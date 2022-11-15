Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Gov. Edwards apologizes on behalf of the state 50 years after two Southern University students were unjustly killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards apologized Wednesday on behalf of the state after a civil rights protest on the campus of Southern University turned deadly 50 years ago. “This was a stain they had to deal with all of those years. They knew they were right;...
50 years later Southern University honors the lives of historic murder victims
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University honored the lives of two students who were murdered on campus during the peak of the civil rights movement. Leonard Brown and Denver Smith were shot and killed during a peaceful protest on Southern’s campus in 1972. Fifty years later, current students,...
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana football player injured in UVA shooting is off ventilator, recovering, family says
A Louisiana athlete seriously wounded in last weekend’s shooting that authorities say targeted football players on the University of Virginia campus is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family says. UVA running back and Baton Rouge native Michael Hollins, 21, was removed from a ventilator...
WAFB.com
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A witness who saw a University of Virginia student open fire onboard a bus returning from a field trip told police the gunman targeted specific victims — many of them football players — shooting one as he slept, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.
wbrz.com
Shots fired on LSU campus early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired near LSU campus. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating reported shots first near the area of Dalrymple and West Lakeshore Drives and said to avoid the area. At 3:16...
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
WAFB.com
Police respond to reported shooting on LSU's campus
One of the biggest problems patients face is getting their blood sugar levels under control. Early morning shooting investigation on LSU's campus. Police informed the LSU community about the incident around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 with an alert. Updated: 4 hours ago. Authorities are asking for the public’s...
brproud.com
Heavy law enforcement presence in Old South Baton Rouge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – EBR Schools confirmed Tuesday that a shooting incident, completely unconnected from McKinley High School, occurred in a neighborhood near the school around 2 p.m., garnering a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. As a result, the school was briefly placed on lockdown. EBR...
Teen found after reported missing, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has found a teen after being reported missing. According to BRPD, Angelique Renard, 17, has been found safe and is with her family. Officials say Renard was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Baton Rouge Police Department thanks the...
wbrz.com
Tigerland apartment complex plagued by crime has DA's attention; owner promises fixes
BATON ROUGE - Some apartments in Tigerland have recently been on the district attorney's radar because they attract so much crime. Monika Sandlin has lived at Tiger Plaza since June 2021 and reached out to 2 On Your Side because she's tired of watching the place deteriorate. "A lot of...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's 2022 school performance scores are in. See how your school fared.
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2022 school performance scores and letter grades on Wednesday. The overall scores for the state suggest a rebound from dropping ratings during the pandemic. The scores, commonly abbreviated as SPS, averaged about 77.1 in 2022. Scores were simulated in 2021 due to the effects...
WAFB.com
YOUR HEALTH: AI for diabetes
Police informed the LSU community about the incident around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 with an alert. Police respond to reported shooting on LSU's campus. Around 3:15 a.m., police announced officers completed the investigation and there is no further threat to campus. Updated: 4 hours ago. Authorities are asking...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge shelters in need of donations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As America continues to see the impacts of inflation, Baton Rouge shelters are struggling to meet the same demand for donations. To be specific, St. Vincent de Paul says they help about 1,000 people per day. They’re able to do that with the help of food, clothing, and monetary donations. Items given to the shelter help provide housing and prescriptions for the homeless.
brproud.com
List of shelters in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As temperatures continue to drop in Louisiana, individuals who lack adequate housing will be in need of shelter from dangerously cold weather. Resources for shelter, food, and clothing are listed below. Ascension Parish. At this time, there are no official homeless shelters in Ascension...
wbrz.com
Sheriff addresses growing crime problem in Ascension
DUTCHTOWN - Recent shootings around Ascension Parish are raising concerns over the crime rate in the community that has always claimed to be safer than Baton Rouge. Tuesday night, a brazen 6 p.m. shooting outside of a busy gas station at I-10 and Old Jefferson Highway sent a woman to the hospital.
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting, sources say
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge area high school football player is reportedly one of the five victims who was shot Sunday night at the University of Virginia, sources say. A former coach of University Lab High School identified one of his former players, Mike Hollins, as a...
Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge Needs Sausage Tasters for New Study
The Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is putting out the call for sausage tasters for an upcoming study. Can you say dream job?. According to a recent Facebook post from the LSU AgCenter, the Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is looking for sausage tasters to take part in an upcoming study on turkey sausage.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools receives A on state report card
Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced in a letter the district earned an "A" rating for the 2021-22 school year. The Louisiana Department of Education released the statewide district and school performance data. "This academic performance data does not define us, but it does give us insight into the...
wbrz.com
Trauma surgeon says BR native UVA football player injured in shooting is 'very lucky'
BATON ROUGE- The shooting in Charlottesville, Virginia has left the entire country stunned as three UVA football players were shot and killed, and two were hurt. Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins was shot in the back and the bullet hit his stomach. Despite the horrific situation, Mike's mom told WBRZ...
