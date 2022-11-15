ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A witness who saw a University of Virginia student open fire onboard a bus returning from a field trip told police the gunman targeted specific victims — many of them football players — shooting one as he slept, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wbrz.com

Shots fired on LSU campus early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired near LSU campus. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating reported shots first near the area of Dalrymple and West Lakeshore Drives and said to avoid the area. At 3:16...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Police respond to reported shooting on LSU's campus

One of the biggest problems patients face is getting their blood sugar levels under control. Early morning shooting investigation on LSU's campus. Police informed the LSU community about the incident around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 with an alert. Updated: 4 hours ago. Authorities are asking for the public’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Teen found after reported missing, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has found a teen after being reported missing. According to BRPD, Angelique Renard, 17, has been found safe and is with her family. Officials say Renard was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Baton Rouge Police Department thanks the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

YOUR HEALTH: AI for diabetes

Police informed the LSU community about the incident around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 with an alert. Police respond to reported shooting on LSU's campus. Around 3:15 a.m., police announced officers completed the investigation and there is no further threat to campus. Updated: 4 hours ago. Authorities are asking...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge shelters in need of donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As America continues to see the impacts of inflation, Baton Rouge shelters are struggling to meet the same demand for donations. To be specific, St. Vincent de Paul says they help about 1,000 people per day. They’re able to do that with the help of food, clothing, and monetary donations. Items given to the shelter help provide housing and prescriptions for the homeless.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

List of shelters in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As temperatures continue to drop in Louisiana, individuals who lack adequate housing will be in need of shelter from dangerously cold weather. Resources for shelter, food, and clothing are listed below. Ascension Parish. At this time, there are no official homeless shelters in Ascension...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff addresses growing crime problem in Ascension

DUTCHTOWN - Recent shootings around Ascension Parish are raising concerns over the crime rate in the community that has always claimed to be safer than Baton Rouge. Tuesday night, a brazen 6 p.m. shooting outside of a busy gas station at I-10 and Old Jefferson Highway sent a woman to the hospital.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools receives A on state report card

Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced in a letter the district earned an "A" rating for the 2021-22 school year. The Louisiana Department of Education released the statewide district and school performance data. "This academic performance data does not define us, but it does give us insight into the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy