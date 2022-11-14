ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

247Sports

No. 22 Tennessee responds with big win over Florida Gulf Coast

No. 22 Tennessee got back on track against Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena with an 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast. Following an abysmal offensive performance in a 78-66 loss to Colorado on Sunday in Nashville, the Vols responded with a strong night on the offensive end. Against the Eagles, Tennessee shot 49% from the field after shooting 25% from the field against the Buffs. It shot 40% from three against the Eagles, an improvement from 27% inside of Bridgestone Arena.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Xzavier Henderson out against Vanderbilt

Florida sophomore receiver Xzavier Henderson will miss the Gators' matchup at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, the program announced via its weekly injury report on Wednesday evening. While there were no specifics offered, Henderson will miss the contest due to a "lower-body" injury. Henderson has been reasonably successful this...
GAINESVILLE, FL
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Predicted To Land Blue-Chip Defensive Lineman

Four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs is one of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets and is 10 days away from announcing his college commitment. With Hobbs’ commitment date approaching, 247sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball prediction for Hobbs to commit to Tennessee. Landing Hobbs would...
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee loses a commitment from Class of 2023 running back

Class of 2023 running back Will Stallings, who committed to Tennessee in June, announced Tuesday that he would be opening his recruitment and decommitting from Tennessee. He announced his decision on Twitter after having a conversation with Tennessee RB coach Jerry Mack. For what it’s worth, Tennessee recently held an unofficial visit with former Kentucky running back commit Khalifa Keith on Nov. 12. As of now, it is unclear whether or not the developments are related.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Two 2024 in-state recruits make the latest Top247

A pair of Nebraskans made the November reranked Top247 for the 2024 class as both Bellevue West’s Dae'vonn Hall and Ainsworth’s Carter Nelson received the honor. Each was ranked in the August edition of the Top247 and each moved up slightly in the November edition. Here’s how things...
NEBRASKA STATE
wgnsradio.com

Mr. Football showdown set for Friday at Oakland

Who will win the Class 6A Mr. Football Award for 2022? Head over to Ray Hughes Stadium on Friday night and get a look at a trio of prime-time candidates all in the same game. When Blackman (10-2) visits Oakland (11-1) in a huge TSSAA third-round matchup, three of the finalists for the coveted class 6A individual honor will be toeing the turf. Each has been more than solid thus far, but in a win-or-go-home environment, previous performances matter not.
OAKLAND, TN
WKRN

Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI

One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
247Sports

Live Thread: Iowa vs. Seton Hall

Live Thread: Iowa vs. Seton Hall
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee Modern Gun Season for Deer Starts on Saturday

Tennessee’s statewide gun hunting season for deer opens this Saturday. The season traditionally opens each year on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving, and will close out on January 8th. The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two, with no more than one antlered deer taken per day. Anyone...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Lottery Launches First Tennessee-Only Jackpot Game with Daily Drawings

NASHVILLE –It’s a first! The Tennessee Education Lottery has launched a Tennessee-only jackpot game with drawings every day, giving players a daily opportunity to win a jackpot. Daily Tennessee Jackpot tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly. Jackpots […] The post Lottery Launches First Tennessee-Only Jackpot Game with Daily Drawings appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
