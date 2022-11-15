ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Family Issues Statement Following ‘Beautiful’ Opry Tribute

Following the Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn special, the family of Lynn issued a statement about the Grand Ole Opry tribute. Through the late country music icon’s Twitter account, Loretta Lynn’s family stated, “Our hearts are so deeply touched by the beautiful tribute held Sunday night at the Opry to honor Loretta’s life and legacy. The night perfectly captured her career and the performances were phenomenal.”
Outsider.com

2022 CMA Awards: Fans Call for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s Return as Hosts During Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning’s Intro

The 56th annual CMA Awards ceremony has officially begun with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at the helm—and many fans are already airing their disappointment. It seemed that fans were excited when they learned that Bryan was returning as a host for the second year in a row. And when he announced that his friend and NFL great Manning was helping, social media went wild. But after only minutes of the airing, people took to Twitter to ask for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s return.
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
GoldDerby

CMA Awards predictions: Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert …

The 2022 Country Music Association Awards are on Wednesday night, November 9, but who will win? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in 10 categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined forecasts of hundreds of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center, including the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s CMAs. Do you think we’re right on the money?
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Tributes Toby Keith with ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’ Cover at BMI Awards

It was quite a festive night as Carrie Underwood sang Should’ve Been a Cowboy, a classic song by Toby Keith, at the BMI Awards. Underwood was paying tribute to Keith, who is the 2022 BMI Icon Award winner. He picked up his honor at the 2022 BMI Country Awards on Tuesday night. That song was the first hit to top the charts for Keith. The ceremony and celebration took place at Broadcast Music Inc, located on Music Row in Nashville.
CMT

RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"

George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
The Boot

Miranda Lambert Takes Fiery ‘Geraldene’ to the 2022 CMA Awards Stage [Watch]

Miranda Lambert turned up the heat with a fiery performance of "Geraldene" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Donned in a fringe-trimmed denim get-up, Lambert looked like she was having one heck of a good time as she tore into "Geraldene," a track initially released on The Marfa Tapes, the 2021 collaborative acoustic album from Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall and later rerecorded for her acclaimed 2022 record Palomino.
Country Thang Daily

Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” Scored Song of the Year At CMA Awards 2022

“Buy Dirt,” a collaboration song between Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, won the Song of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022. It bested four other impressive song nominations, including Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Morgan Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots,” Lainey Wilson’s “Things a Man Oughta Know,” and Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave.” The trophy was awarded to the songwriters, namely the Davis brothers, Jacob and Jordan himself, and the Jenkins brothers, Josh and Matt. Producer Paul DiGiovanni also made his way to the stage.
Fox News

CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning team up as hosts, Carrie Underwood to perform and what else to know

The 2022 CMA Awards are set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9, and promise to be an exciting show. The CMA Awards have been known as one of country music's biggest nights, and the CMA stage has seen it all. With a new host, an impressive list of performers and heartwarming tributes planned, this year's show is expected to be filled with just as many iconic moments, if not more.

