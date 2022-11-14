Read full article on original website
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.
Senate Republicans will hold leadership elections on Nov. 16. And their No. 3 leader is skeptical any actual challenge to Mitch McConnell will materialize.
Rubio calls for delay in Senate GOP leadership elections, in apparent swipe at McConnell
Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate
Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans elected their slate of leaders for the 118th Congress on Tuesday, even though the party hadn’t yet secured the seats needed to take the majority come January. The new leadership team emerged from several contested races decided during an hours-long secret ballot voting...
Florida Sen. Rick Scott challenges Mitch McConnell for Senate GOP leader
Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms
House Republicans nominate Kevin McCarthy as speaker; Senate GOP leadership faces a shakeup
House Republicans nominated Representative Kevin McCarthy to be the next House Speaker should their party win control. In the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is facing a challenge from Florida Senator Rick Scott. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "Red and Blue" to break it all down.
Republicans, Democrats in Colorado House, Senate elect new leadership following 2022 midterm election
DENVER — On Thursday, the newly elected members of the Colorado House of Representatives and Senate picked the lawmakers they want to serve in key leadership roles. In the Colorado Senate, the Democratic leadership will largely remain the same. Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, will serve once again as the Senate president, and Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Adams, will remain the Senate majority leader.
Democrats Retain Senate Control; 22 House Seats Remain Uncalled
Nevadans reelected Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, earning Democrats the 50th seat needed to maintain control of the Senate in the 118th congress. The final seat will be determined in a Georgia runoff on December 6. Pennsylvania is the only Senate seat that has flipped thus far. In Alaska, we know a Republican will win, but we won't know which one until November 23.
Here Are Mitch McConnell's Biggest Threats to His Senate Power
Senator Rick Scott's name has emerged as a potential contender for Senate GOP leadership.
GOP leadership under siege
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have been drawn into battles for control over their respective conferences, inflaming a GOP civil war that's getting uglier by the hour. Why it matters: The fights playing out in public and behind closed doors highlight the...
Budowsky: The McCain Senate Office Building
Senators should rename the Russell Senate Office Building the McCain Senate Office Building. By doing so, they would send a powerful message to voters, telling them, in effect, “We hear you.”. By renaming the building after the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Democrats would be making a gesture of...
Democrats Keep Control of the Senate
There was no shortage of paths to a Republican Senate majority in 2022: They had to defend the seats they had, and then defeat just one incumbent Democrat in the battleground states of Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, or New Hampshire. Ultimately, Republicans couldn’t do it—and they may be headed toward actually...
McConnell re-elected as Senate GOP leader
McConnell Holds off U.S. Senate Challenge, Republicans Win Narrow House Edge
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell held off a challenge to his leadership on Wednesday as some of Donald Trump's closest allies in Congress lashed out at top Republicans and their party squeaked out a narrower-than-expected House majority in the midterm election. McConnell fended off the first...
State Senator from Minot tabbed as next Majority Leader
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Now that the midterm elections have come and gone, Your News Leader is learning of some of the selections for legislative leadership headed into the new session in January. Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, was chosen as new Senate Majority Leader. He will take over for former...
Mitch McConnell Easily Bests Rick Scott in Senate Leadership Election
GOP Sen. Scott mounts long-shot bid to unseat McConnell
