CRMC...
Montgomery County Commissioners To Canvass 2022 General Election Monday
Reverend Nick Grim with Impact Christian Church will give the invocation for the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Weekly meeting. The meeting will be held in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence, it will begin at 9 am this Monday, November 21. Jason Clubine will discuss the...
Coffeyville Woman Arrested For Felony Drug Charges
A Coffeyville woman is arrested for felony possession of Methamphetamines. Officers with the Coffeyville Police department arrested 29-year-old Lasheena Armstrong late last week for alleged interference with a law enforcement officer; felony, possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass and a warrant for failure to appear from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for review and formal charges to be filed.
Montgomery County Offices Close For Holiday
The Montgomery County Clerk Charlotte Scott Schmidt has announced the closing of all county offices for the upcoming holiday. This Thursday, November 24th, and Friday, November 25th the courthouse and all Montgomery County Offices will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. On Monday, November 28th all county offices...
City of Independence Rescinds Ban on Recreational Burning
The recent rains and cooler weather have helped the dry conditions in surrounding areas. Independence Fire and EMS Chief Shawn Wallis told the Independence City Commission that they could discontinue the citywide burn ban that has been effect since mid-October. Recreational burning, which is normally permitted by city ordinances, such as fires in firepits, outdoor fireplaces and chimineas, is now unrestricted.
Fredonia City Commissioners Hear from Public on Potential Solar Farm
A near-capacity crowd turned out for a special meeting last night to discuss a potential solar farm in Fredonia. The City Commission is gathering public input on building the two-megawatt farm just east of the Wilson County Sheriff's office. Fredonia Mayor Bob McKenney says the city has been looking for ways to minimize paying for peak energy, which can be expensive.
Misdemeanor Arrest Results In Felony Distribution Charges
The City of Parsons Code Enforcement Officer Tyeler Riggs notified Parsons Police Officer Russel Parsons that a local man had been frequenting red-tagged or condemned houses in Parsons and that the suspect was spotted on the property in the 1800 block of Chess Ave. After contact was made by officer Parsons on Monday, Timothy Robinson was arrested for Criminal Trespass. According to the Parsons Police Department, Robinson had been warned numerous times to stay off red-tagged property.
Thanksgiving Safe Arrival Traffic Enforcement Campaign Set to Start
The Sedan Police Department would like to remind you that someone needs you, so buckle up. Starting Saturday, November 19 through Monday, November 27th the Sedan Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies across the state in the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. The Kansas Department of Transportation...
Fredonia City Commission To Meet In Special Session
The Fredonia City Commission will hold a Special Meeting to seek input from members of the community. The Special meeting will be held at City Hall on Thursday, November 17th at 5:00 pm. The City Commission is seeking public input from members of the community in reference to the solar farm project. The commission wants input from residents and business owners before the City Commission votes on the Fredonia Solar Farm Project.
