‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer: Channing Tatum & Steven Soderbergh Return One Last Time To The World Of Exotic Dancing

‘Wednesday’ Review: Tim Burton’s Recaptures Some, But Not All Of His Dark Magic Powers In New Addam’s Family Netflix Series
The first episode of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” based on the classic Charles Addams character, is one of the best things Tim Burton has directed in years. Fans who grew up with Burton’s work in the ’80s and ’90s have lamented his output for years, as the visually inventive director seems to have lost the creative passion that used to fuel his work. Where’s the edgy Burton who made “Edward Scissorhands” and “Ed Wood” in something like “Alice in Wonderland” or “Dumbo”? There have been glimpses of that quirky craftsman in his recent filmography but nothing consistent for far too long. So seeing some of that spark in the premiere of “Wednesday” can be thrilling for fans of a certain age. The production design—a strength even in some of his inferior work—is consistently fascinating, the character detail feels unpredictable (the trait he’s arguably lost the most in that his early films were harder to map out than the recent ones), and the plotting sets up numerous arcs that feel promising. And then “Wednesday” succumbs to what plagues so many Netflix shows—narrative wheel-spinning, a lack of momentum, and that sense that this would all have been a better film than a TV series. It never completely loses 100% of the energy of its premiere, but the ingenuity of the first hour fades as the season progresses like all of the colors in the wardrobe of Wednesday Addams.
‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn In Talks To Join Lupita Nyong’o In Upcoming Spinoff Film
Joseph Quinn‘s Eddie Munson didn’t survive the Demobats of the Upside Down in “Stranger Things” Season 4 (it’s not a spoiler anymore, guys). Now, EW reports (via Deadline), Quinn will take on a different monster altogether as he’s in talks to join Lupita Nyong’o in the upcoming spinoff to the “A Quiet Place” series.
Spike Lee To Direct & Executive Produce Coming-Of-Age ROTC Drama For Amazon Studios
Spike Lee may have a multiyear film deal with Netflix lined up since last December, but his next project will be with Amazon Studios. Deadline reports Lee will direct and co-serve as executive producer on an upcoming coming-of-age ROTC drama for Amazon. And while the project currently has no title, its story is steeped in real-life experience.
‘Andor’: Diego Luna Talks About Breaking The ‘Star Wars’ Mold, “Getting Away” With ‘Rogue One,’ Teases Season 2 & Much More [Interview]
The Rogue Ones: A Star Wars Andor Podcast returns with hosts Mike DeAngelo and The Playlist’s Editor-In-Chief, Rodrigo Perez. As with the previous episodes, each week, our hosts will recap and review the latest “Andor” episode and welcome cast members and creatives from the show to discuss all things “Andor” and all the intrigue and machination of the “Star Wars” galaxy.
‘Alien’: Cailee Spaeny Will Star In Director Fede Alvarez’s New Ridley Scott-Produced Sci-Fi Thriller￼
The “Predator” franchise recently got a substantial creative shot in the arm with the Hulu original “Prey.” And surely 20th Century Studios is hoping they can do the same for the “Alien” franchise following the underwhelming response to “Alien: Covenant,” which left the series floating in space. While we’re still waiting on some plot details and how a new film, directed by Fede Álvarez, will factor into the greater franchise mythology, it looks like it will indeed be female-centric like the Ellen Ripley movies and Ridley Scott’s prequels.
‘The Old Way’ Trailer: Nicolas Cage Has To Choose Revenge Or Family In His First-Ever Western
Nicolas Cage do nearly anything and everything throughout his career in movies, but we’ve never really seen the actor take on a traditional Western. That’s about to change. For one, Cage appears in one of his first at TIFF this year, in filmmaker Gabe Polsky’s “Butcher’s Crossing” (read our review). And while we wait for distribution on that film, another Western that Cage shot, “The Old Way,” has taken the pole position to earn the bragging rights of “Nicolas Cage’s first-ever Western.”
‘Inside’ Trailer Willem Dafoe Is An Art Thief Trapped In A NY Penthouse When A Heist Goes Wrong
How do you escape the inescapable? An art thief is about to learn that nothing is as easy as it seems in “Inside.” The film’s emphasis focuses on a lone character — played by Willem Dafoe — who deals with isolation, fear, and unexpected dangers. It hails from writer Ben Hopkins and director Vasilis Katsoupis; this marks the filmmaker’s first fictional feature film, having previously directed the documentary “My Friend Larry Gus.”
‘Elemental’ Teaser Trailer: Pixar’s 27th Feature Film Hits Theaters On June 16, 2023
Pixar had a rare misfire with year with “Lightyear,” but look for the animation studio to steady its stride with “Elemental,” out in theaters next summer. The 27th Pixar film takes audiences to Element City, where earth, air, fire, and water residents live together. READ MORE:...
Chris Hemsworth Thinks The Next ‘Thor’ Film May Be His Last One
As the MCU transitions to Phase 5, more and more older Marvel characters get phased out. And at this point, Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor is now the longest-serving Avenger in the MCU, which is kind of hard to believe. But four standalone films and a decade-plus of time as the God of Thunder later, that’s now the case. Hemsworth thinks that they may be just about enough, too.
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Review: Kumail Nanjiani Steals The Show In Hulu’s Seedy, Sprawling True-Crime Drama
The new Hulu series “Welcome to Chippendales” may take place well before the age of smartphones and apps, but it has much in common with recent digital-era downfall narratives like “WeCrashed,” “Superpumped: The Battle for Uber,” and “The Dropout.” In the case of “Chippendales,” the mastermind corrupted by money and the mirage of success is Somen “Steve” Bannerjee. Bannerjee created the Chippendales empire of men’s exotic dancing, constantly fighting with the people who were a part of its growth. Vividly illustrated by a strong ensemble cast and a firm sense of ’80s nostalgia, the show provides a gripping overview of the drama behind the business, sometimes at the cost of painting an incomplete portrait of the man who developed it.
Daniel Craig Needed James Bond To Die In ‘No Time To Die’: “I Need To Move On From It”
When James Bond died at the end of “No Time To Die,” many critics and audience members met the event with surprise. After being seemingly immortal for decades, 007 is dead? But star Daniel Craig wanted it that way, and, from his perspective, he didn’t want it any other way either.
‘The Chronology Of Water’: Kristen Stewart’s Feature Directorial Debut Is A Swimming Memoir With Imogen Poots Set To Star
Kristen Stewart made her short-film directorial debut with Scott Free in 2017 with the experimental short “Come Swim.” Deadline reports that Stewart will make her feature film debut with Scott Free, too. And this film also deals with swimming, albeit in a more direct way. Stewart will adapt...
Luca Guadagnino Says “Of Course” He’d Ask Armie Hammer To Star In ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel
In the world of auteur filmmaking, there is very little conversation about sequels. Rarely do we see sequels for critical darlings that don’t make huge amounts of money at the box office. And yet, for the past five years, give or take, everyone has been asking Luca Guadagnino about a sequel to his award-winning romance, “Call Me By Your Name.” And today, same as it has been over the years, he has the desire to make the film but doesn’t have any firm plans. You know, like a story or something. But when he does, you better believe he’ll call up Armie Hammer, even though the actor is now persona non grata.
‘Bullitt: Bradley Cooper To Star In Star In Steven Spielberg’s Action Remake Of Steve McQueen Classic
Projects come and go, some get announced and never happen, and sometimes filmmakers lose interest. But Steven Spielberg’s remake of Steve McQueen’s action car chase classic “Bullitt” (1968) looks like it is not only moving forward, but his next film as Bradley Cooper has been cast in the lead role.
‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’: Claire Danes, Jesse Eisenberg, Adam Brody, Lizzy Caplan, and Showrunner Taffy Brodesser-Akner Discuss Their New Hulu Drama [Bingeworthy Podcast]
In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast host Mike DeAngelo falls in love with, divorces, and falls in love again with FX and Hulu’s new modern divorce drama, “Fleishman is in Trouble.” The show, which premieres today only on Hulu, follows Toby and Rachel Fleishman (played by Jesse Eisenberg & Claire Danes, respectively) as they navigate the murky waters of divorce in their ’40s when it comes to dating apps, sharing custody of their children, old returning friendships, and their professional lives. However, things get complicated when suddenly, one of them goes missing. The eight-episode limited series stars Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody, Josh Radnor, and more.
‘Babylon’: Brad Pitt Says He Already Considers Director Damien Chazelle “One Of The Great” Filmmakers￼
Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle’s audacious new film “Babylon” is out in the world. Or rather, the highly-anticipated movie, the last major Oscar contender of the year (Unless “Avatar 2” surprises), has been seen by critics in New York and LA, and the responses to the wild film have been dividing. Known for “La La Land” and “First Man,” Chazelle’s films are already bold, innovative, and ambitious, but “Babylon” takes some major wild swings. “Babylon” premiered Wednesday night in New York, and the provocative film—a tale of ambition and excess in the late 1920s/early 1930s Hollywood while tracking the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of depravity—was once again met with polarizing responses. Some herald it as Oscar-worthy genius; others call it Chazelle’s first misfire (you can read more reactions here).
‘Silk: Spider Society’: ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Animated Series Lands At MGM+ & Amazon With ‘The Walking Dead’s Angela Kang As Showrunner
Back in 2019, after the success of their animated film “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse,” Phil Lord and Chris Miller signed a massive deal with Sony to develop a suite of new “Spider-Man” TV projects. The first of those, “Silk,” was announced in September 2020, but things soon fell silent on the series. That is, until now. Deadline reports that “Silk: Spider Society” is coming soon, with MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video ordering the series.
‘Darby And The Dead’ Trailer: ‘The Sixth Sense’ Meets ‘She’s All That’ In New Hulu Teen Comedy
Do you ever sit back and imagine what would happen if you combine seemingly disparate films of differing genres into one mash-up? How about combining “The Sixth Sense” with a teen comedy like “She’s All That?” Well, if that’s something that tickles your fancy, Hulu has you covered with the upcoming teen comedy, “Darby and the Dead.”
‘Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery’ Teaser: ‘Murderville’ Gets A Holiday Special On Netflix On December 15
“Murderville” made a splash earlier this year on Netflix, splicing a murder mystery serial premise with improvised comedic antics. Throw in guest stars like Conan O’Brien, Kumail Nanjiani, and Ken Jeong into the mix next to Will Arnett‘s clumsy senior detective, and it’s a fun time all around.
‘Gangs of London’ Review: Corin Hardy Takes Over The Hyperviolent Crime Saga For Season 2 & Mostly Delivers The Goods
Episodes 1 and 2 of “Gangs of London’s” second season cut the path for Episode 3, where the story begins in earnest. This is typical of most television shows with scope and pretense: If we make it through the first one or two hours of expository material, we’re rewarded for our patience with the part where things start getting good. What a treat. “Gangs of London” starts out well enough in its return to air, a sharp contrast to so much of what runs on premium cable and streamers, but Corin Hardy, taking over showrunner duties from series creator Gareth Evans for the latest round of frenetic mob mayhem, holds in reserve the season’s “what” until “Episode 2’s” final minutes.
