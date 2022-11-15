Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
"Hogan's Heroes" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Yardbarker
Ravens Release First Injury Report After Bye
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards were both limited in practice on Wednesday. Andrews is dealing with both a shoulder and knee injury. He came out after media availability and was limited. He practiced for the first time since Oct. 27. Edwards is dealing with a...
Matthew Stafford injury report will cushion Cooper Kupp surgery blow for Rams
Despite the recent injury updates on Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford, it’s not all bad news for the Los Angeles Rams. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Stafford has returned to practice for the Rams on Wednesday. The star quarterback entered concussion protocol and missed their Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals, but his return to practice puts him well on track to feature in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints.
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback
Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt...
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.
Clayton News Daily
JuJu Smith-Schuster Ruled Out for Chiefs vs. Chargers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Chiefs will be without JuJu Smith-Schuster for Sunday’s game against the Chargers after ruling the veteran receiver out with a concussion, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday. Smith-Schuster, who did not practice this week, has been in concussion protocol since...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 10 vs. Tampa
The Seattle Seahawks four-game win streak ended with a 21-16 loss to Tampa in Munich, Germany. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. Being named after a bird, you would have expected the Seattle Seahawks to play better after a long flight. Unfortunately, this was not the case.
Clayton News Daily
Aaron Rodgers Discusses Poor Throws After Loss to Titans
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came away disappointed with his performance and the way that he threw the football in Thursday night’s 27–17 loss to the Titans at Lambeau Field. After the Packers were booed off their home field in the loss, Rodgers was asked about the fan reaction...
Clayton News Daily
Lamar Jackson Will Play vs. Panthers After Missed Practice
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice with an illness on Friday, but Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh expects him to play on Sunday. “He’ll be fine,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “He tried to get to practice but was just too sick.”. Jackson practiced on...
Clayton News Daily
Saints’ Jordan to Miss First Game of Career Due to Injury
The Saints announced that defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss Sunday’s game with an eye injury, marking the first time Jordan has ever missed a game due to injury in his 12-year career. The veteran has only missed one game since 2011, due to COVID-19 protocols last year. Therefore,...
Clayton News Daily
Drake London on Rookie Season Goal: 'Trying to Get More' for Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons had a lot of faith when making wide receiver Drake London out of the University of Southern California their first-round pick this past April. And with the Falcons moving on from former top wideout Calvin Ridley via trade - not that he was ever coming back to Atlanta - the team seems to have turned the page while doubling-down on the belief in the rookie.
Clayton News Daily
Lions-Giants Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread
In Week 11, Daniel Jones and the 7-2 Giants will play host to Jared Goff and the Lions at the Meadowlands. New York, who is 7-2 SU and ATS, will look to notch their fourth straight victory at MetLife Stadium. Brian Daboll's club, underdogs in six games this season, has rewarded bettors with a lucrative 5-1 ATS record when placed in that role.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Injury Report: A.J. Terrell to Play vs. Bears?
The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their final day of practice ahead of Sunday's contest with the Chicago Bears. As the last preparations were being put into place, more was revealed about the status of several players who've battled injuries throughout the week. Tight end Feleipe Franks, who suffered a calf...
Texans vs. Washington injury report: CB Derek Stingley out
The Houston Texans will be without one of their rookie studs when they take on Washington in Week 11 at NRG Stadium. Cornerback Derek Stingley was ruled out with a hamstring injury after not practicing Friday. The No. 3 overall pick from LSU was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday and remained that way for the rest of the week.
Eagles sign DT Ndamukong Suh
Ndamukong Suh, 32, played for the Tampa Bay Bucs last season, playing all 17 games and recording 27 tackles, 8 tackle for losses, and 6 sacks.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Isaiah Thomas Lands Overtime Elite Broadcasting Job
View the original article to see embedded media. Former All-NBA guard Isaiah Thomas will reportedly launch his basketball broadcasting career as he awaits his next professional playing opportunity. ESPN senior NBA writer Marc Spears reported on Friday that the 33-year-old Thomas will be joining the broadcasting team at Overtime Elite...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Hawks Open Up John Collins Trade Discussions
The Hawks have opened up “preliminary” trade talks with teams about forward John Collins, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. Collins is in the second year of a five-year, $125 million contract extension that he signed in the 2021 offseason. While Collins has reportedly been on the trade...
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Braves reach two-year deal with lefty Tyler Matzek
The Atlanta Braves signed left-handed pitcher Tyler Matzek to a two-year contract, the team announced Friday. The deal is worth $3.1 million that includes a $5.5 million club option with no buyout. Matzek agreed to donate 1 percent of his salary per season to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Matzek, 32,...
Comments / 0