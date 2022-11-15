‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer: Channing Tatum & Steven Soderbergh Return One Last Time To The World Of Exotic Dancing

The first episode of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” based on the classic Charles Addams character, is one of the best things Tim Burton has directed in years. Fans who grew up with Burton’s work in the ’80s and ’90s have lamented his output for years, as the visually inventive director seems to have lost the creative passion that used to fuel his work. Where’s the edgy Burton who made “Edward Scissorhands” and “Ed Wood” in something like “Alice in Wonderland” or “Dumbo”? There have been glimpses of that quirky craftsman in his recent filmography but nothing consistent for far too long. So seeing some of that spark in the premiere of “Wednesday” can be thrilling for fans of a certain age. The production design—a strength even in some of his inferior work—is consistently fascinating, the character detail feels unpredictable (the trait he’s arguably lost the most in that his early films were harder to map out than the recent ones), and the plotting sets up numerous arcs that feel promising. And then “Wednesday” succumbs to what plagues so many Netflix shows—narrative wheel-spinning, a lack of momentum, and that sense that this would all have been a better film than a TV series. It never completely loses 100% of the energy of its premiere, but the ingenuity of the first hour fades as the season progresses like all of the colors in the wardrobe of Wednesday Addams.

12 HOURS AGO