Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Bringing the flavors of the Philippines to Hawaii

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. ‘It’s a hazard’: Kauai homeowner worries next big storm could wash away his home. “Every time it rains hard, I get thrown into blue funk because I’m frightened of what of what will come with the next rainy season."
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Heads up - large surf remains and stronger winds along with some passing showers. Tracking stronger winds for a first alert heads up this weekend. Hawaii News Now Artemis and First alert weather - HNN. Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM HST. |. FIRST ALERT: Get ready for gusty...
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kahawai

Believe it or not, Mariah Carey is not the "Queen of Christmas." At least not technically. Howard Dicus breaks October's unemployment rate island-by-island. Kahi Pacarro and Zak Noyle discuss efforts to restore Sandy Beach. Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Honolulu police...
Here are your latest environmental headlines for this week

The skies will be crowded. Here's how to keep calm and travel on. Experts say Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash. Friday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now" Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
Local entrepreneur helps bring flavors of the Philippines to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For many Filipinos, Mama Sita’s offers a taste of home no matter where they are in the world. “The way you would make it at home is the way we make it, traditionally and homespun that’s why when you taste it, it taste like your lola’s cooking,” said Ces Gamad, legacy custodian for the Mama Sita Foundation.
What's Trending: Coors nail polish, Steve Jobs sandals sold at auction

The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Erosion concerns heightened as high surf advisory in effect for Oahu's North Shore. Erosion concerns heightened as high surf advisory in effect for Oahu's North Shore. Waves up to 16 feet expected. Updated:...
Flying for Thanksgiving? Pack your patience

Experts say Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash. Friday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now" Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. In reimagining tourism, these visitors...
Hawaii News Now Artemis and First alert weather - HNN

Tracking stronger winds for a first alert heads up this weekend. HEADS UP: Trade winds are going to be even stronger this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, November 14, 2022. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:24 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around...
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood

The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
FEC says Kahele congressional campaign must return $48K

‘It’s a hazard’: Kauai homeowner worries next big storm could wash away his home. “Every time it rains hard, I get thrown into blue funk because I’m frightened of what of what will come with the next rainy season." Analysts: Trump’s presidential announcement puts Hawaii’s GOP leaders...
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip

Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women’s prison. Attorneys for the women said the ruling sends a bad message and that they plan to appeal. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Gift ideas for those working at home. Updated: 51 minutes ago.
Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on King Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said. It happened near the intersection of Piikoi Street around 10:45 p.m. The driver, a person in their 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not provide...
HONOLULU, HI

