wosu.org
Columbus moving forward with affordable housing plans following bond package approval
Columbus city leaders are moving forward with plans for affordable housing projects after voters approved a $200 million bond package—part of the $1.5 billion bond package approved by voters earlier this month—although new details are slow to emerge. "It's an incredible sign from the voters of the City...
wosu.org
Columbus measles outbreak amended to 19 confirmed cases, CDC investigating
Columbus Public Health on Friday reported 19 confirmed measles cases, after revising their numbers to exclude suspected cases. The outbreak began in June with the first recorded measles case in Columbus in over 20 years. Since then, there have been nine hospitalizations. All but one of the patients have been...
wosu.org
Ohio State police investigating after racist graffiti found at Hitchcock Hall
Ohio State police are investigating after racist graffiti was left at Hitchcock Hall on OSU's campus. According to a university police report, the incident happened sometime Monday evening. An officer went to Hitchcock Hall around 10:45 p.m. after receiving a report about the graffiti. Officials say the vandalism was left...
wosu.org
Celebrate the holidays with music in Central Ohio
We may love having everyone home during the holiday season, but it's just as easy to go a little stir-crazy. Luckily, there are untold riches of holiday music and dance available. Untold until now. Websites are provided for tickets and more complete information. There’s no reason to stay home this...
