hometownnewsnow.com
Bond Set for Accused Child Molester
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man could face a potential lengthy prison sentence on allegations he sexually violated an elementary school girl. Mark Handtke, 36, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with three counts of child molesting. According to court documents, authorities were contacted in late...
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Snatch Fleeing Drug User
(Michigan City, IN) - Things have become worse for a suspected Michigan City drug user now charged with leading police on a vehicle pursuit. Keith Patz, 37, was arrested early Tuesday. According to court documents, Patz had just purchased some drugs before an officer witnessed him run a stop sign...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Box Truck Heist
(La Porte County, IN) - Two La Porte residents have been arrested in connection with a stolen box truck, which was later found to contain items like guns and drugs. Matthew Murphy, 34, and Christen Bridegroom, 26, are charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court records, the moving...
hometownnewsnow.com
Jail for Rap Music Fan
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed against a man who rapped his way to the La Porte County Jail. Darvell Cheers, 22, of Chicago was pulled over November 10 on the Indiana Toll Road outside La Porte for speeding in a road construction zone. Court documents revealed...
hometownnewsnow.com
Linda Sue Burden
Linda Sue Burden, born on Father's Day, June 15, 1947, died on Friday November 18, 2022, after a short illness. Her parents were Edward Cichon of La Porte and Susan Mish Cichon of Stevens Point Wisconsin. Linda attended Sacred Heart Grade School and La Porte High School class of '65....
hometownnewsnow.com
Betty Lucille Rademacher
Betty Lucille Rademacher, 97, of La Porte, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on Easter Sunday, April 12, 1925 in Riley, IN, to Virgil and Matilda Ann (Kiefner) McCrocklin. On August 24, 1958 in Terre Haute, IN, she...
hometownnewsnow.com
Defense, Special Teams Propel New Prairie to State
(Kokomo, IN) - Coming into Friday night’s Class 4A semistate matchup between #7 New Prairie (12-1) and #6 Kokomo (12-1), the storylines seemed clear enough. It was all about dominant offensive lines, dynamic quarterbacks, and lots of points. By the end of the game, however, that storyline had switched to stubborn defenses and the goofy bounce of an oblong football.
hometownnewsnow.com
Thanksgiving Eve Meal Plans Unveiled
(La Porte, IN) - State Street Community Church and the Pax Center are hosting their 11th annual Thanksgiving Eve meal on November 23rd from 5-7 PM. The dinner happens at the church, located at 209 State Street in downtown LaPorte. Since 2011, hundreds of residents have visited the community-inclusive meal,...
