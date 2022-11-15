U.Today presents top four crypto news stories over the past day. Yesterday, members of the XRP community watching Maria Bartiromo's show "Mornings with Maria" were surprised to see a chyron reading: "SEC VS. RIPPLE SETTLEMENT EXPECTED TOMORROW." The bombshell chyron appeared during an interview with Bitcoin advocate Natalie Brunell. Neither Bartiromo nor Brunell mentioned anything about the settlement part when discussing the Ripple case. Later that day, as shared by Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett, Ripple’s spokesperson denied the report about the fintech giant reaching a settlement with the regulator. As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the lawsuit was likely to end in the first half of 2023.

