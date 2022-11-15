ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Matter Labs raises $200M to grow team behind Ethereum scaling solution

ZK-rollups in particular are a key part of the Ethereum roadmap, being repeatedly mentioned by the likes of Vitalik Buterin and blockchain developers. They bundle transactions and execute them off-chain to improve network speed and lower fees. Currently, Ethereum processes around 30 transactions per second, but in the future with rollups, the goal is 100,000 transactions per second, Buterin said.
dailycoin.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)

Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
Markets Insider

Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
decrypt.co

Trust Wallet Token Soars 47% as Binance CEO Shills Self-Custody Solution

Amid FTX Exchange’s collapse, the token powering self-custody crypto wallet Trust Wallet has soared as users flee exchanges. Users are fleeing exchanges and turning to non-custodial wallets amid FTX’s collapse. One wallet in particular, and its corresponding token, appear to be reaping the benefits. TWT, the native token...
invezz.com

Binance secures license to offer custodial services in the UAE

Binance has been granted a Financial Services Permission (FSP) in Abu Dhabi. The license will allow the leading global crypto platform to offer custodial services to professional clients. Binance's latest regulatory nod comes at a time crypto is navigating the FTX implosion. Binance, the world’s leading crypto exchange infrastructure and...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC holders needn’t worry because…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of BTC, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was recently around $16,300, a decrease of more than 10% to its lowest point in two years. Bitcoin has been affected by the most recent crisis in the cryptocurrency market, FTX’s liquidity problems.
cryptogazette.com

Coinbase Files Support Of Ripple Labs In XRP Lawsuit

It seems that Coinbase decided to take action in XRP Lawsuit. Check out the latest reports about what the exchange did below. Coinbase is filing an amicus brief in support of Ripple Labs amid the San Francisco payment company’s ongoing legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As you know by now, the lawsuit has been going on for a while now.
invezz.com

Crypto transfers from Binance and Coinbase now possible on Trust wallet

Trust wallet integrated with Coinbase Pay and Binance Pay. The integration allows for seamless crypto transfers from both Coinbase and Binance. The Integrations will also bridge centralized and decentralized wallets and create a more open ecosystem. Trust wallet, a leading self-custody and multi-chain wallet provider has announced its integration with...
u.today

Cardano: Whales Accumulate as Community Awaits Huge News

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
EWN

Genesis Global Capital Hit By FTX Contagion, Withdrawals Suspended Till Further Notice

Another crypto firm announced changes to operations due to FTX’s contagion. The lending department of Genesis Global Trading “temporarily suspended” customer withdrawals and new loan originations on Wednesday, CoinDesk reported. Interim CEO Cerar Islim delivered the update during a client call. The operational change did not affect...
u.today

Ripple Reported to Settle with SEC, FTX CEO Posts Mysterious Tweets, Over Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents top four crypto news stories over the past day. Yesterday, members of the XRP community watching Maria Bartiromo's show "Mornings with Maria" were surprised to see a chyron reading: "SEC VS. RIPPLE SETTLEMENT EXPECTED TOMORROW." The bombshell chyron appeared during an interview with Bitcoin advocate Natalie Brunell. Neither Bartiromo nor Brunell mentioned anything about the settlement part when discussing the Ripple case. Later that day, as shared by Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett, Ripple’s spokesperson denied the report about the fintech giant reaching a settlement with the regulator. As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the lawsuit was likely to end in the first half of 2023.
invezz.com

Cloudzy’s journey towards making globalised VPS service a reality

Cloudzy is a VPS service company based in New York. Cloudzy CEO Hannan Nozari says the decision is 'about maintaining our effort to remain an up-to-date business'. Technology advancements continue to make the lives of people around the world easier and more efficient. However, this luxury does not come without its price.
BROOKLYN, NY
notebookcheck.net

US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens

In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
invezz.com

Circle CFO says USDC is operating ‘as expected’

Circle’s Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Fox-Geen has released an update on the operations of the company’s stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). Fox-Geen’s statement is a response to the market turmoil following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy