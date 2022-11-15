Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
businessobserverfl.com
SRQ prepares for holiday rush following release of October numbers
Ahead of the upcoming holiday, the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is preparing for an expected increase in vehicle parking, after the passenger numbers for the past 12 months were reported at roughly 3.78 million. Last month alone, the airport had 308,012 passengers travel through, a 12% increase from October 2021. The...
stpetecatalyst.com
Airport, region ‘growing like gangbusters’
Officials from the nation’s top-ranked large airport – Tampa International – updated St. Petersburg stakeholders on a master plan that includes a long-awaited new terminal to keep pace with precipitous growth. The Museum of the American Arts & Crafts Movement hosted Tampa International Airport’s (TPA) latest 2022...
businessobserverfl.com
Giant jet boat's debut makes waves
Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa developer to build 1M-square-foot industrial park on Space Coast
A Tampa real estate developer has bought 83 acres in Volusia County and will begin construction on a 1 million-square-foot industrial park at the beginning of the new year. The Onicx Group, along with Chicago-based Aries Capital, paid $4.15 million for the property. It closed on the land sale in July and expects to begin construction on the $50 million first phase of the project in January.
Best places to shop on Black Friday, according to WalletHub
Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and with it, brings Black Friday and holiday shopping.
businessobserverfl.com
Minneapolis developer plans major renovation of St. Pete Beach hotel
A well-known St. Pete Beach hotel will undergo a $7 million renovation as its new owners look to transform it into a 4-star luxury property. The Hotel Zamora is a 72-room boutique property on Gulf Boulevard that sits on the intercoastal waterway. It already includes private dock access, an upscale full-service restaurant named Castile and a rooftop deck with views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
businessobserverfl.com
Logistics company opens Tampa office, will create about 200 jobs
Arrive Logistics, a Texas transportation and technology company, has opened a new office in Tampa and plans to hire as many as 200 people. The new office is a 26,000-square-foot space on Eisenhower Boulevard near the Westshore commercial district. The company opened the office Nov. 7 with 47 employees and...
Nearly a dozen projects in Bradenton; city tries to maintain 'controlled growth'
The city is considering selling its Downtown waterfront property that is currently City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens new store in Lutz, Florida
Employee-owned grocery chain Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest store in Lutz, Florida. The 46,791-square-foot store will be located at the Livingston Marketplace at 2801 E. County Line Rd. and features an adjacent Publix Liquors, the fast-growing Florida retailer said. “We are excited to bring another Publix location...
941area.com
Chinese Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Sarasota and Bradenton
You can get a turkey dinner or pumpkin pie, but what if you crave Chinese food on Thanksgiving Day? Yes, we feel you!. This year, there are a lot of Chinese restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Bradenton and Sarasota. Some have been open for years and are known to be good places to get great food, fun entertainment, and premium service.
businessobserverfl.com
Beachfront home sold for $11.5M — 10% down from previous listing price
A home on Longboat Key recently sold for $11.5 million — more than $1 million and a 10.8% drop off a previous asking price in June 2021 of $12.9 million. The 10,000-square-foot house sits directly in front of the Gulf of Mexico with 175 feet of beachfront property. The buyers were represented by Maurice Menager and Lin Dunn of Michael Saunders & Co., who work out of the Siesta Key office, according to a statement. The property at 3105 Gulf of Mexico Drive became the highest-priced sale for an agent affiliated at that particular office.
Beach Beacon
Imagine Clearwater inches closer to completion as amphitheater is installed
Imagine Clearwater, the city’s $84 million redevelopment of the downtown waterfront, is inching closer to its targeted June completion date. About 90 workers with Skanska construction company are toiling daily to transform what used to be the underused Coachman Park and a sprawling asphalt parking lot into a regional destination.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Holiday markets, shopping & twinkling lights
It's going to be a fun, busy weekend here in the Tampa Bay area, with holiday celebrations kicking off even before Thanksgiving.
City of Bradenton nears completion of Riverwalk East expansion project
The City of Bradenton is nearing completion of it's Riverwalk East expansion project, adding another 1.5 miles to the trail.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 18-20
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The beach on Treasure Island is coming to life this weekend! Sanding Ovations will feature master sculptors turning piles of sand and buckets of water into world-class art. The theme this year is “Once Upon A Time” and admission to the sand festival is free. Enjoy the sand art, beach food court, beer garden, and the arts and crafts marketplace. Fireworks will light up the sky on Saturday night. The event runs November 17-20 with an encore weekend November 26-27.
10NEWS
Are you cold? It's starting to feel like 'Florida cold' around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — As you step outside during the second half of this week, you'll notice a pretty significant drop in temperatures here in the Tampa Bay area. For some, it's a welcomed cooldown. For others, it's a cue to bundle up or even turn on the heat. Our...
cltampa.com
The best ways to see Christmas lights in Tampa Bay this holiday season
Nov. 25 - Jan. 1. Tropicana Field is yet again hosting Enchant Christmas, featuring a Christmas light maze, ice skating, and a market with holiday treats and drinks. Don’t miss your chance to meet Santa! Tickets start at $20 for children and $35 for adults. 333 S Franklin St.,...
constructiondive.com
Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project
A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
Florida's largest beer garden calls Bradenton brewery home
One of Bradenton's first craft breweries is tucked away off 9th Street in an old car dealership. Motorworks, a fitting name, is 27,000 square feet.
fox13news.com
More than 300 turtle nests observed on Bay Area beaches in last 200 days
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Researchers at Clearwater Marine Aquarium said the 2022 sea turtle nesting period was a great one on beaches near Tampa Bay. Biologists observed more than 300 sea turtle nests during a 200-day period, along 21 miles of beaches in Pinellas County, the aquarium said. CMA said loggerhead sea turtle nests are the most common in the area.
