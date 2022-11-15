Read full article on original website
Matter Labs raises $200M to grow team behind Ethereum scaling solution
ZK-rollups in particular are a key part of the Ethereum roadmap, being repeatedly mentioned by the likes of Vitalik Buterin and blockchain developers. They bundle transactions and execute them off-chain to improve network speed and lower fees. Currently, Ethereum processes around 30 transactions per second, but in the future with rollups, the goal is 100,000 transactions per second, Buterin said.
Tether Says Crypto Exchanges Disabling USDC, USDT Transactions Over 'Heavy Connections With FTX, Alameda, Solana'
Multiple exchanges disabled deposits and withdrawals for Solana-based Tether USDT/USD and USD Coin USDC/USD on Thursday. What Happened: Tether, in a blog post, said, “the move to suspend USDT deposits on these exchanges is likely just due to the heavy connections between FTX FTT/USD, Alameda, and Solana SOL/USD.”. On...
dailycoin.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)
Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com CEO Explains Huge $347,000,000 Ethereum (ETH) Transfer Amid Bid for Reserve Transparency
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has addressed a huge transfer of Ethereum (ETH) from the exchange’s wallet that was noticed by on-chain sleuths. According to Etherscan data, about 285,000 ETH worth over $347 million was sent from Crypto.com’s wallet address to Gate.io, another crypto exchange, before being sent back.
Crypto's golden boy SBF's $16 billion fortune evaporated in a single week
Earlier in the spring, effective altruism believer Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was worth $26 billion. As crypto prices dropped, so did SBF's fortune. However, the turn of events in the past week has meant that the billionaire's riches have evaporated entirely, leaving him with nothing, just like those who invested in his company, FTX, CNN reported.
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
decrypt.co
Trust Wallet Token Soars 47% as Binance CEO Shills Self-Custody Solution
Amid FTX Exchange’s collapse, the token powering self-custody crypto wallet Trust Wallet has soared as users flee exchanges. Users are fleeing exchanges and turning to non-custodial wallets amid FTX’s collapse. One wallet in particular, and its corresponding token, appear to be reaping the benefits. TWT, the native token...
invezz.com
Deus ex Machina: Züs Arrives to Solve Web3’s Big Data Problem with the Future of Decentralized Storage
DStorage leader 0Chain becomes Züs, offering lightning fast solutions for DeFi NFTs, and the Future of Web. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. Emerging from dStorage leader 0Chain, Züs arrives at the perfect time to solve one of the major...
invezz.com
Binance secures license to offer custodial services in the UAE
Binance has been granted a Financial Services Permission (FSP) in Abu Dhabi. The license will allow the leading global crypto platform to offer custodial services to professional clients. Binance's latest regulatory nod comes at a time crypto is navigating the FTX implosion. Binance, the world’s leading crypto exchange infrastructure and...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC holders needn’t worry because…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of BTC, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was recently around $16,300, a decrease of more than 10% to its lowest point in two years. Bitcoin has been affected by the most recent crisis in the cryptocurrency market, FTX’s liquidity problems.
cryptogazette.com
Coinbase Files Support Of Ripple Labs In XRP Lawsuit
It seems that Coinbase decided to take action in XRP Lawsuit. Check out the latest reports about what the exchange did below. Coinbase is filing an amicus brief in support of Ripple Labs amid the San Francisco payment company’s ongoing legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As you know by now, the lawsuit has been going on for a while now.
invezz.com
Crypto transfers from Binance and Coinbase now possible on Trust wallet
Trust wallet integrated with Coinbase Pay and Binance Pay. The integration allows for seamless crypto transfers from both Coinbase and Binance. The Integrations will also bridge centralized and decentralized wallets and create a more open ecosystem. Trust wallet, a leading self-custody and multi-chain wallet provider has announced its integration with...
u.today
Cardano: Whales Accumulate as Community Awaits Huge News
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Genesis Global Capital Hit By FTX Contagion, Withdrawals Suspended Till Further Notice
Another crypto firm announced changes to operations due to FTX’s contagion. The lending department of Genesis Global Trading “temporarily suspended” customer withdrawals and new loan originations on Wednesday, CoinDesk reported. Interim CEO Cerar Islim delivered the update during a client call. The operational change did not affect...
u.today
Ripple Reported to Settle with SEC, FTX CEO Posts Mysterious Tweets, Over Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents top four crypto news stories over the past day. Yesterday, members of the XRP community watching Maria Bartiromo's show "Mornings with Maria" were surprised to see a chyron reading: "SEC VS. RIPPLE SETTLEMENT EXPECTED TOMORROW." The bombshell chyron appeared during an interview with Bitcoin advocate Natalie Brunell. Neither Bartiromo nor Brunell mentioned anything about the settlement part when discussing the Ripple case. Later that day, as shared by Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett, Ripple’s spokesperson denied the report about the fintech giant reaching a settlement with the regulator. As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the lawsuit was likely to end in the first half of 2023.
invezz.com
Cloudzy’s journey towards making globalised VPS service a reality
Cloudzy is a VPS service company based in New York. Cloudzy CEO Hannan Nozari says the decision is 'about maintaining our effort to remain an up-to-date business'. Technology advancements continue to make the lives of people around the world easier and more efficient. However, this luxury does not come without its price.
notebookcheck.net
US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens
In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
invezz.com
Circle CFO says USDC is operating ‘as expected’
Circle’s Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Fox-Geen has released an update on the operations of the company’s stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). Fox-Geen’s statement is a response to the market turmoil following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for...
