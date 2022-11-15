ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Former Ohio State Basketball Star Dead At 52

A former Ohio State men's basketball star has passed away. Ohio State announced on Monday that former team captain Jamaal Brown has died at the age of 52. The Buckeyes paid tribute to Brown on Monday. "Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday

Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
CLEVELAND, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Defiance, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Perrysburg basketball team will have a game with Defiance Senior High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
PERRYSBURG, OH

