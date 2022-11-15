Read full article on original website
Report: Isaiah Thomas Lands Overtime Elite Broadcasting Job
View the original article to see embedded media. Former All-NBA guard Isaiah Thomas will reportedly launch his basketball broadcasting career as he awaits his next professional playing opportunity. ESPN senior NBA writer Marc Spears reported on Friday that the 33-year-old Thomas will be joining the broadcasting team at Overtime Elite...
Kawhi Leonard Expects ‘A Long Journey’ Back from ACL Injury
For the first time since the 2020–21 season, star forward Kawhi Leonard started for the Clippers on Thursday night, playing 25 minutes in a 96–91 win over the Pistons. Leonard, who missed the entirety of last year’s campaign after tearing the ACL in his right knee during the 2021 playoffs, didn’t stuff the stat sheet in the victory, tallying just six points and five rebounds. He did record a game-best plus-minus (+26), but admitted at the end of the night that he still anticipates “a long journey” before he fully heals from the severe injury.
Report: Hawks open trade talks for F John Collins
The Atlanta Hawks have opened preliminary trade discussions around veteran forward John Collins, The Athletic reported Friday. The Phoenix Suns are said to be among the interested parties, with the sticking point being Collins' price tag. He is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract. No deals...
NBA world reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo bizarre tantrum
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were defeated by the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Antetokounmpo had a bad night from the free-throw line, shooting 4-for-15. Well after the game, he wanted to work on his shot from the line. That led to an awkward exchange between the two-time MVP and employees at Philadelphia’s Wells Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo bizarre tantrum appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Atlanta Braves reach two-year deal with lefty Tyler Matzek
The Atlanta Braves signed left-handed pitcher Tyler Matzek to a two-year contract, the team announced Friday. The deal is worth $3.1 million that includes a $5.5 million club option with no buyout. Matzek agreed to donate 1 percent of his salary per season to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Matzek, 32,...
Falcons Injury Report: A.J. Terrell to Play vs. Bears?
The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their final day of practice ahead of Sunday's contest with the Chicago Bears. As the last preparations were being put into place, more was revealed about the status of several players who've battled injuries throughout the week. Tight end Feleipe Franks, who suffered a calf...
Drake London on Rookie Season Goal: 'Trying to Get More' for Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons had a lot of faith when making wide receiver Drake London out of the University of Southern California their first-round pick this past April. And with the Falcons moving on from former top wideout Calvin Ridley via trade - not that he was ever coming back to Atlanta - the team seems to have turned the page while doubling-down on the belief in the rookie.
Saban Shares Why He Struggles to Watch Non-Alabama CFB Games
Nick Saban is as dialed in as it gets when his Alabama football team is on the field, or during film study of upcoming opponents. Watching other games as a fan is very difficult for the legendary coach, though, he admitted during his weekly radio show on Thursday night. Saban...
Week 11 Player Props to Target
If you’d like to get in on the action at SI Sportsbook for Week 11, here are a few player props I’ve identified that are worth considering. Two mobile quarterbacks make the list today, but we are taking a passing prop for plus-money for one of them, while betting on a rushing prop for the other.
NFL Week 11 Preview: Best Games, Best Catch Ever, Predictions
The biggest question for Week 11: How do coaches, star players and teams top what happened in Week 10?. As fans and NFL experts continue to debate Justin Jefferson’s unbelievable catch against the Bills as maybe the best in NFL history, could we see an even better grab this weekend? Jeff Saturday came out of nowhere to become interim coach of the Colts and beat the Raiders last week. Could he top that with a win over the 8–1 Eagles? And speaking of the Eagles, the Commanders’ win against them on Monday night was the fourth time in the Super Bowl era a team that was 8–0 or better lost at home to a team that entered the game with a losing record, according to ESPN Stats and Information. And Ron Rivera and Washington have now pulled off the last two such upsets against Philadelphia and in 2020 against the Steelers. Rivera also made a big decision on Wednesday, sticking with Taylor Heinicke as his starting quarterback over Carson Wentz, whom the team traded for in the offseason and can be activated this Sunday. Heinicke is 3–1 mark filling in for Wentz.
Saints’ Jordan to Miss First Game of Career Due to Injury
The Saints announced that defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss Sunday’s game with an eye injury, marking the first time Jordan has ever missed a game due to injury in his 12-year career. The veteran has only missed one game since 2011, due to COVID-19 protocols last year. Therefore,...
