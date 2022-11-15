(Kokomo, IN) - Coming into Friday night’s Class 4A semistate matchup between #7 New Prairie (12-1) and #6 Kokomo (12-1), the storylines seemed clear enough. It was all about dominant offensive lines, dynamic quarterbacks, and lots of points. By the end of the game, however, that storyline had switched to stubborn defenses and the goofy bounce of an oblong football.

NEW CARLISLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO