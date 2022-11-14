Read full article on original website
No. 22 Tennessee responds with big win over Florida Gulf Coast
No. 22 Tennessee got back on track against Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena with an 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast. Following an abysmal offensive performance in a 78-66 loss to Colorado on Sunday in Nashville, the Vols responded with a strong night on the offensive end. Against the Eagles, Tennessee shot 49% from the field after shooting 25% from the field against the Buffs. It shot 40% from three against the Eagles, an improvement from 27% inside of Bridgestone Arena.
Xzavier Henderson out against Vanderbilt
Florida sophomore receiver Xzavier Henderson will miss the Gators' matchup at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, the program announced via its weekly injury report on Wednesday evening. While there were no specifics offered, Henderson will miss the contest due to a "lower-body" injury. Henderson has been reasonably successful this...
Tennessee Predicted To Land Blue-Chip Defensive Lineman
Four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs is one of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets and is 10 days away from announcing his college commitment. With Hobbs’ commitment date approaching, 247sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball prediction for Hobbs to commit to Tennessee. Landing Hobbs would...
CBS analyst: Tennessee would win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoffs
ATHENS -- Tennessee would beat Georgia if the teams rematch in the College Football Playoffs, according to CBS analyst Rick Neuheisel. “I will be picking Tennessee to win that game,” Neuheisel said, adding that he expects to see the Vols in the four-team CFP. Neuheisel, a former head coach...
Tennessee loses a commitment from Class of 2023 running back
Class of 2023 running back Will Stallings, who committed to Tennessee in June, announced Tuesday that he would be opening his recruitment and decommitting from Tennessee. He announced his decision on Twitter after having a conversation with Tennessee RB coach Jerry Mack. For what it’s worth, Tennessee recently held an unofficial visit with former Kentucky running back commit Khalifa Keith on Nov. 12. As of now, it is unclear whether or not the developments are related.
South Carolina defender gives candid take on playing against Tennessee Vols’ up-tempo offense
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Zaach Pickens met with reporters on Tuesday and he was asked about playing against the Tennessee Vols‘ up-tempo offense. The Gamecocks and the Vols are set to play in Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Saturday night. Pickens admitted that going against Tennessee’s tempo will...
Two 2024 in-state recruits make the latest Top247
A pair of Nebraskans made the November reranked Top247 for the 2024 class as both Bellevue West’s Dae'vonn Hall and Ainsworth’s Carter Nelson received the honor. Each was ranked in the August edition of the Top247 and each moved up slightly in the November edition. Here’s how things...
ESPN's McElroy: Vols have to worry about multiple teams in playoff race
Tennessee is currently at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings entering the final weeks of the regular season. Many analysts believe that means the Vols are likely to make the playoff, with the top four teams in next month’s final rankings getting a chance to compete for the national championship.
UVA shooting victim played high school football in Tennessee
One of the three University of Virginia victims killed in a shooting Sunday night was a former high school football player in Tennessee.
Comment from Shane Beamer suggests South Carolina will struggle against Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols will travel to Columbia this upcoming weekend to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. And it could be another blowout win for the Vols. Tennessee appears to be back on track after a dominating 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. South Carolina, meanwhile, has lost two of...
Google to give state $14.5 million for tracking Tennesseans
Google will be paying over $390 million dollars in a multistate settlement with attorneys general from Tennessee and 39 other states because of its location tracking practices within Google account settings, according to a release from the Tennessee Attorney General's Office.
Mr. Football showdown set for Friday at Oakland
Who will win the Class 6A Mr. Football Award for 2022? Head over to Ray Hughes Stadium on Friday night and get a look at a trio of prime-time candidates all in the same game. When Blackman (10-2) visits Oakland (11-1) in a huge TSSAA third-round matchup, three of the finalists for the coveted class 6A individual honor will be toeing the turf. Each has been more than solid thus far, but in a win-or-go-home environment, previous performances matter not.
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI
One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
Live Thread: Iowa vs. Seton Hall
Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Become an...
Tennessee Modern Gun Season for Deer Starts on Saturday
Tennessee’s statewide gun hunting season for deer opens this Saturday. The season traditionally opens each year on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving, and will close out on January 8th. The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two, with no more than one antlered deer taken per day. Anyone...
Zillow ranks priciest TN metros to buy a home
New numbers from Zillow prove that the priciest towns are not always the ones you expect.
Lottery Launches First Tennessee-Only Jackpot Game with Daily Drawings
NASHVILLE –It’s a first! The Tennessee Education Lottery has launched a Tennessee-only jackpot game with drawings every day, giving players a daily opportunity to win a jackpot. Daily Tennessee Jackpot tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly. Jackpots […] The post Lottery Launches First Tennessee-Only Jackpot Game with Daily Drawings appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WATCH: James Franklin's Rutgers week post-practice press conference
Penn State coach James Franklin held his weekly post-practice press conference in Holuba Hall Wednesday. You can see the entire video of his final media availability before the No. 11 Nittany Lions face Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday at the link below. Franklin offered rave reviews for freshman linebacker Abdul...
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
Tennessee health hospital at capacity
COVID cases in children are still a concern for health officials, as well. This is a look at Tennessee's pediatric hospital bed capacities.
