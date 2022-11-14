No. 22 Tennessee got back on track against Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena with an 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast. Following an abysmal offensive performance in a 78-66 loss to Colorado on Sunday in Nashville, the Vols responded with a strong night on the offensive end. Against the Eagles, Tennessee shot 49% from the field after shooting 25% from the field against the Buffs. It shot 40% from three against the Eagles, an improvement from 27% inside of Bridgestone Arena.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO