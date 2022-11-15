ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Atlanta Magazine

Greenville restaurant Soby’s serves up a favorite throwback menu item

  Twenty-five years ago, Carl Sobocinski took a chance and opened Soby’s New South Cuisine in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, where buildings were largely shuttered. Today, the city’s center is bustling with nationally acclaimed eateries, and Soby’s is celebrating its silver anniversary. This November, the fine-dining restaurant will serve throwback menu items each week; look […] The post Greenville restaurant Soby’s serves up a favorite throwback menu item appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GREENVILLE, SC
charlotteparent.com

Celebrate Christmas Admidst the Old 96 District’s Small-Town Charm

If you’re looking for holiday festivities and events without the crowds and chaos of the season, visit South Carolina’s Old 96 District! Encompassing the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick, there are so many opportunities to enjoy the upcoming events—you’ll feel like you’re stepping into a small-town holiday movie!
EDGEFIELD, SC
gsabusiness.com

Here’s what you need to know about this new cheese shop in Greenville

It all started with a really good grilled cheese sandwich. A product of the North, Michael Davitt, co-owner of The Cheese Wheel, said cheese shops are a dime a dozen where he comes from. When he visited Greenville a few years ago, he realized this was an up-and-coming city, but there weren’t any specialized cheese shops, something he was raised on and wanted to see in the Greenville community, bringing a classic fromagerie-style shop to the city. Davitt’s mother, Denise, is the co-owner of the shop.
GREENVILLE, SC
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road: Linville Caverns

Ingles Open Road: Linville Caverns
MARION, NC
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road: Black Mountain

Ingles Open Road: Black Mountain
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
gsabizwire.com

Upstate Toy Featured Amongst Major Brands in STEAM-focused Toy Guide

These same toys were nominated as “One of the Coolest Things Made in SC” during SCMA's Manufacturing Madness earlier this year. These were designed right here in Anderson, SC and continue to be manufactured and shipped from Roylco's Anderson Facility. This is great news for our small business and for the local economy that we influence.
ANDERSON, SC
golaurens.com

Day Trip: Upstate holiday tradition celebrates 32 years

Hollywild Animal Preserve will host the 32nd Holiday Lights Safari from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. This family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults to share and embrace the Christmas spirit. “It is a great opportunity to escape the noise of the world. Just come out...
WELLFORD, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate ministry offers winter supplies for those in need

The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook. |. Upcountry History Museum is opening Nutcracker: The Exhibition on Saturday. Visitors can immerse themselves into the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate child rescued after falling down 20 foot well

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taylors Fire and Rescue announced that crews helped rescue a child this afternoon after they reportedly fell down a 20-foot deep well. Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 2:00 p.m. According to officials, crews removed the child within minutes after they arrived.
TAYLORS, SC
wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Gus

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Gus. Gus is three months old. He will be neutered Tuesday and is already microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines. It costs $195 to adopt Gus. If you are interested...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say

GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
GREER, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Adderall shortage happening in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laura Crisco says her 11-year-old daughter loves artwork. It is a place where she can let her mind go wild. Her daughter has attention deficit disorder also known as ADD. “She doesn’t necessarily finish something at one time,” Crisco said. “She will start different things...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Two new clothing stores and dining option coming to Haywood Mall

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are two new stores and a new dining option coming to Haywood Mall. Haywood Mall made the announcement on Wednesday. These three new stores are joining the mall's 120-store lineup. Lucky Brand: The denim brand clothing store will open Nov. 18 on the upper level...
